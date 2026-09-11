Argos very wary about taking on winless Redblacks

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TORONTO – Chad Kelly is preparing for the unexpected.

The quarterback will lead the Toronto Argonauts (6-6) against the struggling Ottawa Redblacks (0-11) on Saturday afternoon. Kelly and Co. return to BMO Field just five days after a 37-22 Labour Day win in Hamilton while the visitors have been off since dropping a 45-24 home decision to the B.C. Lions on Aug. 30.

The game will also be Ryan Dinwiddie’s first in Toronto since leaving the club in the off-season to become Ottawa’s head coach/GM. Dinwiddie led the Argos to two Grey Cups (2022, ’24) and was the CFL’s coach of the year (2023) over his five seasons with the franchise (2021-25).

Kelly’s first four seasons with Toronto were with Dinwiddie, who also served as its offensive co-ordinator. Kelly enjoyed his best CFL season thus far under Dinwiddie, earning the league’s outstanding player award in 2023 with 4,123 passing yards, 23 TDs and 12 interceptions while posting a 15-1 regular-season record as a starter.

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But this has been a very difficult campaign for both Dinwiddie and the Redblacks. The franchise has dropped 17 straight dating back to last season, a modern CFL record.

Kelly’s preparation to face Ottawa at home has involved channelling his inner Ryan Dinwiddie.

“I just look at it (as) how he would defend me,” Kelly said. “That’s kind of my mentality.

“What would you do against me if you were the coach?”

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Ottawa had a few of the right answers in the first meeting of the season, a 44-24 Toronto win at TD Place on June 20. The Redblacks intercepted Kelly four times but the Toronto quarterback still threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns.

Kelly leads the CFL in passing (3,961 yards), touchdowns (27) and interceptions (18).

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Ottawa will have 12 new faces on its roster Saturday, including 11 on defence. Five of those — cornerback Christian Matthew and halfbacks Adrian Frye and Travian Blaylock, defensive ed Luiji Vilain and defensive tackle Isaiah Mack — will start with linebacker A.J. Allen and defensive lineman Cleyon Laing, both veteran Canadians, will be among those available to see action.

“That’s why we have to be ready for whatever they do, make sure we’re detail oriented and fundamentally sound,” Kelly said. “Expect the unexpected.

“What kind of wrinkles are they going to try to pull out and we have to be ready for it.”

Ottawa has lost four of its last five visits to BMO Field. Toronto is 2-0 there this season.

Toronto is coming off its third win in its last four Labour Day visits to Hamilton. That victory not only gave the Argos the season series 2-1 but moved them firmly into second in the East Division, four points ahead of the Ticats with a game in hand.

Toronto head coach Mike Miller spent four seasons as Dinwiddie’s quarterback coach before succeeding Dinwiddie upon his departure. Miller is very well aware of just how dangerous a desperate team can be.

“This is professional football, anybody can get beat on any day and we’re preparing with the same mindset we always prepare with,” Miller said. “I’ve watched the film, I know RD, I know that staff … we know they’re coming to play hard and we have to prepare to do the same things and nothing else matters outside of that.

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“We’re in a difficult spot with the short week but that’s the CFL, that’s what happens here. I believe we’re in the right mind space right now but (Saturday) we’ve got to go out and execute and play smart, fast and physical and be ready to respond.”

Veteran Jake Maier makes a 12th straight start for Ottawa and boasts a 3-3 record all-time versus Toronto. Canadian Keelan White has at least six catches in seven straight games and registered eight receptions for a season-high 127 yards versus B.C.

Ottawa ran for negative-three yards in that contest, the CFL’s lowest mark since 1994.

Toronto receiver Damonte Coxie has 11 catches for 256 yards over his last two games. That’s helped the fifth-year Argo crack the 1,000-yard receiving plateau (62 receptions, 1,043 yards, five TDs) for the first time in his CFL tenure.

However, Coxie said neither he nor the Argos are looking past Ottawa.

“That’s still a team and their record doesn’t show the players who’re actually on their roster,” he said. “You can’t go out there taking them lightly or you’re going to get punched in the mouth.

“It’s definitely a challenge. It’s a challenge for us as an entire team, it tests our discipline.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.