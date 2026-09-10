Are you willing to pay more to stand up to the U.S.? What readers told us

Send this page to someone via email

The United States escalated its trade war with Canada on Tuesday, announcing an upcoming ban on some Canadian dairy products and motorcycles as well as most alcoholic beverages after retaliatory Canadian counter-tariffs took effect on about $28 billion in U.S. goods.

Those counter-tariffs followed the U.S. imposing 50 per cent tariffs on Canada in August.

U.S. President Donald Trump also moved to shut Canadian products out of large, long-term U.S. government contracts.

The latest U.S. bans are set to take effect Sept. 29 and cover various Canadian wines and spirits, some motorcycles and mopeds, dairy products including whey and some types of molasses.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s tariffs on U.S. goods took effect at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday and hit hundreds of American products, including steel, aluminum, cheese, appliances, clothing, cosmetics and farm equipment, with rates of 15 per cent, 25 per cent or 50 per cent.

Eight of 10 Canadian provinces have already continued to restrict or ban sales of U.S. alcohol.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Canada’s response is about reducing its dependence on the United States rather than simply weathering the latest tariffs.

“It’s about ensuring that no country can hold us hostage. And that we can live how we want to live,” he said.

As Canada’s counter-tariffs kick in, Global News asked its readers, “are you more or less determined to Buy Canadian? Are you willing to pay higher prices or change brands in order to support the country’s response to Trump’s trade war?”

These are some of your responses.

What readers told us

The vast majority of respondents said they would not be buying American products and will continue to Buy Canadian.

Story continues below advertisement

“Of course I am willing to pay more and continue to Buy Canadian. Although it will hit my pocket book harder, I believe that we have no other choice. Elbows up,” said one reader, Sallie.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Reader Denny said that they are “willing to support my country by paying higher prices to Buy Canadian.”

“As a retired Canadian, I am all in. I think it is time for Canada to make changes that have been required for decades to protect our nation from facing future trade wars as we are seeing in these current times. Our children and grandchildren are counting on it. Canada Strong,” said Bob M.

Reader Kim W. said she is “willing to do whatever it takes, including paying more for Canadian goods, to counter” Trump’s tariffs.

“My household is determined to avoid purchasing any U.S. product even if it means paying a little more for a Canadian product,” said Chris D.

2:28 Canadian counter-tariffs on U.S. goods take effect

Maureen H. said that the “retaliatory tariffs won’t hurt you if you don’t buy American.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Anything I haven’t found a substitute for, I do without. Hasn’t hurt me in the slightest,” she added.

Eileen P. said she has “avoided the U.S. and it’s [sic] products for many, many years,” adding, “My habits will not change.”

“I will buy Canadian, so I hope more and more merchandise is made in Canada, from Canadian materials. I REFUSE TO BUY ‘MADE IN THE USA’. If this means paying a bit more for things, I will, gladly,” said reader Mary S.

James W. said he started “avoiding U.S. products during Trump’s first term and will most likely continue the rest of our lives.”

We’ll continue to buy Canadian first before buying products from countries that strongly support democracy,” he added.

Many readers also said they would be boycotting all things American, including travel.

“We have not and will not travel to the USA until a new leader who reverses all the tariffs is elected south of us. Where possible we have changed brands that are not American. Where possible we buy Canadian and then revert to Mexican Italian English. USA products are our last choice. Keep up the good work Mr Carney,” said Glenda C.

Reader Eric E. said that he is willing to do “whatever it takes to eliminate trade with the United States” and he has “no interest in ever going back to the United States even for a visit.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sonja K. said that they have “bought Canadian products wherever possible” and has not “travelled to the U.S.” since Trump took office.

“Definitely will never buy any American products or travel to States, we support our country and government,” said reader Annie S.

“My husband and I are both determined to buy more Canadian! Even though we are seniors, we are willing to pay higher prices or change brands in order to support the country’s response to Trump’s trade war. And that includes no longer crossing the border and spending our Canadian dollars on American goods,” said Leni V.

4:20 Trump trade fight fuels ‘Buy Canadian’ movement

For some readers, they say they would be willing to Buy Canadian but worry Canadian consumers will likely face higher prices as a result of new counter-tariffs.

“I would be, but only if Canadian companies and food stores do not put higher prices on Canadian goods made here and say because of tariffs the cost is higher. If Carney was to gives Canadians the item that Trump is placing tariffs on, so that Canadians know what products not to buy. On the energy liquid gas and hydro front stop sending it the states and use it to keep gas prices and hydro cost lower for Canadians,” said Brad N.

Story continues below advertisement

Darrell B. suggested that the counter tariffs are “only going to destroy the economy even more” and “make life even more unaffordable.”

“Counter tariffs are really the Canadian government telling its citizens that they will bear the brunt of the tariffs in order for Canada to stand up to the US. Both tariffs are counterproductive….smaller Canadian firms will suffer and probably close if this continues,” said reader Tom A.

Reader Rod C. pointed out that the U.S. “is Canada’s single most valuable trading partner” and said the country should “never jeopardize this relationship.”

“I would not be willing to pay more for necessary items. Groceries and clothing are on that list,” he added.

There was, however, a minority of respondents who said they would not be interested in paying a higher price and are less determined to Buy Canadian.

“No I will not buy Canadian unless it is the lowest priced item on the shelf. With the rising costs, we as Canadians have to support our selves and having to pay more for items is not what I voted for,” said Dale C.

“I definitely do not agree with Carneys position. He is making things worse with the U.S.,” said Winnie D.

Buy Canadian movement

The Government of Canada launched the Buy Canadian policy in December 2025, to protect and prioritize Canadian workers and industries while strengthening Canada’s domestic economy.

Story continues below advertisement

The changes were created to help create a strong Canadian supply chain by prioritizing Canadian suppliers and Canadian-made goods and services wherever possible.

They also aim to help Canadian industries become more self-sufficient and resilient to changes in the global economy.

That came after the movement gained traction across the country in early 2025 shortly after Trump was inaugurated and imposed the first rounds of his tariffs on multiple sectors of the Canadian economy.

—With files from The Associated Press