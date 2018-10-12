Kanye West’s Donald Trump meeting: How Hollywood reacted

WARNING: This story contains explicit language.

Kanye West met with U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday, where the I Love It rapper gave a jaw-dropping performance.

West didn’t rap. But, seated across from Trump at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, the musician delivered a 10-minute rant Thursday that touched on social issues, hydrogen planes, mental health, endorsement deals, politics and oh so much more.

West dropped the F-word, floated policy proposals and even went in for a hug.

“They tried to scare me to not wear this hat,” West said of his red “Make America Great Again”(MAGA) cap. But, he said, “This hat, it gives me power in a way.”

“You made a Superman cape for me,” he told Trump.

Addressing the topic, West said he had at one point been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but was later told by a neuropsychologist he’d been misdiagnosed.

“So he said that I actually wasn’t bipolar; I had sleep deprivation, which could cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now, where I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name,” he said.

The encounter between the two sparked reactions on social media from many celebrities. Some were criticizing West’s rant and others were questioning the entire meeting itself and how it is taking away from more pressing matters.

Ike Barinholtz, who played Nurse Morgan Tookers on The Mindy Project, called the meeting “the world’s stupidest lunch with Kid Rock and Kanye West.”

It’s good to know that while Florida is being pummeled by a storm and the dow is shitting the bed and a US “ally” beheaded a journalist that our president is having the world’s stupidest lunch with Kid Rock and Kanye West — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) October 11, 2018

Talk show host Montel Williams wanted to remind everyone that having West at the White House “was exploitive.”

“Saudia Arabia just whacked a lawful US resident, the strongest hurricane (pressure wise) in modern history hit FL – @realDonaldTrump is ranting on @FoxNews, and trying to spin @Olivianuzzi,” Williams wrote.

As I said Tuesday, Kanye’s struggling right now, and having him to the WH was exploitive. Saudi Arabia just whacked a lawful US resident, the strongest hurricane (pressure wise) in modern history hit FL – @realDonaldTrump is ranting on @FoxNews, and trying to spin @Olivianuzzi 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/n5Fl2sjKIV — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) October 11, 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Chelsea Peretti wrote: “hell on earth.”

hell on earth https://t.co/C9qccTbpYC — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 11, 2018

Rapper T.I. wrote a lengthy Instagram post where he branded the meeting as the “most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen.”

“This s**t is next level, futuristic Sambo, Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django [Unchained] ass s**t… [Kanye is] ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level,” he said.

“If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor… I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop, I’m officially done,” T.I. wrote.

Chelsea Handler joined the conversation to criticize the interaction. “Kanye West says he thinks of Trump as a father. Guess who doesn’t think of Kanye as a son?” she tweeted.

Kanye West says he thinks of Trump as a father. Guess who doesn’t think of Kanye as a son? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 11, 2018

Holding out his phone, West showed Trump a picture of a hydrogen-powered plane that he thought should replace Air Force One.

“This right here is the iPlane 1,” he said. “This is what our president should be flying.”

Added West: “If he don’t look good, we don’t look good. This is our president. He has to be the freshest, the flyest” and have “the flyest planes.”

Actor Frankie Boyle wrote: “A few years ago Kanye visiting Donald Trump in the Oval Office to show him designs of a hydrogen powered plane would have been a suggestion shouted out at an improv night.”

A few years ago Kanye visiting Donald Trump in the Oval Office to show him designs of a hydrogen powered plane would have been a suggestion shouted out at an improv night. So maybe we should keep an open mind about how much worse things can get in the next few years. — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) October 12, 2018

Billy Eichner took aim at former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves and other news organizations for benefit from the ratings they receive from Trump and West content.

"It may not be good for America, but it's damn good for CBS…Man, who would have expected the ride we're all having right now? … The money's rolling in and this is fun” – Les Moonves on Trump, 2016 pic.twitter.com/MSfe6xjOur — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 11, 2018

Actor George Takei tweetied: “Just when you think we can’t sink any lower, Kanye West is in the Oval Office talking to reporters. By the way, Mr Trump, there was a really bad hurricane.”

Just when you think we can't sink any lower, Kanye West is in the Oval Office talking to reporters. By the way, Mr. Trump, there was a really bad hurricane. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2018

During the meeting, West said he “loved Hillary” Clinton, Trump’s 2016 Democratic rival, because he loves everyone, but said he connected with Trump’s “male energy.” He also criticized the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, calling it a “trap door.”

Activist DeRay McKesson said that West’s “strong support of Trump because Hillary didn’t make him feel strong is gross.”

I’m not sure what “love” means as he’s using it here. And his support of Trump because Hillary didn’t make him feel strong is gross. pic.twitter.com/DOXZyq2gSa — deray (@deray) October 11, 2018

West discussed prison reform and violence in inner-city Chicago. He brought up Larry Hoover, the leader of the Gangster Disciples who is serving a life sentence for murder, claiming: “The reason why they imprisoned him is because he started doing positive for the community. He started showing that he actually had power, he wasn’t just one of a monolithic voice, that he could wrap people around.”

The Yeezus rapper also voiced concern about stop-and-frisk policing. Trump this week called on Chicago to embrace the tactic, which allowed police to detain, question and search civilians without probable cause, though it was deemed unconstitutional in New York City because of its overwhelming impact on minority residents.

WATCH BELOW: Kanye West: Black community needs to answer for killings as much as police do

Trump said they’d discuss the matter and he’d keep an open mind.

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose said the encounter was “a joke… not gonna solve anything in Chicago or anywhere with that sort of attention seeking nonsense”.

What a joke. Not gonna solve anything in Chicago or anywhere else with any of that attention seeking nonsense. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) October 11, 2018

Oh n’ don’t let any of this distract from the Khashoggi killing. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) October 11, 2018

Actor Sinbad also expressed criticism over Twitter, writing: “If this is where Kanye wants to be, then let him be there. Quit trying to explain Kanye to us. He’s doing a pretty good job of telling us who he is and where he wants to be. Hmmmm is this where the Kardashian’s stand also. Their time might be up also. Just saying !!!”

If this is where Kanye wants to be, then let him be there. Quit trying to explain Kanye to us. He’s doing a pretty good job of telling us who he is and where he wants to be. Hmmmm is this where the Kardashian’s stand also. Their time time might be up also. Just saying !!! pic.twitter.com/qWXbEn1jIh — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) October 11, 2018

“It’s like Trump’s sitting across from his own Twitter account come to life,” late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said of the meeting.

Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show said the meeting “was really something to see.”

He continued: “The president spent the day with Kanye West and Kid Rock was there, too. Meanwhile, people down in Florida were like, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll just handle this hurricane [Hurricane Michael] ourselves.’”

Trump and West previously appeared together shortly after Trump’s 2016 election in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.

Asked what the two had talked about during their December meeting, West responded briefly that time: “Life. We discussed life.”

While Trump has been shunned by much of the Hollywood establishment, he has a fan in West, who tweeted earlier this year that the two share “dragon energy.”

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother,” West wrote.

West is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who successfully pushed Trump to grant a pardon to a drug offender earlier this year.

West himself has suggested he might be open to wading into politics, including a run for president in 2020.

Asked if West could be a future presidential candidate on Thursday, Trump said, “Could very well be.” West shot back, “Only after 2024.”

After all that, the president brought the show to a close by suggesting, “Let’s go have some lunch, OK?”

