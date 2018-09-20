Snoop Dogg criticizes Kanye West on-air for supporting Trump

WARNING: This story contains explicit language.

Snoop Dogg went on a rant about U.S. President Donald Trump and his “racist” supporters, while criticizing rapper Kanye West for aligning with him.

Sirius XM radio host, DJ Suss One of Hip Hop Nation, was trying to steer the conversation towards West and his politics when Snoop Dogg cut him off.

“I don’t give a f**k. I tell ‘em straight up motherf**ker. If you like that n***a you motherf**kin’ racist. F**k you and f**k him. Now what?” Snoop Dogg said of Trump.

READ MORE: Kanye West claims he was not ‘stumped’ by Jimmy Kimmel’s Donald Trump question

“N***a, he drew the lines. He drew the motherf**kin’ lines,” he continued. “Before him there were no lines. Everybody was everybody, we respected everything, we didn’t trip, but n***a when you drew the line and start pointing mother f**kers out and singling them out n***a f**k y’all then n***a. You and them.”

Snoop Dogg then switched to talk about West. “Kanye too. Don’t forget about him too. F**k you too. Throw him in the bag, he right with them motherf**kers,” he said.

While West has tweeted about his “love” for his “brother” Trump, Snoop Dogg has made his feelings about Trump clear in many songs and music videos.

READ MORE: Fox News host suggests Snoop Dogg, Bow Wow should be ‘killed’ for their Trump comments

In 2017, he released a music video for BadBadNotGood’s Lavender (Nightfall Remix) when he takes on police brutality and Trump.

In what looked to be a mock assassination of the Clown-in-Chief Ronald Klump, a parody of Trump in the video, Snoop Dogg pulls a fake gun on a clown version of Trump in the satirical video.

“The whole world is clowning’ around, and [Jesse’s] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherf**kers, they are clowns,” Snoop Dogg told Billboard of the music video.

“I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f**king clown as president, and the sh*t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

— With files from ET Canada