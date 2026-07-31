Kilam’s culture change fuels Elks’ resurgence

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EDMONTON – When Mark Kilam was named head coach of the Edmonton Elks in December 2024, he didn’t even have a projector in his office to watch game film.

Nineteen months later, Kilam has guided the Elks to a 6-1 record and first place in the CFL after the club went a combined 18-50 over the previous four seasons.

Kilam said the turnaround extended well beyond wins and losses.

“Starting from there,” Kilam said of his first day in the office. “To changing the narrative around the football team with the media, to changing the culture inside the room, to changing the perception of players across the league for what Edmonton football is going to be, there were a lot of things (that had to change).”

As the Elks prepare to host the defending Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-2) on Saturday, Kilam has become the face of Edmonton’s turnaround.

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Quarterback Cody Fajardo, who became Edmonton’s starter midway through last season, said Kilam’s impact on the team has been “incredible.”

“He’s one of the most motivated coaches I’ve ever been around,” Fajardo said. “The way he gets us fired up for the games … and challenging guys to be better speaks to the leadership that he has over the team.

“Guys want to play for him,” he continued. “That’s why I think you see us pulling off more wins late, because you have a head coach everyone wants to play for.”

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Kilam spent 20 years with the Calgary Stampeders, mostly as special teams co-ordinator. He was turned down five times for CFL head coaching jobs before the Elks hired him.

His influence began to show in the second half of last season and has carried into 2026. Running back Justin Rankin attributes much of the Elks’ success to Kilam’s constant push to improve.

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“The passion and the standard that he brings, like some days we can have a great practice, and he’s like, we’ve got to be better,” said Rankin. “We just had a great practice, but he’s like, we have to be better. And that’s what it is because if we want to win a Grey Cup … we have to get a lot better.”

Offensive lineman Mark Korte said the coach’s enthusiasm is contagious.

“He brings a lot of energy when he comes in every day,” the fifth-year Elk said. “He certainly cares, and it rubs off on the guys. You’ve got a head coach who starts every day with energy and that kind of zest for the day. Guys feed off that for sure.”

General manager Ed Hervey said he heard plenty of positive feedback about Kilam before hiring him. Players praised his coaching ability, the way he treated people and his passion for the team.

“He’s proven so far that the players rally behind him,” Hervey said. “His energy is everything that I expected, and his positive approach daily is definitely refreshing. He comes to work every day with a renewed passion for getting better.”

Under Kilam, the Elks have climbed to the top of the West after missing the playoffs every season since earning a crossover berth in 2019 with an 8-10 record. They edged Saskatchewan 36-34 last week on Vincent Blanchard’s 57-yard field goal on the final play.

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“We’re really pleased with the first third of the season,” said Fajardo, who passed for 510 yards and four touchdowns against the Riders. “But I’ve seen a lot of craziness in the CFL, so we don’t want to let our foot off the gas pedal. It starts this week by defending home and going against a really talented Sask team that’s going to be hungry.”

For the first time since 2023, the Elks will open Commonwealth Stadium’s upper deck after nearly selling out the lower bowl.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.