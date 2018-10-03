Rammstein set to release first new music in 10 years

The iconic industrial metal band, Rammstein, is coming back after 10 years away from the studio. After teasing their fanbase for the last two years, rhythm guitarist Paul Lander confirmed the news.

Following the band’s last album, there were doubts if they’d ever get back together again to record. Lead guitarist Richard Kruspe admitted in an interview at Resurrection Fest, “I was very skeptical to go back in the studio [with Rammstein]. Last time, we almost broke up while making the record.”

While promoting his new guitar pedal, Landers revealed in an interview with Music Radar that the next Rammstein album is almost complete and should be expected in early 2019.

“Right now, it looks like this new record will be coming out next spring, and what we’ve been mainly doing is playing together in a circle, with all the guys in one room. Our drummer [Christoph Schneider] has these electronic drums, so we’ve been using them to play a bunch of ideas together.”

Landers is known to tease fans about upcoming projects. In early 2017 he shared that the band had 35 songs in the works, but fans are getting testy after waiting nearly two years. Since the beginning of 2018, the lads have been sharing studio pictures on their social media pages, fuelling the hype.

Paul: "Rammstein's new album is going to be released in spring 2019!!"

Me, squinting: "Are you s u r e" — Vi (@SeenkyBaw) October 3, 2018

𝘎𝘦𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯 𝘣𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘯 𝘮𝘪𝘵 𝘎𝘦𝘬𝘳𝘦𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘩, 𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘧𝘦𝘯 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘦𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯 𝘴𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘍𝘭𝘦𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘩.

Almost done! Orchestra and choir recordings in Minsk for album No. 7! pic.twitter.com/cgMlSst8qE — Rammstein (@RSprachrohr) September 17, 2018

Well Rammstein just announced their new and possibly final album is coming out next spring so Album of the Year for 2019 has already been determined lol. — Connor Sojourner-Henson (@ConnorMADW) October 3, 2018

For the first time, the six-piece will be taking a different approach to being in the studio. Landers shared the details on how the boys want to spice things up:

“It hasn’t been like a pre-production where each member is alone; it’s been more of an all-together kind of thing. We liked the sound of it so much that we’ve decided to make the record more [as] a band-unit recording than a bunch of guys playing separately. The basic idea is you are hearing a band playing. … it’s inspired by our live sound, which is exactly what we’re going for.”

They’re one of the only metal bands to have never changed their lineup of musicians. Since their inception in 1994, they’ve released six studio albums and toured the world extensively. They are a beloved act for European festivals due to their booming theatrical stage presence and scorching hot pyro displays. The singer and frontman, Till Lindemann, is widely considered the mastermind behind the wackiness of Rammstein.

Next year will mark a decade since their last studio album, Liebe ist für alle da. The new album reportedly features an orchestra, choirs and heavily distorted guitar chugs.

As of this writing, the German metal icons have only two shows scheduled for the next year, in Mexico. Rammstein will hit the Explanada Hotel in Puerto Vallarta on New Year’s Eve to, quite literally, end the year with a bang.

