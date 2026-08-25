The full list of 700 retaliatory tariffs Canada is imposing on the U.S.

Over 700 American products are set to be tariffed by Canada as the trade war between the two nations continues to escalate.
Effective 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Canada will impose 15, 25 and 50 per cent counter-tariffs on products drawn from those targeted by the U.S.’s Section 338 and Section 232 tariffs, equaling $27.6 billion in imports from the U.S.
Sectors such as steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics, which are most impacted by U.S. tariffs, will be targeted.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu and Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon gathered in Ottawa Tuesday morning to reveal the details of Canada’s plan to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs.
Trade talks between the neighbouring countries fell apart late Friday night, following which Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa would be retaliating with “dollar-for-dollar” tariffs.
Here is the list of American goods that will be impacted by the Canadian government’s counter-tariffs:
Products subject to 15 per cent tariffs
Interchangeable tools for hand tools, whether or not power-operated, or for machine-tools (for example, for pressing, stamping, punching, tapping, threading, drilling, boring, broaching, milling, turning or screw driving), including dies for drawing or extruding metal, and rock drilling or earth boring tools. (Dies for drawing or extruding metal, tools for pressing, stamping or punching)
Air conditioning machines, comprising a motor-driven fan and elements for changing the temperature and humidity, including those machines in which the humidity cannot be separately regulated.
- Of a kind designed to be fixed to a window, wall, ceiling or floor, self-contained or “split-system”)
- Other: Incorporating a refrigerating unit and a valve for reversal of the cooling/heat cycle (reversible heat pumps): The following, excluding mini-split heat pumps and air conditioner units:
- Single packaged or split-system, of a heat transfer capacity not exceeding 15.8 kW (53,900 BTU per hour);
- Water source, vertical, horizontal and console types, of a heat transfer capacity not exceeding 34.8 kW (118,700 BTU per hour)
- Other: Other, incorporating a refrigerating unit: Domestic heat pumps and air conditioners, ductless split-systems;
- Portable type, of a weight not exceeding 25 kg and of a heat transfer capacity not exceeding 1.8 kW (6,000 BTU per hour);
- 15 Truck heater/air conditioners
- Parts: Chassis, chassis bases or outer
Fort-lift trucks; other works trucks fitted with lifting or handling equipment
- Self-propelled trucks powered by an electric motor: Rider-type, counterbalanced fork-lift trucks
- Other self-propelled trucks: Rider-type, counterbalanced fork-lift trucks
- Other trucks
Other lifting, handling, loading or unloading machinery (for example, escalators, conveyors, teleferics
- Other lifting, handling, loading or unloading machinery (for example, lifts, escalators, conveyors, teleferics)
- Teleferics, chair-lifts, ski-draglines; traction mechanisms for funiculars
- Industrial robots
- Other machinery
Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of headings 84.25 to 84.30
- Of machinery of heading 84.27
- Of machinery of heading 84.26, 84.29 or 84.30: Buckets, shovels, grabs and grips
- Of machinery of heading 84.26, 84.29 or 84.30: Bulldozer or angledozer blades
- Of machinery of heading 84.26, 84.29 or 84.30: Other
Harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers; grass or hay mowers; machines for cleaning, sorting or grading eggs, fruit or other agricultural produce, other than machinery of heading 84.37
- Other mowers, including cutter bars for tractor mounting
- Parts
Moulding boxes for metal foundry; mould bases; moulding patterns; moulds for metal (other than ingot moulds), metal carbides, glass, mineral materials, rubber or plastics
- Moulds for metal or metal carbides
- Moulds for rubber or plastics: Injection or compression types
- Moulds for rubber or plastics: Other
Interchangeable tools for hand tools, whether or not power-operated, or for machine-tools (for example, for pressing, stamping, punching, tapping, threading, drilling, boring, broaching, milling, turning or screw driving), including dies for drawing or extruding metal, and rock drilling or earth boring tools
- Dies for drawing or extruding metal
- Tools for pressing, stamping or punching
Air conditioning machines, comprising a motor-driven fan and elements for changing the temperature and humidity, including those machines in which the humidity cannot be separately regulated including
- Of a kind designed to be fixed to a window, wall, ceiling or floor, self-contained or “split system”
- Other: Incorporating a refrigerating unit and a valve for reversal of the cooling/heat cycle (reversible heat pumps): The following, excluding mini-split heat pumps and air conditioner units: Single packaged or split-system, of a heat transfer capacity not exceeding 15.8 kW (53,900 BTU per hour);Water source, vertical, horizontal and console types, of a heat transfer capacity not exceeding 34.8 kW (118,700 BTU per hour)
- Other: Other, incorporating a refrigerating unit: Domestic heat pumps and air conditioners, ductless split-systems; Portable type, of a weight not exceeding 25 kg and of a heat transfer capacity not exceeding 1.8 kW (6,000 BTU per hour)
- Truck heater/air conditioners
- Chassis, chassis bases or outer cabinets
Fork-lift trucks; other works trucks fitted with lifting or handling equipment
- Self-propelled trucks powered by an electric motor: Rider-type, counterbalanced fork-lift trucks
- Other self-propelled trucks: Rider-type, counterbalanced fork-lift trucks
- Other trucks (15 per cent)
- Other lifting, handling, loading or unloading machinery (for example, lifts, escalators, conveyors, teleferics) including
- Teleferics, chair-lifts, ski-draglines; traction mechanisms for funiculars
- Industrial robots
- Other machinery
Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of headings
- Of machinery of heading
- Of lifts, skip hoists or escalators (25 per cent)
- Buckets, shovels, grabs and grips
- Bulldozer or angledozer blades
- Parts of boring or sinking machinery of subheading (25 per cent)
- Of machinery of heading
Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, hydraulic or with self-contained electric or non-electric motor
- Saws and others with self-contained motors
- Chain saws
- Other tools
Moulding boxes for metal foundry; mould bases; moulding patterns; moulds for metal (other than ingot moulds), metal carbides, glass, mineral materials, rubber or plastics
Products subject to 25 per cent tariffs
Live fish
- Ornamental fish: Freshwater
- Ornamental fish: Other
Other live fish
- Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhyncus mykiss, Oncorhyncus clarki, Oncorhyncus aguabonita, Oncorhyncus gilae, Oncorhyncus apache and Oncorhyncus chrysogaster)
- Eels (Anguilla spp.)
- Carp (Cyprinus spp., Carassius spp., Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus, Catla catla, Labeo spp., Osteochilus hasselti, Leptobarbus hoeveni, Megalobrama spp.)
- Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis)
- Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii)
- Other
Fish, fresh or chilled, excluding fish fillets and other fish meat of heading
- Salmonida
- Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhyncus mykiss, Oncorhyncus clarki, Oncorhyncus aguabonita, Oncorhyncus gilae, Oncorhyncus apache and Oncorhyncus chrysogaster), Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Hucho hucho), Other
- Flat fish
- (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae), excluding edible fish offal of subheadings 0302.91 to 0302.99: Halibut (Reinhardtius hippoglossoides, Hippoglossus hippoglossus, Hippoglossus stenolepis), Plaice (Pleuronectes platessa), Sole (Solea spp.), Turbots (Psetta maxima), Other
- Fresh or chilled filets of other fish: (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae)
- Tunas (of the genus Thunnus)
- Skipjack tuna (stripe-bellied bonito) (Katsuwonus pelamis), excluding edible fish offal of subheadings 0302.91 to 0302.99: Albacore or longfinned tunas (Thunnus alalunga), Yellowfin tunas (Thunnus albacares), skipjack tuna (stripe-bellied bonito) (Katsuwonus pelamis), excluding edible fish offal of subheadings 0302.91 to 0302.99: Skipjack tuna (stripe bellied bonito) (Katsuwonus pelamis), Bigeye tunas (Thunnus obesus), Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis), Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii), Other
- Herrings
- (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii), anchovies (Engraulis spp.), sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), Indian mackerels (Rastrelliger spp.), seerfishes (Scomberomorus spp.), jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), jacks, crevalles (Caranx spp.), cobia (Rachycentron canadum), silver pomfrets (Pampus spp.), Pacific saury (Cololabis saira), scads (Decapterus spp.), capelin (Mallotus villosus), swordfish (Xiphias gladius), Kawakawa (Euthynnus affinis), bonitos (Sarda spp.), marlins, sailfishes, spearfish (Istiophoridae), excluding edible fish offal of subheadings 0302.91 to 0302.99: Anchovies (Engraulis spp.), Sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), Mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), Jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), excluding edible fish offal of subheadings 0302.91 to 0302.99: Cobia (Rachycentron canadum), Swordfish (Xiphias gladius), Other
- Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae
- Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus), Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus), Coalfish (Pollachius virens), Hake (Merluccius spp., Urophycis spp.), Alaska Pollock (Theragra chalcogramma), Blue whitings (Micromesistius poutassou, Micromesistius australis), Other
- Tilapias
- (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus spp., Carassius spp., Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus, Catla catla, Labeo spp., Osteochilus hasselti, Leptobarbus hoeveni, Megalobrama spp.), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.), Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., lctalurus spp.), Carp (Cyprinus spp., Carassius spp., Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus, Catla catla, Labeo spp., Osteochilus hasselti, Leptobarbus hoeveni, Megalobrama spp.), Eels (Anguilla spp.), Other
- Other fish
- Dogfish and other sharks, Rays and skates (Rajidae), Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.), Seabass (Dicentrarchus spp.), Seabream (Sparidae), Other
- Fresh or chilled fillets of other fish: Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho), Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
- Livers, roes, milt, fish fins, heads, tails, maws and other edible fish offal
- Livers, roes and milt, Shark fins, Other
- Salmonidae, Sockeye salmon (red salmon) (Oncorhynchus nerka), Other Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster), Other
Fish fillets and other fish meat (whether or not minced), fresh, chilled or frozen.
- Tilapias
- (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus spp., Carassius spp., Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus, Catla catla, Labeo spp., Osteochilus hasselti, Leptobarbus hoeveni, Megalobrama spp.), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.): Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)
- Other fish
- Pacific Salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)
- Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
- Salmonidae
- Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae
- Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)
- Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)
- Dogfish and other sharks, Rays and skates (Rajidae)
- Other Fish: Frozen
- Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus spp., Carassius spp., Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus, Catla catla, Labeo spp., Osteochilus hasselti, Leptobarbus hoeveni, Megalobrama spp.), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.), excluding edible fish offal of subheadings 0303.91 to 0303.99: Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)
- Alaska Pollock (Theragra chalcogramma)
- Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, other than Alaska Pollock (Theragra chalcogramma)
- Dogfish and other sharks, Rays and skates (Rajidae)
- Other
Fish, dried, salted or in brine; smoked fish, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process.
- Livers, roes and milt of fish, dried, smoked, salted or in brine
- Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus spp., Carassius spp., Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus, Catla catla, Labeo spp., Osteochilus hasselti, Leptobarbus hoeveni, Megalobrama spp.), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)
- Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, other than cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)
- Other
- Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhyncus gorbuscha, Oncorhyncus keta, Oncorhyncus tschawytscha, Oncorhyncus kisutch, Oncorhyncus masou and Oncorhyncus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)
- Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii) anchovies (Engraulis spp.), sardines (Sardina pilchardus,
Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), Indian mackerels (Rastrelliger spp.), seerfishes (Scomberomorus spp.), jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), jacks, crevalles (Caranx spp.), cobia (Rachycentron canadum), silver pomfrets (Pampus spp.), Pacific saury (Cololabis saira), scads (Decapterus spp.), capelin (Mallotus villosus), swordfish (Xiphias gladius), Kawakawa (Euthynnus affinis), bonitos (Sarda spp.), marlins, sailfishes, spearfish
(Istiophoridae)
- Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
- Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)
- Shark fins, fish heads, tails and maws
Crustaceans, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked crustaceans, whether in shell or not, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; crustaceans, in shell, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, whether or not chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine.
- Frozen
- Rock lobster and other sea crawfish (Palinurus spp., Panulirus spp., Jasus spp.),
- Lobsters (Homarus spp.): Smoked, other, Crabs: king or snow for processing, other
- Norway lobsters (Nephrops norvegicus)
- Cold-water shrimps and prawns (Pandalus spp., Crangon crangon)
- Other shrimps and prawns
- Other
- Live, fresh or chilled
- Rock lobster and other sea crawfish (Palinurus spp., Panulirus spp., Jasus spp.)
- Lobsters (Homarus spp.)
- Crabs
- Norway lobsters (Nephrops norvegicus)
- Cold-water shrimps and prawns (Pandalus spp., Crangon crangon)
- Other shrimps and prawns
- Other
Mollusks, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked mollusks, whether in shell or not, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process.
- Oysters, live, fresh or chilled: In shell, shelled
- Frozen oysters; smoked, other
- Other oysters; other
- Scallops and other molluscs of the family Pectinidae: Live, fresh or chilled, frozen, smoked, other
- Mussels (Mytilus spp., Perna spp.): Live, fresh or chilled, frozen, smoked
- Cuttle fish and squid: Live, fresh or chilled, frozen, other
- Octopus (Octopus spp.): Live, fresh or chilled, frozen, other
- Snails, other than sea snails: Smoked, other
- Clams, cockles and ark shells (families Arcidae, Arcticidae, Cardiidae, Donacidae, Hiatellidae, Mactridae, Mesodesmatidae, Myidae, Semelidae, Solecurtidae, Solenidae, Tridacnidae and Veneridae): Live, fresh or
chilled, frozen, smoked, other
- Abalone (Haliotis spp.) and stromboid conchs (Strombus spp.): Live, fresh or chilled abalone (Haliotis spp.), Live, fresh or chilled stromboid conchs (Strombus spp.), other, Frozen abalone (Haliotis spp.): Smoked, Frozen stromboid conchs (Strombus spp.): Smoked, other
Aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking
process.
- Sea cucumbers (Stichopus japonicus, Holothuroidea): Live, fresh or chilled, frozen, smoked, other
- Sea urchins (Strongylocentrotus spp., Paracentrotus lividus, Loxechinus albus, Echinus esculentus): Live, fresh or chilled, frozen, smoked, other
- Jellyfish (Rhopilema spp.): Smoked, other
Cheese and curd
- Fresh (unripened or uncured) cheese, including whey cheese, and curd: Within and over access commitment
- Grated or powdered cheese, of all kinds: Cheddar types: Within and over access commitment
- Grated or powdered cheese, of all kinds: Other: Within and over access commitment
- Processed cheese, not grated or powdered: Within and over access commitment
- Blue-veined cheese and other cheese containing veins produced by Penicillium roqueforti: Within and over access commitment
- Other cheese: Cheddar, camembert, brie, gouda, provolone, mozzarella, swiss/emmental, gruyère, havarti, parmesan, romano types: Within and over access commitment
Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding six mm
- Coniferous: Of pine (Pinus spp.), Of fir (Abies spp.) and spruce (Picea spp.), Of S-P-F (spruce (Picea spp.),
pine (Pinus spp.) and fir (Abies spp.)), Of Hem-fir (Western hemlock
(Tsuga heterophylla) and fir (Abies spp.))
- Other
Uncoated kraft paper and paperboard, in rolls or sheets, other than that of heading 48.02 or 48.03
- Other kraft paper and paperboard weighing 150 g/m² or less: Other
Paper and paperboard, coated on one or both sides with kaolin (China clay) or other inorganic substances, with or without a binder, and with no other coating, whether or not surface-coloured, surface
decorated or printed, in rolls or rectangular (including square) sheets, of any size
- Kraft paper and paperboard, other than that of a kind used for writing, printing or other graphic purposes: Bleached uniformly throughout the mass and of which more than 95% by weight of the total fibre content consists of wood fibres obtained by a chemical process, and weighing 150 g/m² or less
Toilet paper and similar paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres, of a kind used for household or sanitary purposes, in rolls of a width not exceeding 36 cm, or cut to size or shape; handkerchiefs, cleansing tissues, towels, tablecloths, serviettes, bed sheets and similar household, sanitary or hospital
articles, articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres
- Toilet paper
- Handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels
Carpets and other textile floor coverings, knotted, whether or not made up
- Of wool or fine animal hair: Machine knotted, other
- Of other textile materials: Machine knotted, other
- “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs
- Floor coverings of coconut fibres (coir)
- Other, of pile construction, not made up: Of wool or fine animal hair
- Other, of pile construction, not made up: Of man-made textile materials, of other textile materials, wool or fine animal hair
- Not of pile construction, not made up, f straw, hemp, flax tow or jute
- Of wool or fine animal hair: Machine tufted, other
- Of nylon or other polyamides; turf, machine tufted
- Of other man-made textile materials: Turf
- Tiles, having a maximum surface area of 0.3m²
- Tiles, having a maximum surface area exceeding 0.3 m² but not exceeding one m²
Stoves, ranges, grates, cookers (including those with subsidiary boilers for central heating), barbecues, braziers, gas-rings, plate warmers and similar non-electric domestic appliances, and parts thereof, of iron or steel
- Cooking appliances and plate warmers: For gas fuel or for both gas and other fuels: Non portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), liquid fuel, including appliances for solid fuel: Non portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), gas fuel or for both gas and other fuels
- Other appliances for liquid fuel
- Parts: Cast iron grilles, of a weight not exceeding three kg, not further worked than as cast, cut and ground, for use in the manufacture of finished grilles for non
industrial non-portable stoves or ranges, for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels;
- For appliances, excluding cooking appliances and plate warmers;
- For cooking appliances and plate warmers for gas fuel or for both gas and other fuels, excluding non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats)
- Parts: For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels: Cooking chambers
- Parts: For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels: Top surface panels
- Parts: For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels: Door assemblies, incorporating at least two of the following: inner panel, outer panel, window, insulation
- Parts: For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels: Oven pilot burners, top burners of other than cast iron, oven burners and lighter cones, for use in the manufacture of ranges
- Other
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Radiators for central heating, not electrically heated, and parts thereof, of iron or steel; air heaters and hot air distributors (including distributors which can also distribute fresh or conditioned air), not electrically heated, incorporating a motor-driven fan or blower, and parts thereof, of iron or steel
- Radiators and parts thereof
- Other: For heating buildings
- Other: Process air heaters;
- Switch heaters and sensing heads (hot air and oil fired), horizontal air curtains, for railway tracks
- Other
Table, kitchen or other household articles and parts thereof, of iron or steel; iron or steel wool; pot scourers and scouring or polishing pads, gloves and the like, of iron or steel
- Iron or steel wool; pot scourers and scouring or polishing pads, gloves and the like
- Of stainless steel: Parts for use in the manufacture of cookware
- Of iron (other than cast iron) or steel, enameled
Sanitary ware and parts thereof, of iron or steel
- Sinks and wash basins, of stainless steel
Files, rasps, pliers (including cutting pliers), pincers, tweezers, metal cutting shears, pipe-cutters, bolt croppers, perforating punches and similar hand tools
- Pipe-cutters, bolt croppers, perforating punches and similar tools
Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks
- Vices, clamps and the like: Clamps for use with the following surgical, dental, veterinary or diagnostic articles: Instruments; Sterilizers; Cobalt therapy units; Anaesthesia, surgical suction or oxygen administering apparatus
- Vices, clamps and the like: Precision clamps and vices, for toolmakers, machinists or metal workers
Knives with cutting blades, serrated or not (including pruning knives), other than knives of heading 82.08, and blades therefor
- Spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake servers, fish-knives, butter-knives, sugar tongs and similar kitchen or tableware
Base metal mountings, fittings and similar articles suitable for furniture, doors, staircases, windows, blinds, coachwork, saddlery, trunks, chests, caskets or the like; base metal hat-racks, hat-pegs, brackets and similar fixtures; castors with mountings of base metal; automatic door closers of base metal
- Hinges
- Other mountings, fittings and similar articles: Suitable for buildings: Bar or rod type door exit devices, for commercial, institutional or industrial applications; For use in the manufacture or repair of rotary gear window operators; Rotary gear window operators; Snub-guides, lever-lock operators, torsion bars and centre hooks for lever-lock or rotary gear window operators, sash locks (excluding peg locks) and keepers for key-operated security locks or sash locks (excluding peg-locks), for use in the manufacture of casement or awning windows
- Other mountings, fittings and similar articles
- Pumps for liquids, whether or not fitted with a measuring device; liquid elevator
- Air or vacuum pumps, air or other gas compressors and fans; ventilating or recycling hoods incorporating a fan, whether or not fitted with filters; gas-tight biological safety cabinets, whether or not fitted with filters
Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment, electric or other; heat pumps other than air conditioning machines of heading
- Combined refrigerator-freezers, fitted with separate external doors or drawers, or combinations thereof: Absorption-type, combination gas and electric powered, designed for permanent installation in recreational vehicles and for use in the manufacture of such vehicles
- Combined refrigerator-freezers, fitted with separate external doors or drawers, or combinations thereof: Refrigerating-freezing type
- Combined refrigerator-freezers, fitted with separate external doors or drawers, or combinations thereof
- Refrigerators, household type
- Freezers of the chest type, not exceeding 800 litres capacity: Household type
- Freezers of the upright type, not exceeding 900 litres capacity: Blood bank type; Household type; With minimum temperature capability to -85°C at 30°C ambient
- Freezers of the upright type, not exceeding 900 litres capacity: Other
Dish washing machines; machinery for cleaning or drying bottles or other containers; machinery for filling, closing, sealing, or labelling bottles, cans, boxes, bags or other containers; machinery for capsuling bottles, jars, tubes and similar containers; other packing or wrapping machinery (including heat-shrink wrapping machinery); machinery for aerating beverages
- Water containment chambers and other parts incorporating water containment chambers, for dish washing machines of the household type
- Door assemblies for dish washing machines of the household type
- Parts
- Pulley tackle and hoists other than skip hoists; winches and capstans; jacks including
- Jacks; hoists of a kind used for raising vehicles: Other jacks and hoists, hydraulic
- Ships’ derricks; cranes, including cable cranes; mobile lifting frames, straddle carriers and works trucks fitted with a crane including tower cranes and other machinery
Harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers; grass or hay mowers; machines for cleaning, sorting or grading eggs, fruit or other agricultural produce, other than machinery of heading
- Mowers for lawns, parks or sports-grounds: Powered, with the cutting device rotating in a horizontal plane
- Other mowers, including cutter bars for tractor mounting (15 per cent)
- Parts (15 per cent)
- Household or laundry-type washing machines, including machines which both wash and dry
- Machinery (other than machines of heading 84.50) for washing, cleaning, wringing, drying, ironing, pressing (including fusing presses), bleaching, dyeing, dressing, finishing, coating or impregnating textile yarns, fabrics or made up textile articles and machines for applying the paste to the base fabric or other support used in the manufacture of floor coverings such as linoleum; machines for reeling, unreeling, folding, cutting or pinking textile fabrics, including drying machines
Insulated (including enamelled or anodized) wire, cable (including co-axial cable) and other insulated electric conductors, whether or not fitted with connectors; optical fibre cables, made up of individually sheathed fibres, whether or not assembled with electric conductors or fitted with connectors
- Other electric conductors, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V
Rail locomotives powered from an external source of electricity or by electric accumulators
- Powered from an external source of electricity
- Powered by electric accumulators
- Other rail locomotives; locomotive tenders
- Diesel-electric locomotives
- Self-propelled railway or tramway coaches, vans and trucks (cars), other than those of heading 86.04, other and powered from an external source of electricity
Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading
- Other ovens; cookers, cooking plates, boiling rings, grillers and roasters: Bread makers; Indoor smokeless barbecues; Rice cookers
- Other ovens; cookers, cooking plates, boiling rings, grillers and roasters: Ovens, cooking stoves and ranges
- Other ovens; cookers, cooking plates, boiling rings, grillers and roasters
Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 85.24 to 85.28
- Printed circuit assemblies
- Transceiver assemblies for the goods of subheading 8526.10, not elsewhere specified or included
- The following parts of television receivers (including video monitors and video projectors): video intermediate (IF) amplifying and detecting systems; video processing and amplification systems; synchronizing and deflection circuitry; tuners and tuner control systems; and audio detection and amplification systems: Combinations of parts
- The following parts of television receivers (including video monitors and video projectors): video intermediate (IF) amplifying and detecting systems; video processing and amplification systems; synchronizing and deflection circuitry; tuners and tuner control systems; and audio detection and amplification systems
- Parts, including face plates and lock latches, for printed circuit assemblies
- Other parts of goods of heading 85.25 or 85.27, excluding parts of cellular telephones
Railway or tramway maintenance or service vehicles, whether or not self-propelled (for example, workshops, cranes, ballast tampers, trackliners, testing coaches and track inspection vehicles)
- Ballast spreaders; Buggies for transporting work crews and track material trailers, not exceeding 20 tonnes; Combination ballast broom and snow switch cleaners; Manual feed spike drivers for maintenance or production applications; On-track brush cutters; Rail tie spacing machines; Snow plows; Supply push carts; Tie cranes; Track carriage cranes
- Railway or tramway passenger coaches, not self-propelled; luggage vans (baggage cars), post office coaches and other special purpose railway or tramway coaches, not self-propelled (excluding those of heading 86.04)
Parts of railway or tramway locomotives or rolling-stock
- Bogies, bissel-bogies (truck assemblies), axles and wheels, and parts thereof: Other, including parts: Axles: Other
- Bogies, bissel-bogies (truck assemblies), axles and wheels, and parts thereof: Other, including parts: Wheels, whether or not fitted with axles: Other
- Brakes and parts thereof: Air brakes and parts thereof: For self-propelled railway vehicles for the transport of passengers, baggage, mail or express traffic; Parts for use in the manufacture of brake systems for subway and rapid transit cars
- Hooks and other coupling devices, buffers, and parts thereof: For self-propelled railway vehicles for the transport of passengers, baggage, mail or express traffic; For use in the repair of tramway vehicles (excluding subway cars) with magnetic track brakes; Parts for use in the manufacture of hydraulic cushioning devices (buffers) for railway rolling stock
- Of locomotives (25 per cent)
- Of self-propelled rolling-stock: For use in the repair of tramway vehicles (excluding subway cars) with magnetic track brakes; Of the vehicles of heading 86.04; Of railway vehicles for the transport of passengers, baggage, mail or express traffic
Trailers and semi-trailers; other vehicles, not mechanically propelled; parts thereof
- Other trailers and semi-trailers for the transport of goods: Other: Aluminum construction drop-centre livestock trailers having a g.v.w. of 11.778 tonnes or more and a length exceeding 12 m
- Other trailers and semi-trailers for the transport of goods: Other: Farm, logging or freight wagons; Trailers for self-propelled logging trucks of heading 87.04
- Other trailers and semi-trailers for the transport of goods: Other: Trailers and semi trailers for road tractors or for motor vehicles for the transport of goods (excluding non commercial snowmobile, utility, boat or horse trailers and trailers for use as permanent mountings for machinery or equipment)
Products subject to 50 per cent tariffs
Flours, meals and pellets of fish, crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates, fit for human consumption.
- Of fish
- Crustaceans
- Of molluscs: Smoked, other
Milk and cream, concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
- In powder, granules or other solid forms, of a fat content, by weight, not exceeding 1.5 per cent: Within and over access commitment
- In powder, granules or other solid forms, of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 1.5 per cent: Not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter: Milk: Within and over access commitment
- In powder, granules or other solid forms, of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 1.5 per cent : Not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter: Cream: Within and over access commitment
- Other: Not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter: Within and over access commitment
Whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter; products consisting of natural milk constituents, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, not elsewhere specified or included.
- Whey and modified whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter: Whey protein concentrate, powdered whey; within and over access commitment, other
- Other: Within and over access commitment
Natural honey
Molasses resulting from the extraction or refining of sugar
- Cane molasses: Powder with admixture other than colouring or anti-caking agents, other
- Powder with admixture other than colouring or anti-caking agents
Malt extract; food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract, not containing cocoa or containing less than 40 per cent by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included; food preparations of goods of heading 04.01 to 04.04, not containing cocoa or containing less than five per cent by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included
- Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers’ wares of heading 19.05: In packages of a weight not exceeding 11.34 kg each: Containing more than 25 per cent by weight of butterfat, not put up for retail sale, within and over access commitment
- Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers’ wares of heading 19.05: In packages of a weight not exceeding 11.34 kg each: Other, containing 25 per cent or more by weight of wheat, within and over access commitment
- Frozen, for bread, buns, rolls and pizza crusts, in packages of a weight not exceeding 900 g each, containing 25 per cent or more by weight of wheat, over access commitment
- Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers’ wares of heading 19.05: In packages of a weight not exceeding 11.34 kg each: Other, containing 25 per cent or more by weight of wheat, over access commitment, other
- Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers’ wares of heading 19.05: In bulk or in packages of a weight exceeding 11.34 kg each: Containing more than 25 per cent by weight of butterfat, not put up for retail sale, within and over access commitment
- Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers’ wares of heading 19.05: In bulk or in packages of a weight exceeding 11.34 kg each: Other, containing 25 per cent or more by weight of wheat, within and over access commitment, other
Perfumes and toilet waters
Beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin (other than medicaments), including sunscreen or suntan preparations; manicure or pedicure preparations
- Lip and eye makeup preparations
- Manicure or pedicure preparations
Preparations for use on the hair
- Other
Casein, caseinates and other casein derivatives; casein glues
- Casein
Albumins (including concentrates of two or more whey proteins, containing by weight more than 80 per cent whey proteins, calculated on the dry matter), albuminates and other albumin derivatives.
- Milk albumin, including concentrates of two or more whey proteins
Peptones and their derivatives; other protein substances and their derivatives, not elsewhere specified or included; hide powder, whether or not chromed
- Milk protein substances: Within and over access commitment
- Other
Floor coverings of plastics, whether or not self-adhesive, in rolls or in the form of tiles; wall or ceiling coverings of plastics
- Of polymers of vinyl chloride: Wall or ceiling coverings combined with knitted or woven fabrics, nonwovens or felt
- Of polymers of vinyl chloride: Other
Self-adhesive plates, sheets, film, foil, tape, strip and other flat shapes, of plastics, whether or not in rolls
- -In rolls of a width not exceeding 20 cm: Other: Other
Articles for the conveyance or packing of goods, of plastics; stoppers, lids, caps and other closures, of plastics
- Sacks and bags (including cones): Of polymers of ethylene: Other
Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and hygienic or toilet articles, of plastics
- Tableware and kitchenware
- Other
Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood
- Bamboo
- Other plywood, consisting solely of sheets of wood (other than bamboo), each ply not exceeding six mm thickness: With at least one outer ply of tropical wood, with at least one outer ply of non-coniferous wood of the species alder (Alnus spp.), ash (Fraxinus spp.), beech (Fagus spp.), birch (Betula spp.), cherry (Prunus spp.), chestnut (Castanea spp.), elm (Ulmus spp.), eucalyptus (Eucalyptus spp.), hickory (Carya spp.), horse chestnut (Aesculus spp.), lime (Tilia spp.), maple (Acer spp.), oak (Quercus spp.), plane tree (Platanus spp.), poplar and aspen (Populus spp.), robinia (Robinia spp.), tulipwood (Liriodendron spp.) or walnut (Juglans spp.), with at least
one outer ply of non-coniferous wood not specified under subheading 4412.33, with both outer plies of coniferous wood
- Laminated veneered lumber (LVL): With at least one outer ply of tropical wood, with at least one outer ply of non-coniferous wood, with both outer plies of coniferous wood
- Blockboard, laminboard and battenboard: With at least one outer ply of tropical wood, with at least one outer ply of non-coniferous wood
- Other: With at least one outer ply of tropical wood, at least one outer ply of non-coniferous wood, with both outer plies of coniferous wood
Chemical wood pulp, dissolving grades
Toilet or facial tissue stock, towel or napkin stock and similar paper of a kind used for household or sanitary purposes, cellulose wadding and webs of cellulose fibres, whether or not creped, crinkled, embossed, perforated, surface-coloured, surface-decorated or printed, in rolls or sheets
Paper and paperboard, coated on one or both sides with kaolin (China clay) or other inorganic substances, with or without a binder, and with no other coating, whether or not surface-coloured, surface
decorated or printed, in rolls or rectangular (including square) sheets, of any size
- Paper and paperboard of a kind used for writing, printing or other graphic purposes, not containing fibres obtained by a mechancial or chemi-mechanical process or of which not more than 10 per cent by weight of the total fibre content consists of such fibres: In rolls, Bleached uniformly throughout the mass and of which more than 95 per cent by weight of the total fibre content consists of wood fibres obtained by a chemical process, and weighing more than 150 g/m²
- Other paper and paperboard: Multi-ply
- Other paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding and webs of cellulose fibres
Envelopes, letter cards, plain postcards and correspondence cards, of paper or paperboard; boxes, pouches, wallets and writing compendiums, of paper or paperboard, containing an assortment of paper stationery
- Envelopes
Toilet paper and similar paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres, of a kind used for household or sanitary purposes, in rolls of a width not exceeding 36 cm, or cut to size or shape; handkerchiefs, cleansing tissues, towels, tablecloths, serviettes, bed sheets and similar household, sanitary or hospital
articles, articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres
- Tablecloths and serviettes
- Other
Cartons, boxes, cases, bags and other packing containers, of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres; box files, letter trays, and similar articles, of paper or paperboard of a kind used in offices, shops or the like
- Cartons, boxes and cases, of corrugated paper or paperboard
- Other sacks and bags, including cones
- Trays, dishes, plates, cups and the like, of paper or paperboard: Other
Registers, account books, note books, order books, receipt books, letter pads, memorandum pads, diaries and similar articles, exercise books, blotting-pads, binders (loose-leaf or other), folders, file covers, manifold business forms, interleaved carbon sets and other articles of stationery, of paper or paperboard;
albums for samples or for collections and book covers, of paper or paperboard
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- Registers, account books, note books, order books, receipt books, letter pads, memorandum pads, diaries and similar articles
- Binders (other than book covers), folders and file covers
Carpets and other textile floor coverings, knotted, whether or not made up
- Of other man-made textile materials: Other: Machine tufted
Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted
- Dresses: Of synthetic fibres
- Trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts: Of synthetic fibres
T-shirts, singlets and other vests, knitted or crocheted
- Of cotton
Jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, waistcoats and similar articles, knitted or crocheted
- Of cotton
- Man-made fibres
Gloves, mittens and mitts, knitted or crocheted
- Other: Of synthetic fibres
Men’s or boys’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.03
- Of man-made fibres: Overcoats, raincoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks and similar articles
- Of man-made fibres: Other
Women’s or girls’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.03
- Of man-made fibres
Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear)
- Suits: Of wool or fine animal hair
- Jackets and blazers: Of wool or fine animal hair
- Trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts: Of wool or fine animal hair
Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear)
- Dresses: Of other textile materials
Garments, made up of fabrics of heading 56.02, 56.03, 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07
- Other garments, of the type described in heading 62.01: Protective suits, to be employed in a noxious atmosphere
- Other garments, of the type described in heading 62.01: Other
- Other men’s or boys’ garments: Protective suits, to be employed in a noxious atmosphere
- Other men’s or boys’ garments: Other
- Other women’s or girls’ garments: Protective suits, to be employed in a noxious atmosphere
- Other women’s or girls’ garments: Other
Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments
- Other garments, men’s or boys’: Of cotton, man-made fibres
- Other garments, women’s or girls’: Of man-made fibres: Saris, other
Iron and non-alloy steel in ingots or other primary forms (excluding iron of heading 72.03)
- Ignots
- Other
Semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel
- Containing by weight less than 0.25 per cent of carbon: Of rectangular (including square) cross-section, the width measuring less than twice the thickness, of rectangular (other than square) cross-section, other
- Containing by weight less than 0.25 per cent of carbon
Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, hot rolled, not clad, plated or coated
- In coils, not further worked than hot-rolled, with patterns in relief
- Other, in coils, not further worked than hot rolled, pickled: Of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more, of a thickness of three mm or more but less than 4.75 mm, a thickness of less than three mm, a thickness exceeding 10 mm, r, of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more but not exceeding 10 mm, Of a thickness of three mm or more but less than 4.75 mm, thickness less than 3 mm
- Not in coils, not further worked than hot rolled, with patterns in relief, of a thickness exceeding 10 mm, a thickness of 4.75 mm or more but not exceeding 10 mm, of a thickness of three mm or more but less than 4.75 mm, thickness less than 3 mm, other
- In coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness of three mm or more, of a thickness exceeding one mm but less than three mm, of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more but not exceeding one mm, thickness less than 0.5 mm, thickness of three mm or more, thickness exceeding one mm but less than three mm, thickness of 0.5 mm or ore but not exceeding one mm, thickness less than 0.5 mm, other
- Plated or coated with tin: Of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more, less than 0.5 mm, including terneplate
- Electrolytically plated or coated with zinc
- Otherwise plated or coated with zinc: Corrugated
- Otherwise plated or coated with zinc: Other
- Plated or coated with chromium oxides or with chromium and chromium oxides
- Plated or coated with aluminum: Plated or coated with aluminum-zinc alloys
- Other
- Painted, varnished or coated with plastics
- Not further worked than hot-rolled: Rolled on four faces or in a closed box pass, of a width exceeding 150 mm and a thickness of not less than four mm, not in coils and without patterns in relief
- Not further worked than hot-rolled: Other, of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more
- Not further worked than cold-rolled (cold reduced): Containing by weight less than 0.25 per cent of carbon
- Not further worked than cold-rolled (cold reduced): Other
- Plated or coated with tin
- Electrolytically plated or coated with zinc, otherwise plated or coated with zinc
- Painted, varnished or coated with plastics, otherwise plated or coated
- Clad
Bars and rods, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils, of iron or non-alloy steel
- Containing indentations, ribs, grooves or other deformations produced during the rolling process
- Other, of free-cutting steel
- Of circular cross-section measuring less than 14 mm in diameter
Other bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel, not further worked than forged, hot rolled, hot-drawn or hot-extruded, but including those twisted after rolling
- Forged
- Containing indentations, ribs, grooves or other deformations produced during the rolling process or twisted after rolling
- Other, of free-cutting steel
- Of rectangular (other than square) cross-section
Other bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel
- Of free-cutting steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished
- Other, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished
- Other
Angles, shapes and sections of iron or non-alloy steel
- U, I or H sections, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm
- L or T sections, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm: L sections
- L or T sections, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm: T sections
- U, I or H sections, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm: U sections
- U, I or H or T sections, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm: I sections
- U, I or H or T sections, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm: H sections
- L or T sections, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of 80 mm or more
- Other angles, shapes and sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded
- Other
Wire of iron or non-alloy steel
- Not plated or coated, whether or not polished
- Plated or coated with zinc
- Plated or coated with other base metals
- Other
Stainless steel in ingots or other primary forms; semi-finished products of stainless steel
- Ingots and other primary forms
- Of rectangular (other than square) cross-section
- Other
Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of 600 mm or more
- Not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils: Of a thickness exceeding 10 mm
- Not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils: Of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more but not exceeding 10 mm
- Not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils: Of a thickness of three mm or more but less than 4.75mm, of a thickness of less than three mm, of a thickness exceeding 10mm, thickness of three mm or more but less than 4.75 mm, of a thickness of less than three mm, of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more, of a thickness of three mm or more but less than 4.75 mm, of a thickness exceeding one mm but less than three mm, of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more but not exceeding one mm
- Not further worked than hot-rolled: Of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more, of a thickness of less than 4.75 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold
reduced)
- Other
Bars and rods, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils, of stainless steel
Other bars and rods of stainless steel; angles, shapes and sections of stainless steel
- Bars and rods, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded: Of circular cross-section, other
- Bars and rods, not further worked than cold formed or cold-finished
- Other bars and rods
- Angles, shapes and sections
Wire of stainless steel
Other alloy steel in ingots or other primary forms; semi-finished products of other alloy steel
- Ingots and other primary forms, other
Flat-rolled products of other alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more
- Of silicon-electrical steel: Grain-oriented
- Of silicon-electrical steel: Other
- Other, not further worked than hot-rolled, in and not in coils
- Other, not further worked than hot-rolled, (cold-reduced)
- Other: Electrolytically plated or coated with zinc
- Otherwise plated or coated with zinc
Bars and rods, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils, of other alloy steel
- Of high speed steel
- Other
Other bars and rods of other alloy steel; angles, shapes and sections, of other alloy steel; hollow drill bars and rods, of alloy or non-alloy steel
- Bars and rods of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel
- Other bars and rods, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded
- Other bars and rods, not further worked than forged
- Other bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished
- Other bars and rods
- Angles, shapes and sections
- Hollow drill bars and rods
Wire of other alloy steel
- Silico-manganese steel
- Other
Sheet piling of iron or steel, whether or not drilled, punched or made from assembled elements; welded angles, shapes and sections, of iron or steel
- Sheet piling
- Angles, shapes and sections
Railway or tramway track construction material of iron or steel, the following: rails, check-rails and rack rails, switch blades, crossing frogs, point rods and other crossing pieces, sleepers (cross-ties), fish plates, chairs, chair wedges, sole plates (base plates), rail clips, bedplates, ties and other material specialized for jointing or fixing rails
- Rails
- Switch blades, crossing frogs, point rods and other crossing pieces: For use with grooved or girder guard rail
- Switch blades, crossing frogs, point rods and other crossing pieces: Other
- Fish-plates and sole plates
- Other
Tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, seamless, of iron (other than cast iron) or steel
- Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Of stainless steel
- Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other
- Casing, tubing and drill pipe, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Drill pipe of stainless steel
- Casing, tubing and drill pipe, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Other drill pipe
- Casing, tubing and drill pipe, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Other, of stainless steel, oil or gas: Other
- Other, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel: Cold-drawn or cold-rolled (cold-reduced)
- Other, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel: Other
- Other, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel: Cold-drawn or cold-rolled (cold-reduced)
- Other, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel: other
- Other, of circular cross-section, of other alloy steel: Cold-drawn or cold-rolled (cold-reduced)
- Other, of circular cross-section, of other alloy
steel: Other
- Other
Other tubes and pipes (for example, welded, riveted or similarly closed), having circular cross-sections, the external diameter of which exceeds 406.4 mm, of iron or steel
- Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Longitudinally submerged arc
welded
- Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Longitudinally welded
- Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other
- Casing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
- Other, welded: Longitudinally welded
- Other, welded: Other
- Other
Other tubes, pipes and hollow profiles (for example, open seam or welded, riveted or similarly closed), of iron or steel
- Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Welded, of stainless steel
- Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other
- Casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Welded, of stainless steel
- Casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Other
- Other, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel, of stainless steel, other alloy steel, of square or rectangular cross-section, other non-circular cross- section
- Other
Tube or pipe fittings (for example, couplings, elbows, sleeves), of iron or steel
- Other, of stainless steel: Flanges, threaded elbows, bends and sleeves, butt welding fittings, to be employed stainless steel: Other: To be employed in pneumatically breaking down the working face of a mine in mining, quarrying or developing mineral deposits, for installation between the wellhead assembly or surface oil pumping unit and the field marketing valve at oil or natural gas wells, not
further worked than forged or bent to shape
- Other: Flanges, threaded elbows, bends and sleeves, butt welding fittings
Structures (excluding prefabricated buildings of heading 94.06) and parts of structures (for example, bridges and bridge-sections, lock-gates, towers, lattice masts, roofs, roofing frame-works, doors and windows and their frames and thresholds for doors, shutters, balustrades, pillars and columns), of iron or steel; plates, rods, angles, shapes, sections, tubes and the like, prepared for use in structures, of iron or steel
- Bridges and bridge-sections
- Towers and lattice masts
- Doors, windows and their frames and thresholds for doors
- Equipment for scaffolding, shuttering, propping or pit-propping
- Other
Reservoirs, tanks, vats and similar containers for any material (other than compressed or liquefied gas), of iron or steel, of a capacity exceeding 300 litres, whether or not lined or heat-insulated, but not fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment
Tanks, casks, drums, cans, boxes and similar containers, for any material (other than compressed or liquefied gas), of iron or steel, of a capacity not exceeding 300 litres, whether or not lined or heat insulated, but not fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment
- Of a capacity of 50 litres or more, cans which are to be closed by soldering or crimping, other
Containers for compressed or liquefied gas, of iron or steel
Stranded wire, ropes, cables, plaited bands, slings and the like, of iron or steel, not electrically insulated
- Stranded wire, ropes and cables
- Other
Barbed wire of iron or steel; twisted hoop or single flat wire, barbed or not, and loosely twisted double wire, of a kind used for fencing, of iron or steel
Cloth (including endless bands), grill, netting and fencing, of iron or steel wire; expanded metal of iron or steel
- Woven cloth: Endless bands for machinery, of stainless steel, other woven cloth, of stainless steel other
- Grill, netting and fencing, welded at the intersection, of wire with a maximum cross sectional dimension of three mm or more and having a mesh size of 100 cm² or more
- Other grill, netting and fencing, welded at the intersection: Plated or coated with zinc, other
- Other cloth, grill, netting and fencing: Plated or coated with zinc, coated with plastics
- Other cloth, grill, netting and fencing
- Expanded metal
Chain and parts thereof, of iron or steel
- Articulated link chain and parts thereof: Roller chain, other chain, parts
- Skid chain, stud-link, welded link, other
Anchors, grapnels and parts thereof, of iron or steel
- Of a weight of 18 kg or more of less
Nails, tacks, drawing pins, corrugated nails, staples (other than those of heading 83.05) and similar articles, of iron or steel, whether or not with heads of other material, but excluding such articles with heads of copper
Screws, bolts, nuts, coach screws, screw hooks, rivets, cotters, cotter-pins, washers (including spring washers) and similar articles, of iron or steel
- Threaded articles: coach screws, other wood screws, screw hooks and screw rings, self-tapping screws, other screws and bolts, whether or not with their nuts or washers
- Nuts
- Spring washers and other lock washers, other washers, rivets, cotters and cotter-pins
Sewing needles, knitting needles, bodkins, crochet hooks, embroidery stilettos and similar articles, for use in the hand, of iron or steel; safety pins and other pins of iron or steel, not elsewhere specified or included
- Safety pins and other pins: specially designed for marking systems
- Safety pins and other pins
- Sewing, darning or embroidery needles
Springs and leaves for springs, of iron or steel
- Leaf-springs and leaves thereof
- Helical springs
- Other
Other cast articles or iron or steel
- Non-malleable cast iron
- Grinding balls and similar articles for mills
- The following, to be employed in the exploration, discovery, development, maintenance, testing, depletion or production of oil or natural gas wells or potash or rock salt deposits:
- Flanged casing heads; Screwed casing heads for surface casings of an external diameter exceeding 273 mm, or rated for service in working pressures exceeding 14
MPa W.O.G. (water, oil, gas)
- Other: In the rough
- Forged or stamped, but not further worked: Grinding balls and similar articles for mills
- Forged or stamped, but not further worked: Other: Flanged wellhead tubing heads and flanged casing head spools, in the rough, for use in the manufacture of wellhead tubing heads or casing head spools, rated for service in working pressures exceeding 14 MPa W.O.G. (water, oil, gas), to be employed in the exploration, discovery, development, maintenance, testing, depletion or production of oil or natural gas wells;
- Wick sustainers for use in the manufacture of
candles
- Forged or stamped, but not further worked
- Articles of iron or steel wire
- Couplings for sucker rods, pony rods or polished rods for oilfield related pumps;
- Fishing tools and parts thereof to be employed in the exploration, discovery, development, maintenance, testing, depletion or production of oil or natural gas wells or for drilling machinery employed in the exploration, discovery, development or operation of potash or rock salt deposits;
- For climbing or mountaineering; For keeping nets open and swivels, to be employed in commercial fishing or in the commercial harvesting of marine plants;
- For use in the manufacture of detectors for propane or other toxic fumes;
- For use in the manufacture of fire fighting vehicles;
- For use in the manufacture of goods of Section XVI or of Chapter 73, such goods being used in the recovery or production of crude oil from shales, oil-sands or tar-sands;
- For use in the manufacture or repair of engines or parts thereof for commercial fishing vessels;
- Forged steel clevis hooks and eye hooks for use in the manufacture of debris chutes;
- Identification bands for migratory birds;
- Pitless well heads and parts thereof;
- Reusable containers, specially designed to be employed in the transportation of motor vehicle components which are free of customs duties, presented with the goods therein;
- Seat post clamps and cable hangers for use in the manufacture of unicycles, bicycles or tricycles;
- Semi-elliptical heads, of an external diameter of either 609.6 mm or 762 mm, to specification ASTM A455, for use in air compressor tanks;
- Snap hooks of forged steel, zinc plated, 12.5 cm to 23 cm in length, for use in the manufacture of debris chutes and chute hoists;
- Steel stanchions for confining livestock either in pens or individually;
- The following to be employed in the exploration, discovery, development, maintenance, testing, depletion or production of oil or natural gas wells or potash or rock salt deposits:
- Flanged casing heads;
- Screwed casing heads for surface casings of an external diameter exceeding 273 mm, or rated for service in working pressures exceeding 14 MPa W.O.G. (water, oil, gas);
- Well packers and parts thereof;
- To be employed in the processing, storing or insemination of animal semen; Tracks for use in the manufacture of skid steer loaders;
- Vacuum evaporator masks, of stainless steel, having a 90 per cent front etch and 10 per cent back etch, for the production of photo cells;
- Wick sustainers for use in the manufacture of candles
Unwrought aluminum
- Aluminum, not alloyed
- Aluminum alloys
- Of aluminum, not alloyed
- Of aluminum alloys, hollow profiles
- Of aluminum alloys, other
Aluminum wire
- Of aluminum, not alloyed: Of which the maximum cross-sectional dimension exceeds seven mm
- Of aluminum, not alloyed: Other
- Of aluminum alloys: Of which the maximum cross-sectional dimension exceeds seven mm
Aluminum plates, sheets and strip, of a thickness exceeding 0.2 mm
- Rectangular (including square): Of aluminum, not alloyed
- Rectangular (including square): Of aluminum alloys
- Other: Of aluminum, not alloyed, alloyed
Aluminum foil (whether or not printed or backed with paper, paperboard, plastics or similar backing materials) of a thickness (excluding any backing) not exceeding 0.2 mm
- Not backed: Rolled but not further worked
- Not backed: Other
- Backed
Aluminum tubes and pipes
- Of aluminum, alloyed and not alloyed
Aluminum structures (excluding prefabricated buildings of heading 94.06) and parts of structures (for example, bridges and bridge-sections, towers, lattice masts, roofs, roofing frameworks, doors and windows and their frames and thresholds for doors, balustrades, pillars and columns); aluminum plates, rods, profiles, tubes and the like, prepared for use in structures
- Doors, windows and their frames and thresholds for doors
- For use in Canadian manufactures
- Other
Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks
- Other hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds): Other: For climbing or mountaineering; Heads for use in the manufacture or production of other hand tools; Livestock branding irons
- Other hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds): Other: Stapling or tacking guns, and hammer tackers not operated by an independent hammer
- Other hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds): Other: Other
Other furniture (chests, cabinets, display counters, showcases and the like) for storage and display, incorporating refrigerating or freezing equipment: Refrigerating or refrigerating-freezing type
Telephone sets, including smartphones and other telephones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks; other apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data, including apparatus for communication in a wired or wireless network (such as a local or wide area network), other than transmission or reception apparatus of heading 84.43, 85.25, 85.27 or 85.28
- Telephone sets, including smartphones and other telephones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks: Smartphones
- Other apparatus for transmission or reception of voice, images or other data, including apparatus for communication in a wired or wireless network (such as a local or wide area network): Machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data, including switching and routing apparatus
- Monitors and projectors, not incorporating television reception apparatus; reception apparatus for television, whether or not incorporating radio-broadcast receivers or sound or video recording or reproducing apparatus
Electro-mechanical domestic appliances, with self-contained electric motor, other than vacuum cleaners of heading
- Ultrasonic vaporizers
- Other appliances
Containers (including containers for the transport of fluids) specially designed and equipped for carriage by one or more modes of transport. – Reusable, specially designed to be employed in the transportation of motor vehicle components which are free of customs duties, presented with the goods therein
- Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars. – With internal combustion piston engine
Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof
- Swivel seats with variable height adjustment: Other: For domestic purposes
- Swivel seats with variable height adjustment: Other: Other
- Other seats, with wooden frames: Upholstered: For domestic purposes (25 per cent)
- Other seats, with wooden frames: Upholstered: Other (25 per cent)
- Other seats, with wooden frames: Other: For domestic purposes
- Other seats, with metal frames: Other: Other
Other furniture and parts thereof
- Other metal furniture
- Wooden furniture of a kind used in the kitchen (25 per cent)
- Wooden furniture of a kind used in the bedroom
- Other wooden furniture: For domestic purposes
- Furniture of plastics: For domestic purposes
- Furniture of plastics: Other
- Parts: Of wood (25 per cent)
Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified
- Chandeliers and other electric ceiling or wall lighting fittings, excluding those of a kind used for lighting public open spaces or thoroughfares: Designed for use solely with light-emitting diode (LED) light sources
- Other electric luminaires and lighting fittings: Other, designed for use solely with light emitting diode (LED) light sources: Motion picture or theatrical spotlights
- Video game consoles and machines, table or parlour games, including pintables, billiards, special tables for casino games and automatic bowling equipment, amusement machines operated by coins, bank notes, bank cards, tokens or by any other means of payment
- Articles and equipment for general physical exercise, gymnastics, athletics, other sports (including table-tennis) or outdoor games, not specified or included elsewhere in this Chapter; swimming pools and paddling pools, including golf clubs and other golf equipment
- Fishing rods, fish-hooks and other line fishing tackle; fish landing nets, butterfly nets and similar nets; decoy “birds” (other than those of heading 92.08 or 97.05) and similar hunting or shooting requisites
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