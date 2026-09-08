Canada’s counter-tariffs kick in on hundreds of U.S. goods

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39 comments

  1. Anonymous
    September 8, 2026 at 11:38 am

    @Dennis Brady a lot of boomers are struggling to make ends meet in this economy and did not vote Liberal. How about putting the blame where it belongs at Carney and this Liberal government

  2. Anonymous
    September 8, 2026 at 11:35 am

    Here goes higher prices because companies will use this to put prices up even if their products are not involved. I wonder how long it will be before companies start closing and Canadians start losing their jobs.

  3. Jayleen Jameson
    September 8, 2026 at 11:32 am

    Politicians are like diapers, they need to be changed frequently. The stench from Carney and the Liberals is overwhelming.

  4. David Best
    September 8, 2026 at 11:28 am

    Anonymous the village idiot speaks….sad

  5. Dennis Brady
    September 8, 2026 at 11:26 am

    We need a boomer tax to make all these elbowzos feel the pain of their stupidity

  6. Anonymous
    September 8, 2026 at 11:23 am

    Trumpkin MAGAts infesting this thread with their usual brain-rot comments, lol! Comedy at its best!

  7. Ben
    September 8, 2026 at 11:22 am

    @Jack in Detroit 1056am. The fact remains the US can’t compete so all they can do is cheat by levying steel and aluminum tariffs on us. It was your president who signed the trade agreement the USA broke. The USA writes it’s agreements in pencil. How’s the war in Iran going?

  8. Ben
    September 8, 2026 at 11:19 am

    @Whatever 1114 am. So we need electoral reform so the Liberals don’t win? Do you want a dictatorship? We score much higher on world democracy indices than the US. Yet here you suggest YOUR vote counts more. That’s not how it works.

  9. Whatever
    September 8, 2026 at 11:14 am

    Whatever, keep your elbows up and keep blaming Trump. And see what happens.
    Anyway, even if we had elections today, liberals would still be elected, that’s your Canada, we need reforms or we won’t be able to get rid of this liberal madness.

  10. Josh
    September 8, 2026 at 10:58 am

    Excellent job Carney. Definitely the right PM for the times.

  11. Jack in Detroit
    September 8, 2026 at 10:56 am

    However, after a century of building an economy that relies almost entirely on the American engine, Canada cannot suddenly conjure a new trading ecosystem overnight. canada is a FAILURE!

  12. Jack in Detroit
    September 8, 2026 at 10:44 am

    As an American, I love this. Canada has exploited the trade relationship and also freeloaded off the USA with military, intelligence, and NATO comp. Trump is holding Canada to account for American citizens.

  13. Anonymous
    September 8, 2026 at 10:41 am

    The countdown to Canada’s death has begun.

  14. Anonymous
    September 8, 2026 at 10:40 am

    Elbows up retards, another step closer to communism. I’m glad I have no Grandkids, just think of the slave life your leaving them.

  15. Crusader
    September 8, 2026 at 10:34 am

    Carnival got his three by-election wins for a majority on the back of starting a trade war. Enjoy…

  16. Casey Inglis
    September 8, 2026 at 10:29 am

    Carney created the tough times by not getting a deal as promised, also poor governance by the Liberals since 2015. Worst Govt in Canadian history.

  17. Dave
    September 8, 2026 at 10:28 am

    A childish response which accomplishes nothing more than make life more expensive for Canadians
    Not really a surprise given the “negotiating” tactics so far though

  18. POLITICIANS ARE THE SCOURGE WE FACE!
    September 8, 2026 at 10:19 am

    Carney says tough times ahead. Tougher times he should have aid. For the taxpayer. There wont be a politician losing a dollar in wages nor a home or job, but thousands of Canadians will.
    Politicians will still fly the country and the world while taxpayers pretty much stay home.
    Politicians will still enjoy the food tab we provide and the perks. The leisurely work schedule. Meanwhile taxpayers work two jobs, have a subsidiary money scheme in play and still fight to survive and eat.
    Tough times for who Carney, you f*scist p*g.
    All the Ben-bots and anono-bots can go back to hell they came from. There word is nothing but divisionary propaganda from a a f*scist regime bent on control for Europe to suck our resources and money. F*CK YOU CARNEY! F*CK YOU TRUMP! F*CK EVERY N.AMERICAN POLITICIAN!

  19. Ben
    September 8, 2026 at 10:06 am

    It’s hilarious how people try to use various methods to silence people here. My wee ones are more mature.

  20. Warren
    September 8, 2026 at 10:03 am

    If you go through the list of tarriffed products, there are a lot of US products like farm equipment that gives Canadians no other options than to buy from Carney’s Chinese business partners.

  21. Randy Dubois
    September 8, 2026 at 10:00 am

    The stupidity of Carney and the Liberals has been illustrated. They don’t mind hurting Canadians for their own political gain

  22. Anonymous
    September 8, 2026 at 9:59 am

    This is what the world gets with Donald Trump. The damage he is causing is immense. If Pierre Poilievre was prime minister, it would be worse. Where is Danielle Smith? On another expensive vacation in Nashville. She doesn’t have the best interests of Albertans or Canadians in mind, because Danielle Smith would rather be soft with Donald Trump, despite the problems he is causing.

  23. Bye bye
    September 8, 2026 at 9:58 am

    Trillions of imaginary money in bailout for Ontario and qubek coming. Lots of companies fleeing The Chinese owned province of Canada… Alberta and Saskatchewan will leave and BC will become North California… 2 years.

  24. Ben
    September 8, 2026 at 9:56 am

    Who voted Carnival Carney to power ? Oh ya no one. He stole it!

  25. Ben
    September 8, 2026 at 9:56 am

    The one silver lining in all of this is that all the sheep that vote blindly for Carney will be poor as ever from this. Pick your own poison sheep.

  26. Ben
    September 8, 2026 at 9:54 am

    As long as the government puffs out its chest, the average sheep is happy. It’s basically like road rage, does not matter what it costs but as long as we get the supposed ‘final say’.

  27. Hummingbird
    September 8, 2026 at 9:54 am

    Carney put tariffs on fish
    Watch your tuna sandwich becoming the most expensive in the world
    33% of fish products in Canada are imported from the US
    We are paying for Carney’s inability to negotiate
    Elbows up

  28. AB Proud
    September 8, 2026 at 9:53 am

    My loyalties are for Alberta. Carney and the Liberals are the enemy of our province. Certainly not the USA.

  29. Ben
    September 8, 2026 at 9:53 am

    Liberals have kept everyone on the dark on purpose on the this ‘trade war’. The people that vote for all this virtue signalling have no idea about economics and just see flag waving.

  30. lw
    September 8, 2026 at 9:52 am

    Very Proud of Mr. Carney, Elbows Up Canadians !

  31. Janice Taylor
    September 8, 2026 at 9:51 am

    So Mark Carney raises taxes on Canadian consumers. Great job Master Negotiator!

  32. Ben
    September 8, 2026 at 9:49 am

    @Forget it! at 944 am. Most Canadians have cut back due to inflation which is a world wide or at least G7 phenomenon. But they haven’t angrily blamed the Liberals for it as they have a basic grasp of economics.

  33. Ben
    September 8, 2026 at 9:47 am

    When a Canadian alternative is available that has a comparable price, most patriotic Canadians will choose the Canadian product to keep jobs and money in our economy.

  34. Brookfield
    September 8, 2026 at 9:46 am

    The Canadian toilet swirl has begun…
    51 now!

  35. Forget it ! This Nation is ran by clowns
    September 8, 2026 at 9:44 am

    No ,I’m not willing to spend more.In fact over the last decade I have been increasingly spending less as a revolt to the fiscal irresponsibility of this Liberal Government Debacle.

    I used to go out for dinner and entertainment regularly. Haven’t been to a restaurant in two years,cut all expenses outside of basic necessities.
    If I needed something in the past,I would buy new,last few years I have only bought used.

    Sick of the B.S. we are constantly fed,the theft of our money and the deteriorating state of this Country.

    Go pound sand Liberals, your governance sucks !!!

  36. Libs suck
    September 8, 2026 at 9:42 am

    Thanks to the master negotiator, the average Canadian will get hit hard.
    Thanks Mark and team. Your total failures.

  37. MSGH
    September 8, 2026 at 9:40 am

    The retaliatory tariffs won’t hurt you if you don’t buy American. Anything I haven’t found a substitute for, I do without. Hasn’t hurt me in the slightest.

  38. Liberal Party.
    September 8, 2026 at 9:32 am

    Yes ,another way we can milk the taxpayer cow of their hard earned money to make us rich,rich,rich !!!

    Normandy Buttercups and Champagne for everyone !!!, except the peasants .

    They can eat the Buttercup off their lawns,Ha Ha Ha !!!!

    Elbows Up, Suckers !!! LPC forever!!!!

  39. Mike
    September 8, 2026 at 9:24 am

    Elbows up.

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Consumer

Canada’s counter-tariffs kick in on hundreds of U.S. goods

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted September 8, 2026 9:19 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Ottawa’s counter-tariffs kick in Tuesday: Economist breaks down what Canadians can expect'
Ottawa’s counter-tariffs kick in Tuesday: Economist breaks down what Canadians can expect
As Ottawa's dollar-for-dollar tariffs on over 700 American goods take effect tomorrow, Canadian families and businesses are bracing for the impact of these retaliatory measures on their wallets. Global's Jazan Grewal speaks with Colin Mang, assistant economics professor at McMaster University, who breaks down how quickly consumers can expect to feel the costs.
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Canada’s counter-tariffs are now in effect on billions of dollars worth of U.S. goods in response to the recent trade war escalation by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to match Trump’s recently imposed 50 per cent tariffs “dollar-for-dollar,” and trade negotiations fell apart last month.

As the country pivots away from the United States, Carney is warning Canadians that “this won’t be easy, and I won’t pretend otherwise.” He added that the alternative would be far worse.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Premier Eby asks British Columbians to avoid travelling to US as Canada fires back against Trump with counter-tariffs'
Premier Eby asks British Columbians to avoid travelling to US as Canada fires back against Trump with counter-tariffs
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In a national video address released Tuesday, Carney reiterated Canada’s plan to respond to the U.S. trade war, including retaliatory tariffs which kicked in just after midnight and that are valued at roughly $28 billion.

Click to play video: 'U.S.-Canada trade war: Carney releases ‘Forward Guidance’ message as Canadian counter-tariffs come into effect'
U.S.-Canada trade war: Carney releases ‘Forward Guidance’ message as Canadian counter-tariffs come into effect

Carney says the aim is to come out stronger and more resilient so no country can hold Canada hostage.

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Carney says he doesn’t believe in escalating the trade war, but that Canada’s retaliatory tariffs are necessary to protect workers.

Trump’s tariffs of 50 per cent targeted a massive new list Canadian goods with the focus on specific sectors the administration claimed were engaged in “discriminatory” trade actions that negatively impacted the U.S. This included provincial bans on alcohol imports, tariffs on some American made auto exports and quotas on tariff-free U.S. dairy exports.

Within each of the three main categories are hundreds of other Canadian items exposed to 50 per cent tariffs ranging from hockey sticks to floating docks, honey to essential oils and cement to plastics.

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Carney has said the tariffs from Trump were designed to harm some Canadians more than others.

For those whose jobs are impacted by these new tariffs, Carney says, “we will do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to bridge those people to a better future.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been critical of Trump’s actions on tariffs and his “trolling” of Canada, but he still urged Carney in a news conference Monday to be transparent about the counter-tariffs.

“Every single mother, small business owner and seniors should know what they will pay in these new counter-tariffs to make sure that the people who are not to blame for this … they should not be the ones to pay for it,” Poilievre said.

He also once again called for Carney to put forward the details of the deal that Canada walked away from last month.

Click to play video: 'Trump trade fight fuels ‘Buy Canadian’ movement'
Trump trade fight fuels ‘Buy Canadian’ movement

The majority of Canadians may be willing to endure some higher prices amid the latest trade war escalations, as suggested by a new Angus Reid Institute survey released Tuesday, which featured about 1,500 Canadian adults participating from Sept. 3 to Sept 4.

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Three-in-five (60 per cent) of survey respondents said they are willing to stay the course on Canada’s current negotiating strategy even if it means paying 10 or 20 per cent more for household expenses, including groceries and clothing.

As Canada’s counter-tariffs kick in, are you more or less determined to Buy Canadian? Are you willing to pay higher prices or change brands in order to support the country’s response to Trump’s trade war? Share your stance using the contact form below and we may use some or all of your response in upcoming stories.

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Thank you for your response. ✨

 

– with files from Global News’ Sean Prevail and The Canadian Press

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