Are you willing to pay more to stand up to the U.S.? What readers told us

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22 comments

  1. Sammi
    September 10, 2026 at 12:25 pm

    People cannot afford to pay more just to spite the United States. This year, Canada saw record forced sales and foreclosures.

    But wait for it, with a headline like this, surely there will be an upcoming article with Ipsos poll results suggesting 87% of Canadians are willing to pay more.

  2. Malcolm Amber
    September 10, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    What happens when the people supporting Carney loose their jobs? Will they still spend extra to buy Canadian? Question is, why weren’t you people buying Canadian products all along? 2 years ago people didn’t care where their products came from as long as it was cheap.

  3. Anonymous
    September 10, 2026 at 12:18 pm

    @ anonymous 11.42. You are wrong I know a lot of people that shop in the US and prices are cheaper even with the exchange rate.

  4. Anonymous
    September 10, 2026 at 12:15 pm

    @CeeDee why is it that the Canadian stores you named sell exactly the same products at Walmart and Costco at a higher price and it’s not just cents difference it’s dollars. I am glad you can afford to not worry about prices but a lot of people don’t have that luxury.

  5. Anonymous
    September 10, 2026 at 12:10 pm

    What a propaganda article many people will say yes they are willing to pay more but the fact is will their income allow it. Talk is cheap but it doesn’t put food on the table or pay bills. Until Carney is buying my groceries or paying my bills price will be the factor of what I buy.

  6. Steve Dumma
    September 10, 2026 at 12:04 pm

    I have no trouble finding alternatives to American products. Even as a pensioner I am willing to pay a little more to do my part to help protect the integrity of the Canadian economy.

  7. Bruin
    September 10, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    Canadians have always been know for being nice not intelligent. We cannot survive a trade war with the USA even though the Elbows Up voters think we can.

  8. Travelingman
    September 10, 2026 at 11:50 am

    How can Americans pay more when we don’t have the incomes to do so, in 2025 US bought 527 billion $ from Canada. They do not buy nearly that much from us. If the tariff on US imports go to the American buyer you can impeach Trump today. Mr. Trump does not no War, Business, negotiations, all this together. No I will not pay higher for those product. American people were pigs when it comes to waste. As Trump term ends in 2 yrs coming there better be some good signs evolving. Like my mom said and she was never wrong, vote for the better president no matter what party he is from. If these tariffs don’t help our country we’ve wasted our time.

  9. R
    September 10, 2026 at 11:48 am

    US only understands pain. Don’t just tariff them. Cut off electricity, minerals, and oil exports, too, or charge them export tax. Who cares since they said they don’t need Canadian products anyways.

  10. CeeDee
    September 10, 2026 at 11:45 am

    I hope everyone that is “buying Canadian” do not shop at COSTCO or WALMART ! Please shop at Canadian owned stores. COSTCO is one of the richest US companies and employs a pitiful amount of people. WALMART is a close second but at least they employ more people. Canadian Tire, Superstore…all Loblaws stores are wonderful. Sobeys, Save On, Giant Tiger, Dollorama are all Canadian.

  11. Anonymous
    September 10, 2026 at 11:42 am

    Except for a few catagories, groceries are cheaper in Canada than in the US. Some are similarly priced except in US dollars which makes them 30% more. And Trump is making them more expensive as time goes on.

  12. David Best
    September 10, 2026 at 11:34 am

    Anonymous the village idiot has spoken ! Dolt.

  13. AB Proud
    September 10, 2026 at 11:32 am

    I plan to boycott Canadian products that come from areas that vote Liberal and/or are part of the Elbows Up tribe.

  14. Anonymous
    September 10, 2026 at 11:27 am

    Hell no !!! Why should I pay more because Carney screwed up and walked away from a deal. A deal that he refuses to show us, most likely because he knows if we see the actual details Canadians would go ballistic. If that isn’t true then I challenge Carney to prove me wrong by showing the deal to Canadians. But we all know he won’t because he is afraid of the backlash that would happen.

  15. Anonymous
    September 10, 2026 at 11:27 am

    I’ll continue to buy American products which are cheaper and better quality.
    Turn a can of veggies over and see “Product of Egypt” “Packaged in Canada” – No thanks.

  16. Robert
    September 10, 2026 at 11:26 am

    This is ridiculous… there’s no reason Canada should have retaliatory tariffs that only raise prices for Canadians. I’m no economist but to try and go up against an economy that is so much larger than Canada seems like a loosing battle for all Canadian. Be patriotic, prioritize buying Canadian products when and if you can but common. No one seems to have any common sense on what this means for us now and our next generation.

  17. Dave
    September 10, 2026 at 11:23 am

    Bill Roach
    You weren’t rhe only one who noticed that
    I no longer ger expect any better though

  18. AB Oilman
    September 10, 2026 at 11:19 am

    Nope. Not willing to pay more. Must be the same price or less than US products and equal or higher quality.

  19. Bill roach
    September 10, 2026 at 11:18 am

    Interesting to see that all those global readers listed in the article that responded to there questions never appear to post anything ever in this comments section.Come on Global we wasn’t born yesterday.

  20. Dave
    September 10, 2026 at 11:00 am

    I am sure Carney supporters and the anti Trump crowd will
    Trump is the best thing to ever happen to the LPC and their socialist allies

  21. The sheep will clap regardless
    September 10, 2026 at 10:58 am

    6 months from now Carney’s approval will be in the dumpster and Global might actually start reporting news instead of Pro Liberal propaganda.

  22. Crusader
    September 10, 2026 at 10:56 am

    Foolishness. Keep propping up the Liberals and become a vassal state of Communist China…

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Consumer

Are you willing to pay more to stand up to the U.S.? What readers told us

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted September 10, 2026 10:50 am
6 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian counter-tariffs on U.S. goods take effect'
Canadian counter-tariffs on U.S. goods take effect
Canada's counter-tariffs on billions of dollars worth of imported U.S. goods are now in effect. Ben O'hara-Byrne has the details, and the renewed push to 'buy B.C."
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The United States escalated its trade war with Canada on Tuesday, announcing an upcoming ban on some Canadian dairy products and motorcycles as well as most alcoholic beverages after retaliatory Canadian counter-tariffs took effect on about $28 billion in U.S. goods.

Those counter-tariffs followed the U.S. imposing 50 per cent tariffs on Canada in August.

U.S. President Donald Trump also moved to shut Canadian products out of large, long-term U.S. government contracts.

The latest U.S. bans are set to take effect Sept. 29 and cover various Canadian wines and spirits, some motorcycles and mopeds, dairy products including whey and some types of molasses.

Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians support Carney’s handling of trade war, polls show'
Majority of Canadians support Carney’s handling of trade war, polls show
Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s tariffs on U.S. goods took effect at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday and hit hundreds of American products, including steel, aluminum, cheese, appliances, clothing, cosmetics and farm equipment, with rates of 15 per cent, 25 per cent or 50 per cent.

Eight of 10 Canadian provinces have already continued to restrict or ban sales of U.S. alcohol.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Canada’s response is about reducing its dependence on the United States rather than simply weathering the latest tariffs.

“It’s about ensuring that no country can hold us hostage. And that we can live how we want to live,” he said.

As Canada’s counter-tariffs kick in, Global News asked its readers, “are you more or less determined to Buy Canadian? Are you willing to pay higher prices or change brands in order to support the country’s response to Trump’s trade war?”

These are some of your responses.

What readers told us

The vast majority of respondents said they would not be buying American products and will continue to Buy Canadian.

Story continues below advertisement

“Of course I am willing to pay more and continue to Buy Canadian. Although it will hit my pocket book harder, I believe that we have no other choice. Elbows up,” said one reader, Sallie.

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Reader Denny said that they are “willing to support my country by paying higher prices to Buy Canadian.”

“As a retired Canadian, I am all in. I think it is time for Canada to make changes that have been required for decades to protect our nation from facing future trade wars as we are seeing in these current times. Our children and grandchildren are counting on it. Canada Strong,” said Bob M.

Reader Kim W. said she is “willing to do whatever it takes, including paying more for Canadian goods, to counter” Trump’s tariffs.

“My household is determined to avoid purchasing any U.S. product even if it means paying a little more for a Canadian product,” said Chris D.

Click to play video: 'Canadian counter-tariffs on U.S. goods take effect'
Canadian counter-tariffs on U.S. goods take effect

Maureen H. said that the “retaliatory tariffs won’t hurt you if you don’t buy American.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Anything I haven’t found a substitute for, I do without. Hasn’t hurt me in the slightest,” she added.

Eileen P. said she has “avoided the U.S. and it’s [sic] products for many, many years,” adding, “My habits will not change.”

“I will buy Canadian, so I hope more and more merchandise is made in Canada, from Canadian materials. I REFUSE TO BUY ‘MADE IN THE USA’. If this means paying a bit more for things, I will, gladly,” said reader Mary S.

James W. said he started “avoiding U.S. products during Trump’s first term and will most likely continue the rest of our lives.”

We’ll continue to buy Canadian first before buying products from countries that strongly support democracy,” he added.

Many readers also said they would be boycotting all things American, including travel.

“We have not and will not travel to the USA until a new leader who reverses all the tariffs is elected south of us. Where possible we have changed brands that are not American. Where possible we buy Canadian and then revert to Mexican Italian English. USA products are our last choice. Keep up the good work Mr Carney,” said Glenda C.

Reader Eric E. said that he is willing to do “whatever it takes to eliminate trade with the United States” and he hasno interest in ever going back to the United States even for a visit.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sonja K. said that they have “bought Canadian products wherever possible” and has not “travelled to the U.S.” since Trump took office.

“Definitely will never buy any American products or travel to States, we support our country and government,” said reader Annie S.

“My husband and I are both determined to buy more Canadian! Even though we are seniors, we are willing to pay higher prices or change brands in order to support the country’s response to Trump’s trade war. And that includes no longer crossing the border and spending our Canadian dollars on American goods,” said Leni V.

Click to play video: 'Trump trade fight fuels ‘Buy Canadian’ movement'
Trump trade fight fuels ‘Buy Canadian’ movement

For some readers, they say they would be willing to Buy Canadian but worry Canadian consumers will likely face higher prices as a result of new counter-tariffs.

“I would be, but only if Canadian companies and food stores do not put higher prices on Canadian goods made here and say because of tariffs the cost is higher. If Carney was to gives Canadians the item that Trump is placing tariffs on, so that Canadians know what products not to buy. On the energy liquid gas and hydro front stop sending it the states and use it to keep gas prices and hydro cost lower for Canadians,” said Brad N.

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Darrell B. suggested that the counter tariffs are “only going to destroy the economy even more” and “make life even more unaffordable.”

“Counter tariffs are really the Canadian government telling its citizens that they will bear the brunt of the tariffs in order for Canada to stand up to the US. Both tariffs are counterproductive….smaller Canadian firms will suffer and probably close if this continues,” said reader Tom A.

Reader Rod C. pointed out that the U.S. “is Canada’s single most valuable trading partner” and said the country should “never jeopardize this relationship.”

“I would not be willing to pay more for necessary items. Groceries and clothing are on that list,” he added.

There was, however, a minority of respondents who said they would not be interested in paying a higher price and are less determined to Buy Canadian.

“No I will not buy Canadian unless it is the lowest priced item on the shelf. With the rising costs, we as Canadians have to support our selves and having to pay more for items is not what I voted for,” said Dale C.

“I definitely do not agree with Carneys position. He is making things worse with the U.S.,” said Winnie D.

Buy Canadian movement

The Government of Canada launched the Buy Canadian policy in December 2025, to protect and prioritize Canadian workers and industries while strengthening Canada’s domestic economy.

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The changes were created to help create a strong Canadian supply chain by prioritizing Canadian suppliers and Canadian-made goods and services wherever possible.

They also aim to help Canadian industries become more self-sufficient and resilient to changes in the global economy.

That came after the movement gained traction across the country in early 2025 shortly after Trump was inaugurated and imposed the first rounds of his tariffs on multiple sectors of the Canadian economy.

—With files from The Associated Press

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