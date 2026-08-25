The full list of 700 retaliatory tariffs Canada is imposing on the U.S.

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Over 700 American products are set to be tariffed by Canada as the trade war between the two nations continues to escalate.

Effective 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Canada will impose 15, 25 and 50 per cent counter-tariffs on products drawn from those targeted by the U.S.’s Section 338 and Section 232 tariffs, equaling $27.6 billion in imports from the U.S.

Sectors such as steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics, which are most impacted by U.S. tariffs, will be targeted.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu and Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon gathered in Ottawa Tuesday morning to reveal the details of Canada’s plan to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs.

Trade talks between the neighbouring countries fell apart late Friday night, following which Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa would be retaliating with “dollar-for-dollar” tariffs.

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Here is the list of American goods that will be impacted by the Canadian government’s counter-tariffs:

Products subject to 15 per cent tariffs

Interchangeable tools for hand tools, whether or not power-operated, or for machine-tools (for example, for pressing, stamping, punching, tapping, threading, drilling, boring, broaching, milling, turning or screw driving), including dies for drawing or extruding metal, and rock drilling or earth boring tools. (Dies for drawing or extruding metal, tools for pressing, stamping or punching)

Air conditioning machines, comprising a motor-driven fan and elements for changing the temperature and humidity, including those machines in which the humidity cannot be separately regulated.

Of a kind designed to be fixed to a window, wall, ceiling or floor, self-contained or “split-system”)

Other: Incorporating a refrigerating unit and a valve for reversal of the cooling/heat cycle (reversible heat pumps): The following, excluding mini-split heat pumps and air conditioner units:

Single packaged or split-system, of a heat transfer capacity not exceeding 15.8 kW (53,900 BTU per hour);

Water source, vertical, horizontal and console types, of a heat transfer capacity not exceeding 34.8 kW (118,700 BTU per hour)

Other: Other, incorporating a refrigerating unit: Domestic heat pumps and air conditioners, ductless split-systems;

Portable type, of a weight not exceeding 25 kg and of a heat transfer capacity not exceeding 1.8 kW (6,000 BTU per hour);

15 Truck heater/air conditioners

Parts: Chassis, chassis bases or outer

Fort-lift trucks; other works trucks fitted with lifting or handling equipment

Self-propelled trucks powered by an electric motor: Rider-type, counterbalanced fork-lift trucks

Other self-propelled trucks: Rider-type, counterbalanced fork-lift trucks

Other trucks

Other lifting, handling, loading or unloading machinery (for example, escalators, conveyors, teleferics

Other lifting, handling, loading or unloading machinery (for example, lifts, escalators, conveyors, teleferics)

Teleferics, chair-lifts, ski-draglines; traction mechanisms for funiculars

Industrial robots

Other machinery

Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of headings 84.25 to 84.30

Of machinery of heading 84.27

Of machinery of heading 84.26, 84.29 or 84.30: Buckets, shovels, grabs and grips

Of machinery of heading 84.26, 84.29 or 84.30: Bulldozer or angledozer blades

Of machinery of heading 84.26, 84.29 or 84.30: Other

Harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers; grass or hay mowers; machines for cleaning, sorting or grading eggs, fruit or other agricultural produce, other than machinery of heading 84.37

Other mowers, including cutter bars for tractor mounting

Parts

Moulding boxes for metal foundry; mould bases; moulding patterns; moulds for metal (other than ingot moulds), metal carbides, glass, mineral materials, rubber or plastics

Moulds for metal or metal carbides

Moulds for rubber or plastics: Injection or compression types

Moulds for rubber or plastics: Other

5:14 Canada’s dairy industry is feeling the impact of the Canada-U.S. trade war

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Interchangeable tools for hand tools, whether or not power-operated, or for machine-tools (for example, for pressing, stamping, punching, tapping, threading, drilling, boring, broaching, milling, turning or screw driving), including dies for drawing or extruding metal, and rock drilling or earth boring tools

Dies for drawing or extruding metal

Tools for pressing, stamping or punching

Air conditioning machines, comprising a motor-driven fan and elements for changing the temperature and humidity, including those machines in which the humidity cannot be separately regulated including

Of a kind designed to be fixed to a window, wall, ceiling or floor, self-contained or “split system”

Other: Incorporating a refrigerating unit and a valve for reversal of the cooling/heat cycle (reversible heat pumps): The following, excluding mini-split heat pumps and air conditioner units: Single packaged or split-system, of a heat transfer capacity not exceeding 15.8 kW (53,900 BTU per hour);Water source, vertical, horizontal and console types, of a heat transfer capacity not exceeding 34.8 kW (118,700 BTU per hour)

Other: Other, incorporating a refrigerating unit: Domestic heat pumps and air conditioners, ductless split-systems; Portable type, of a weight not exceeding 25 kg and of a heat transfer capacity not exceeding 1.8 kW (6,000 BTU per hour)

Truck heater/air conditioners

Chassis, chassis bases or outer cabinets

Fork-lift trucks; other works trucks fitted with lifting or handling equipment

Self-propelled trucks powered by an electric motor: Rider-type, counterbalanced fork-lift trucks

Other self-propelled trucks: Rider-type, counterbalanced fork-lift trucks

Other trucks (15 per cent)

Other lifting, handling, loading or unloading machinery (for example, lifts, escalators, conveyors, teleferics) including

Teleferics, chair-lifts, ski-draglines; traction mechanisms for funiculars

Industrial robots

Other machinery

Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of headings

Of machinery of heading

Of lifts, skip hoists or escalators (25 per cent)

Buckets, shovels, grabs and grips

Bulldozer or angledozer blades

Parts of boring or sinking machinery of subheading (25 per cent)

Of machinery of heading

Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, hydraulic or with self-contained electric or non-electric motor

Saws and others with self-contained motors

Chain saws

Other tools

Moulding boxes for metal foundry; mould bases; moulding patterns; moulds for metal (other than ingot moulds), metal carbides, glass, mineral materials, rubber or plastics

Products subject to 25 per cent tariffs

Live fish

Ornamental fish: Freshwater

Ornamental fish: Other

Other live fish

Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhyncus mykiss, Oncorhyncus clarki, Oncorhyncus aguabonita, Oncorhyncus gilae, Oncorhyncus apache and Oncorhyncus chrysogaster)

Eels (Anguilla spp.)

Carp (Cyprinus spp., Carassius spp., Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus, Catla catla, Labeo spp., Osteochilus hasselti, Leptobarbus hoeveni, Megalobrama spp.)

Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis)

Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii)

Other

Fish, fresh or chilled, excluding fish fillets and other fish meat of heading

Salmonida Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhyncus mykiss, Oncorhyncus clarki, Oncorhyncus aguabonita, Oncorhyncus gilae, Oncorhyncus apache and Oncorhyncus chrysogaster), Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Hucho hucho), Other



Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae), excluding edible fish offal of subheadings 0302.91 to 0302.99: Halibut (Reinhardtius hippoglossoides, Hippoglossus hippoglossus, Hippoglossus stenolepis), Plaice (Pleuronectes platessa), Sole (Solea spp.), Turbots (Psetta maxima), Other Fresh or chilled filets of other fish: (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae)



Tunas (of the genus Thunnus) Skipjack tuna (stripe-bellied bonito) (Katsuwonus pelamis), excluding edible fish offal of subheadings 0302.91 to 0302.99: Albacore or longfinned tunas (Thunnus alalunga), Yellowfin tunas (Thunnus albacares), skipjack tuna (stripe-bellied bonito) (Katsuwonus pelamis), excluding edible fish offal of subheadings 0302.91 to 0302.99: Skipjack tuna (stripe bellied bonito) (Katsuwonus pelamis), Bigeye tunas (Thunnus obesus), Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis), Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii), Other



Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii), anchovies (Engraulis spp.), sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), Indian mackerels (Rastrelliger spp.), seerfishes (Scomberomorus spp.), jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), jacks, crevalles (Caranx spp.), cobia (Rachycentron canadum), silver pomfrets (Pampus spp.), Pacific saury (Cololabis saira), scads (Decapterus spp.), capelin (Mallotus villosus), swordfish (Xiphias gladius), Kawakawa (Euthynnus affinis), bonitos (Sarda spp.), marlins, sailfishes, spearfish (Istiophoridae), excluding edible fish offal of subheadings 0302.91 to 0302.99: Anchovies (Engraulis spp.), Sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), Mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), Jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), excluding edible fish offal of subheadings 0302.91 to 0302.99: Cobia (Rachycentron canadum), Swordfish (Xiphias gladius), Other



1:55 How will the trade war affect Canadian consumers, companies?

Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus), Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus), Coalfish (Pollachius virens), Hake (Merluccius spp., Urophycis spp.), Alaska Pollock (Theragra chalcogramma), Blue whitings (Micromesistius poutassou, Micromesistius australis), Other



Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus spp., Carassius spp., Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus, Catla catla, Labeo spp., Osteochilus hasselti, Leptobarbus hoeveni, Megalobrama spp.), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.), Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., lctalurus spp.), Carp (Cyprinus spp., Carassius spp., Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus, Catla catla, Labeo spp., Osteochilus hasselti, Leptobarbus hoeveni, Megalobrama spp.), Eels (Anguilla spp.), Other



Other fish Dogfish and other sharks, Rays and skates (Rajidae), Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.), Seabass (Dicentrarchus spp.), Seabream (Sparidae), Other Fresh or chilled fillets of other fish: Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho), Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)



Livers, roes, milt, fish fins, heads, tails, maws and other edible fish offal Livers, roes and milt, Shark fins, Other



Salmonidae, Sockeye salmon (red salmon) (Oncorhynchus nerka), Other Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster), Other

Fish fillets and other fish meat (whether or not minced), fresh, chilled or frozen.

Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus spp., Carassius spp., Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus, Catla catla, Labeo spp., Osteochilus hasselti, Leptobarbus hoeveni, Megalobrama spp.), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.): Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)



Other fish Pacific Salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho) Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster) Salmonidae Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae Swordfish (Xiphias gladius) Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.) Dogfish and other sharks, Rays and skates (Rajidae)



Other Fish: Frozen Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus spp., Carassius spp., Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus, Catla catla, Labeo spp., Osteochilus hasselti, Leptobarbus hoeveni, Megalobrama spp.), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.), excluding edible fish offal of subheadings 0303.91 to 0303.99: Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.) Alaska Pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, other than Alaska Pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) Dogfish and other sharks, Rays and skates (Rajidae) Other



Fish, dried, salted or in brine; smoked fish, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process.

Livers, roes and milt of fish, dried, smoked, salted or in brine

Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus spp., Carassius spp., Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus, Catla catla, Labeo spp., Osteochilus hasselti, Leptobarbus hoeveni, Megalobrama spp.), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)

Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, other than cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)

Other

Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhyncus gorbuscha, Oncorhyncus keta, Oncorhyncus tschawytscha, Oncorhyncus kisutch, Oncorhyncus masou and Oncorhyncus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)

Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii) anchovies (Engraulis spp.), sardines (Sardina pilchardus,

Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), Indian mackerels (Rastrelliger spp.), seerfishes (Scomberomorus spp.), jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), jacks, crevalles (Caranx spp.), cobia (Rachycentron canadum), silver pomfrets (Pampus spp.), Pacific saury (Cololabis saira), scads (Decapterus spp.), capelin (Mallotus villosus), swordfish (Xiphias gladius), Kawakawa (Euthynnus affinis), bonitos (Sarda spp.), marlins, sailfishes, spearfish

(Istiophoridae)

Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), Indian mackerels (Rastrelliger spp.), seerfishes (Scomberomorus spp.), jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), jacks, crevalles (Caranx spp.), cobia (Rachycentron canadum), silver pomfrets (Pampus spp.), Pacific saury (Cololabis saira), scads (Decapterus spp.), capelin (Mallotus villosus), swordfish (Xiphias gladius), Kawakawa (Euthynnus affinis), bonitos (Sarda spp.), marlins, sailfishes, spearfish (Istiophoridae) Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)

Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)

Shark fins, fish heads, tails and maws

Crustaceans, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked crustaceans, whether in shell or not, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; crustaceans, in shell, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, whether or not chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine.

Frozen Rock lobster and other sea crawfish (Palinurus spp., Panulirus spp., Jasus spp.), Lobsters (Homarus spp.): Smoked, other, Crabs: king or snow for processing, other Norway lobsters (Nephrops norvegicus) Cold-water shrimps and prawns (Pandalus spp., Crangon crangon) Other shrimps and prawns Other



Live, fresh or chilled Rock lobster and other sea crawfish (Palinurus spp., Panulirus spp., Jasus spp.) Lobsters (Homarus spp.) Crabs Norway lobsters (Nephrops norvegicus) Cold-water shrimps and prawns (Pandalus spp., Crangon crangon) Other shrimps and prawns Other



Mollusks, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked mollusks, whether in shell or not, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process.

Oysters, live, fresh or chilled: In shell, shelled

Frozen oysters; smoked, other

Other oysters; other

Scallops and other molluscs of the family Pectinidae: Live, fresh or chilled, frozen, smoked, other

Mussels (Mytilus spp., Perna spp.): Live, fresh or chilled, frozen, smoked

Cuttle fish and squid: Live, fresh or chilled, frozen, other

Octopus (Octopus spp.): Live, fresh or chilled, frozen, other

Snails, other than sea snails: Smoked, other

Clams, cockles and ark shells (families Arcidae, Arcticidae, Cardiidae, Donacidae, Hiatellidae, Mactridae, Mesodesmatidae, Myidae, Semelidae, Solecurtidae, Solenidae, Tridacnidae and Veneridae): Live, fresh or

chilled, frozen, smoked, other

chilled, frozen, smoked, other Abalone (Haliotis spp.) and stromboid conchs (Strombus spp.): Live, fresh or chilled abalone (Haliotis spp.), Live, fresh or chilled stromboid conchs (Strombus spp.), other, Frozen abalone (Haliotis spp.): Smoked, Frozen stromboid conchs (Strombus spp.): Smoked, other

4:19 Former U.S. trade official says trade war could get ‘a lot worse before it gets better’

Aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking

process.

Sea cucumbers (Stichopus japonicus, Holothuroidea): Live, fresh or chilled, frozen, smoked, other

Sea urchins (Strongylocentrotus spp., Paracentrotus lividus, Loxechinus albus, Echinus esculentus): Live, fresh or chilled, frozen, smoked, other

Jellyfish (Rhopilema spp.): Smoked, other

Cheese and curd

Fresh (unripened or uncured) cheese, including whey cheese, and curd: Within and over access commitment

Grated or powdered cheese, of all kinds: Cheddar types: Within and over access commitment

Grated or powdered cheese, of all kinds: Other: Within and over access commitment

Processed cheese, not grated or powdered: Within and over access commitment

Blue-veined cheese and other cheese containing veins produced by Penicillium roqueforti: Within and over access commitment

Other cheese: Cheddar, camembert, brie, gouda, provolone, mozzarella, swiss/emmental, gruyère, havarti, parmesan, romano types: Within and over access commitment

Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding six mm

Coniferous: Of pine (Pinus spp.), Of fir (Abies spp.) and spruce (Picea spp.), Of S-P-F (spruce (Picea spp.),

pine (Pinus spp.) and fir (Abies spp.)), Of Hem-fir (Western hemlock

(Tsuga heterophylla) and fir (Abies spp.))

pine (Pinus spp.) and fir (Abies spp.)), Of Hem-fir (Western hemlock (Tsuga heterophylla) and fir (Abies spp.)) Other

Uncoated kraft paper and paperboard, in rolls or sheets, other than that of heading 48.02 or 48.03

Other kraft paper and paperboard weighing 150 g/m² or less: Other

Paper and paperboard, coated on one or both sides with kaolin (China clay) or other inorganic substances, with or without a binder, and with no other coating, whether or not surface-coloured, surface

decorated or printed, in rolls or rectangular (including square) sheets, of any size

Kraft paper and paperboard, other than that of a kind used for writing, printing or other graphic purposes: Bleached uniformly throughout the mass and of which more than 95% by weight of the total fibre content consists of wood fibres obtained by a chemical process, and weighing 150 g/m² or less

Toilet paper and similar paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres, of a kind used for household or sanitary purposes, in rolls of a width not exceeding 36 cm, or cut to size or shape; handkerchiefs, cleansing tissues, towels, tablecloths, serviettes, bed sheets and similar household, sanitary or hospital

articles, articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres

Toilet paper

Handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels

Carpets and other textile floor coverings, knotted, whether or not made up

Of wool or fine animal hair: Machine knotted, other

Of other textile materials: Machine knotted, other

“Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs

Floor coverings of coconut fibres (coir)

Other, of pile construction, not made up: Of wool or fine animal hair

Other, of pile construction, not made up: Of man-made textile materials, of other textile materials, wool or fine animal hair

Not of pile construction, not made up, f straw, hemp, flax tow or jute

Of wool or fine animal hair: Machine tufted, other

Of nylon or other polyamides; turf, machine tufted

Of other man-made textile materials: Turf

Tiles, having a maximum surface area of 0.3m²

Tiles, having a maximum surface area exceeding 0.3 m² but not exceeding one m²

Stoves, ranges, grates, cookers (including those with subsidiary boilers for central heating), barbecues, braziers, gas-rings, plate warmers and similar non-electric domestic appliances, and parts thereof, of iron or steel

Cooking appliances and plate warmers: For gas fuel or for both gas and other fuels: Non portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), liquid fuel, including appliances for solid fuel: Non portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), gas fuel or for both gas and other fuels

Other appliances for liquid fuel

Parts: Cast iron grilles, of a weight not exceeding three kg, not further worked than as cast, cut and ground, for use in the manufacture of finished grilles for non

industrial non-portable stoves or ranges, for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels;

industrial non-portable stoves or ranges, for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels; For appliances, excluding cooking appliances and plate warmers;

For cooking appliances and plate warmers for gas fuel or for both gas and other fuels, excluding non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats)

Parts: For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels: Cooking chambers

Parts: For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels: Top surface panels

Parts: For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels: Door assemblies, incorporating at least two of the following: inner panel, outer panel, window, insulation

Parts: For non-portable stoves or ranges (including those specially designed for use on boats), for gas fuel or for both gas or other fuels: Oven pilot burners, top burners of other than cast iron, oven burners and lighter cones, for use in the manufacture of ranges

Other

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Radiators for central heating, not electrically heated, and parts thereof, of iron or steel; air heaters and hot air distributors (including distributors which can also distribute fresh or conditioned air), not electrically heated, incorporating a motor-driven fan or blower, and parts thereof, of iron or steel

Radiators and parts thereof

Other: For heating buildings

Other: Process air heaters;

Switch heaters and sensing heads (hot air and oil fired), horizontal air curtains, for railway tracks

Other

Table, kitchen or other household articles and parts thereof, of iron or steel; iron or steel wool; pot scourers and scouring or polishing pads, gloves and the like, of iron or steel

Iron or steel wool; pot scourers and scouring or polishing pads, gloves and the like

Of stainless steel: Parts for use in the manufacture of cookware

Of iron (other than cast iron) or steel, enameled

Sanitary ware and parts thereof, of iron or steel

Sinks and wash basins, of stainless steel

Files, rasps, pliers (including cutting pliers), pincers, tweezers, metal cutting shears, pipe-cutters, bolt croppers, perforating punches and similar hand tools

Pipe-cutters, bolt croppers, perforating punches and similar tools

Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks

Vices, clamps and the like: Clamps for use with the following surgical, dental, veterinary or diagnostic articles: Instruments; Sterilizers; Cobalt therapy units; Anaesthesia, surgical suction or oxygen administering apparatus

Vices, clamps and the like: Precision clamps and vices, for toolmakers, machinists or metal workers

Knives with cutting blades, serrated or not (including pruning knives), other than knives of heading 82.08, and blades therefor

Spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake servers, fish-knives, butter-knives, sugar tongs and similar kitchen or tableware

Base metal mountings, fittings and similar articles suitable for furniture, doors, staircases, windows, blinds, coachwork, saddlery, trunks, chests, caskets or the like; base metal hat-racks, hat-pegs, brackets and similar fixtures; castors with mountings of base metal; automatic door closers of base metal

Hinges

Other mountings, fittings and similar articles: Suitable for buildings: Bar or rod type door exit devices, for commercial, institutional or industrial applications; For use in the manufacture or repair of rotary gear window operators; Rotary gear window operators; Snub-guides, lever-lock operators, torsion bars and centre hooks for lever-lock or rotary gear window operators, sash locks (excluding peg locks) and keepers for key-operated security locks or sash locks (excluding peg-locks), for use in the manufacture of casement or awning windows

Other mountings, fittings and similar articles

Pumps for liquids, whether or not fitted with a measuring device; liquid elevator

Air or vacuum pumps, air or other gas compressors and fans; ventilating or recycling hoods incorporating a fan, whether or not fitted with filters; gas-tight biological safety cabinets, whether or not fitted with filters

Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment, electric or other; heat pumps other than air conditioning machines of heading

Combined refrigerator-freezers, fitted with separate external doors or drawers, or combinations thereof: Absorption-type, combination gas and electric powered, designed for permanent installation in recreational vehicles and for use in the manufacture of such vehicles

Combined refrigerator-freezers, fitted with separate external doors or drawers, or combinations thereof: Refrigerating-freezing type

Combined refrigerator-freezers, fitted with separate external doors or drawers, or combinations thereof

Refrigerators, household type

Freezers of the chest type, not exceeding 800 litres capacity: Household type

Freezers of the upright type, not exceeding 900 litres capacity: Blood bank type; Household type; With minimum temperature capability to -85°C at 30°C ambient

Freezers of the upright type, not exceeding 900 litres capacity: Other

Dish washing machines; machinery for cleaning or drying bottles or other containers; machinery for filling, closing, sealing, or labelling bottles, cans, boxes, bags or other containers; machinery for capsuling bottles, jars, tubes and similar containers; other packing or wrapping machinery (including heat-shrink wrapping machinery); machinery for aerating beverages

Water containment chambers and other parts incorporating water containment chambers, for dish washing machines of the household type

Door assemblies for dish washing machines of the household type

Parts

Pulley tackle and hoists other than skip hoists; winches and capstans; jacks including

Jacks; hoists of a kind used for raising vehicles: Other jacks and hoists, hydraulic

Ships’ derricks; cranes, including cable cranes; mobile lifting frames, straddle carriers and works trucks fitted with a crane including tower cranes and other machinery

Harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers; grass or hay mowers; machines for cleaning, sorting or grading eggs, fruit or other agricultural produce, other than machinery of heading

Mowers for lawns, parks or sports-grounds: Powered, with the cutting device rotating in a horizontal plane

Other mowers, including cutter bars for tractor mounting (15 per cent)

Parts (15 per cent)

Household or laundry-type washing machines, including machines which both wash and dry

Machinery (other than machines of heading 84.50) for washing, cleaning, wringing, drying, ironing, pressing (including fusing presses), bleaching, dyeing, dressing, finishing, coating or impregnating textile yarns, fabrics or made up textile articles and machines for applying the paste to the base fabric or other support used in the manufacture of floor coverings such as linoleum; machines for reeling, unreeling, folding, cutting or pinking textile fabrics, including drying machines

Insulated (including enamelled or anodized) wire, cable (including co-axial cable) and other insulated electric conductors, whether or not fitted with connectors; optical fibre cables, made up of individually sheathed fibres, whether or not assembled with electric conductors or fitted with connectors

Other electric conductors, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V

Rail locomotives powered from an external source of electricity or by electric accumulators

Powered from an external source of electricity

Powered by electric accumulators

Other rail locomotives; locomotive tenders

Diesel-electric locomotives

Self-propelled railway or tramway coaches, vans and trucks (cars), other than those of heading 86.04, other and powered from an external source of electricity

Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading

Other ovens; cookers, cooking plates, boiling rings, grillers and roasters: Bread makers; Indoor smokeless barbecues; Rice cookers

Other ovens; cookers, cooking plates, boiling rings, grillers and roasters: Ovens, cooking stoves and ranges

Other ovens; cookers, cooking plates, boiling rings, grillers and roasters

Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 85.24 to 85.28

Printed circuit assemblies

Transceiver assemblies for the goods of subheading 8526.10, not elsewhere specified or included

The following parts of television receivers (including video monitors and video projectors): video intermediate (IF) amplifying and detecting systems; video processing and amplification systems; synchronizing and deflection circuitry; tuners and tuner control systems; and audio detection and amplification systems: Combinations of parts

The following parts of television receivers (including video monitors and video projectors): video intermediate (IF) amplifying and detecting systems; video processing and amplification systems; synchronizing and deflection circuitry; tuners and tuner control systems; and audio detection and amplification systems

Parts, including face plates and lock latches, for printed circuit assemblies

Other parts of goods of heading 85.25 or 85.27, excluding parts of cellular telephones

Railway or tramway maintenance or service vehicles, whether or not self-propelled (for example, workshops, cranes, ballast tampers, trackliners, testing coaches and track inspection vehicles)

Ballast spreaders; Buggies for transporting work crews and track material trailers, not exceeding 20 tonnes; Combination ballast broom and snow switch cleaners; Manual feed spike drivers for maintenance or production applications; On-track brush cutters; Rail tie spacing machines; Snow plows; Supply push carts; Tie cranes; Track carriage cranes

Railway or tramway passenger coaches, not self-propelled; luggage vans (baggage cars), post office coaches and other special purpose railway or tramway coaches, not self-propelled (excluding those of heading 86.04)

Parts of railway or tramway locomotives or rolling-stock

Bogies, bissel-bogies (truck assemblies), axles and wheels, and parts thereof: Other, including parts: Axles: Other

Bogies, bissel-bogies (truck assemblies), axles and wheels, and parts thereof: Other, including parts: Wheels, whether or not fitted with axles: Other

Brakes and parts thereof: Air brakes and parts thereof: For self-propelled railway vehicles for the transport of passengers, baggage, mail or express traffic; Parts for use in the manufacture of brake systems for subway and rapid transit cars

Hooks and other coupling devices, buffers, and parts thereof: For self-propelled railway vehicles for the transport of passengers, baggage, mail or express traffic; For use in the repair of tramway vehicles (excluding subway cars) with magnetic track brakes; Parts for use in the manufacture of hydraulic cushioning devices (buffers) for railway rolling stock

Of locomotives (25 per cent)

Of self-propelled rolling-stock: For use in the repair of tramway vehicles (excluding subway cars) with magnetic track brakes; Of the vehicles of heading 86.04; Of railway vehicles for the transport of passengers, baggage, mail or express traffic

Trailers and semi-trailers; other vehicles, not mechanically propelled; parts thereof

Other trailers and semi-trailers for the transport of goods: Other: Aluminum construction drop-centre livestock trailers having a g.v.w. of 11.778 tonnes or more and a length exceeding 12 m

Other trailers and semi-trailers for the transport of goods: Other: Farm, logging or freight wagons; Trailers for self-propelled logging trucks of heading 87.04

Other trailers and semi-trailers for the transport of goods: Other: Trailers and semi trailers for road tractors or for motor vehicles for the transport of goods (excluding non commercial snowmobile, utility, boat or horse trailers and trailers for use as permanent mountings for machinery or equipment)

Products subject to 50 per cent tariffs

Flours, meals and pellets of fish, crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates, fit for human consumption.

Of fish

Crustaceans

Of molluscs: Smoked, other

Milk and cream, concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.

In powder, granules or other solid forms, of a fat content, by weight, not exceeding 1.5 per cent: Within and over access commitment

In powder, granules or other solid forms, of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 1.5 per cent: Not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter: Milk: Within and over access commitment

In powder, granules or other solid forms, of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 1.5 per cent : Not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter: Cream: Within and over access commitment

Other: Not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter: Within and over access commitment

Whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter; products consisting of natural milk constituents, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, not elsewhere specified or included.

Whey and modified whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter: Whey protein concentrate, powdered whey; within and over access commitment, other

Other: Within and over access commitment

Natural honey

Molasses resulting from the extraction or refining of sugar

Cane molasses: Powder with admixture other than colouring or anti-caking agents, other

Powder with admixture other than colouring or anti-caking agents

Malt extract; food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract, not containing cocoa or containing less than 40 per cent by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included; food preparations of goods of heading 04.01 to 04.04, not containing cocoa or containing less than five per cent by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included

Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers’ wares of heading 19.05: In packages of a weight not exceeding 11.34 kg each: Containing more than 25 per cent by weight of butterfat, not put up for retail sale, within and over access commitment

Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers’ wares of heading 19.05: In packages of a weight not exceeding 11.34 kg each: Other, containing 25 per cent or more by weight of wheat, within and over access commitment

Frozen, for bread, buns, rolls and pizza crusts, in packages of a weight not exceeding 900 g each, containing 25 per cent or more by weight of wheat, over access commitment

Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers’ wares of heading 19.05: In packages of a weight not exceeding 11.34 kg each: Other, containing 25 per cent or more by weight of wheat, over access commitment, other

Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers’ wares of heading 19.05: In bulk or in packages of a weight exceeding 11.34 kg each: Containing more than 25 per cent by weight of butterfat, not put up for retail sale, within and over access commitment

Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers’ wares of heading 19.05: In bulk or in packages of a weight exceeding 11.34 kg each: Other, containing 25 per cent or more by weight of wheat, within and over access commitment, other

Perfumes and toilet waters

Beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin (other than medicaments), including sunscreen or suntan preparations; manicure or pedicure preparations

Lip and eye makeup preparations

Manicure or pedicure preparations

Preparations for use on the hair

Other

Casein, caseinates and other casein derivatives; casein glues

Casein

Albumins (including concentrates of two or more whey proteins, containing by weight more than 80 per cent whey proteins, calculated on the dry matter), albuminates and other albumin derivatives.

Milk albumin, including concentrates of two or more whey proteins

Peptones and their derivatives; other protein substances and their derivatives, not elsewhere specified or included; hide powder, whether or not chromed

Milk protein substances: Within and over access commitment

Other

Floor coverings of plastics, whether or not self-adhesive, in rolls or in the form of tiles; wall or ceiling coverings of plastics

Of polymers of vinyl chloride: Wall or ceiling coverings combined with knitted or woven fabrics, nonwovens or felt

Of polymers of vinyl chloride: Other

2:02 Ford, Trump trade insults as Canada-U.S. trade war escalates

Self-adhesive plates, sheets, film, foil, tape, strip and other flat shapes, of plastics, whether or not in rolls

-In rolls of a width not exceeding 20 cm: Other: Other

Articles for the conveyance or packing of goods, of plastics; stoppers, lids, caps and other closures, of plastics

Sacks and bags (including cones): Of polymers of ethylene: Other

Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and hygienic or toilet articles, of plastics

Tableware and kitchenware

Other

Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood

Bamboo

Other plywood, consisting solely of sheets of wood (other than bamboo), each ply not exceeding six mm thickness: With at least one outer ply of tropical wood, with at least one outer ply of non-coniferous wood of the species alder (Alnus spp.), ash (Fraxinus spp.), beech (Fagus spp.), birch (Betula spp.), cherry (Prunus spp.), chestnut (Castanea spp.), elm (Ulmus spp.), eucalyptus (Eucalyptus spp.), hickory (Carya spp.), horse chestnut (Aesculus spp.), lime (Tilia spp.), maple (Acer spp.), oak (Quercus spp.), plane tree (Platanus spp.), poplar and aspen (Populus spp.), robinia (Robinia spp.), tulipwood (Liriodendron spp.) or walnut (Juglans spp.), with at least

one outer ply of non-coniferous wood not specified under subheading 4412.33, with both outer plies of coniferous wood

one outer ply of non-coniferous wood not specified under subheading 4412.33, with both outer plies of coniferous wood Laminated veneered lumber (LVL): With at least one outer ply of tropical wood, with at least one outer ply of non-coniferous wood, with both outer plies of coniferous wood

Blockboard, laminboard and battenboard: With at least one outer ply of tropical wood, with at least one outer ply of non-coniferous wood

Other: With at least one outer ply of tropical wood, at least one outer ply of non-coniferous wood, with both outer plies of coniferous wood

Chemical wood pulp, dissolving grades

Toilet or facial tissue stock, towel or napkin stock and similar paper of a kind used for household or sanitary purposes, cellulose wadding and webs of cellulose fibres, whether or not creped, crinkled, embossed, perforated, surface-coloured, surface-decorated or printed, in rolls or sheets

Paper and paperboard, coated on one or both sides with kaolin (China clay) or other inorganic substances, with or without a binder, and with no other coating, whether or not surface-coloured, surface

decorated or printed, in rolls or rectangular (including square) sheets, of any size

Paper and paperboard of a kind used for writing, printing or other graphic purposes, not containing fibres obtained by a mechancial or chemi-mechanical process or of which not more than 10 per cent by weight of the total fibre content consists of such fibres: In rolls, Bleached uniformly throughout the mass and of which more than 95 per cent by weight of the total fibre content consists of wood fibres obtained by a chemical process, and weighing more than 150 g/m²

Other paper and paperboard: Multi-ply

Other paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding and webs of cellulose fibres

Envelopes, letter cards, plain postcards and correspondence cards, of paper or paperboard; boxes, pouches, wallets and writing compendiums, of paper or paperboard, containing an assortment of paper stationery

Envelopes

Toilet paper and similar paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres, of a kind used for household or sanitary purposes, in rolls of a width not exceeding 36 cm, or cut to size or shape; handkerchiefs, cleansing tissues, towels, tablecloths, serviettes, bed sheets and similar household, sanitary or hospital

articles, articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres

Tablecloths and serviettes

Other

Cartons, boxes, cases, bags and other packing containers, of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres; box files, letter trays, and similar articles, of paper or paperboard of a kind used in offices, shops or the like

Cartons, boxes and cases, of corrugated paper or paperboard

Other sacks and bags, including cones

Trays, dishes, plates, cups and the like, of paper or paperboard: Other

Registers, account books, note books, order books, receipt books, letter pads, memorandum pads, diaries and similar articles, exercise books, blotting-pads, binders (loose-leaf or other), folders, file covers, manifold business forms, interleaved carbon sets and other articles of stationery, of paper or paperboard;

albums for samples or for collections and book covers, of paper or paperboard

Registers, account books, note books, order books, receipt books, letter pads, memorandum pads, diaries and similar articles

Binders (other than book covers), folders and file covers

Carpets and other textile floor coverings, knotted, whether or not made up

Of other man-made textile materials: Other: Machine tufted

Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted

Dresses: Of synthetic fibres

Trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts: Of synthetic fibres

T-shirts, singlets and other vests, knitted or crocheted

Of cotton

Jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, waistcoats and similar articles, knitted or crocheted

Of cotton

Man-made fibres

2:22 Trump threatens new auto tariffs after Carney vows to retaliate

Gloves, mittens and mitts, knitted or crocheted

Other: Of synthetic fibres

Men’s or boys’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.03

Of man-made fibres: Overcoats, raincoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks and similar articles

Of man-made fibres: Other

Women’s or girls’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.03

Of man-made fibres

Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear)

Suits: Of wool or fine animal hair

Jackets and blazers: Of wool or fine animal hair

Trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts: Of wool or fine animal hair

Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear)

Dresses: Of other textile materials

Garments, made up of fabrics of heading 56.02, 56.03, 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07

Other garments, of the type described in heading 62.01: Protective suits, to be employed in a noxious atmosphere

Other garments, of the type described in heading 62.01: Other

Other men’s or boys’ garments: Protective suits, to be employed in a noxious atmosphere

Other men’s or boys’ garments: Other

Other women’s or girls’ garments: Protective suits, to be employed in a noxious atmosphere

Other women’s or girls’ garments: Other

Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments

Other garments, men’s or boys’: Of cotton, man-made fibres

Other garments, women’s or girls’: Of man-made fibres: Saris, other

Iron and non-alloy steel in ingots or other primary forms (excluding iron of heading 72.03)

Ignots

Other

Semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel

Containing by weight less than 0.25 per cent of carbon: Of rectangular (including square) cross-section, the width measuring less than twice the thickness, of rectangular (other than square) cross-section, other

Containing by weight less than 0.25 per cent of carbon

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, hot rolled, not clad, plated or coated

In coils, not further worked than hot-rolled, with patterns in relief

Other, in coils, not further worked than hot rolled, pickled: Of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more, of a thickness of three mm or more but less than 4.75 mm, a thickness of less than three mm, a thickness exceeding 10 mm, r, of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more but not exceeding 10 mm, Of a thickness of three mm or more but less than 4.75 mm, thickness less than 3 mm

Not in coils, not further worked than hot rolled, with patterns in relief, of a thickness exceeding 10 mm, a thickness of 4.75 mm or more but not exceeding 10 mm, of a thickness of three mm or more but less than 4.75 mm, thickness less than 3 mm, other

In coils, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold-reduced): Of a thickness of three mm or more, of a thickness exceeding one mm but less than three mm, of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more but not exceeding one mm, thickness less than 0.5 mm, thickness of three mm or more, thickness exceeding one mm but less than three mm, thickness of 0.5 mm or ore but not exceeding one mm, thickness less than 0.5 mm, other

Plated or coated with tin: Of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more, less than 0.5 mm, including terneplate

Electrolytically plated or coated with zinc

Otherwise plated or coated with zinc: Corrugated

Otherwise plated or coated with zinc: Other

Plated or coated with chromium oxides or with chromium and chromium oxides

Plated or coated with aluminum: Plated or coated with aluminum-zinc alloys

Other

Painted, varnished or coated with plastics

Not further worked than hot-rolled: Rolled on four faces or in a closed box pass, of a width exceeding 150 mm and a thickness of not less than four mm, not in coils and without patterns in relief

Not further worked than hot-rolled: Other, of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more

Not further worked than cold-rolled (cold reduced): Containing by weight less than 0.25 per cent of carbon

Not further worked than cold-rolled (cold reduced): Other

Plated or coated with tin

Electrolytically plated or coated with zinc, otherwise plated or coated with zinc

Painted, varnished or coated with plastics, otherwise plated or coated

Clad

Bars and rods, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils, of iron or non-alloy steel

Containing indentations, ribs, grooves or other deformations produced during the rolling process

Other, of free-cutting steel

Of circular cross-section measuring less than 14 mm in diameter

Other bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel, not further worked than forged, hot rolled, hot-drawn or hot-extruded, but including those twisted after rolling

Forged

Containing indentations, ribs, grooves or other deformations produced during the rolling process or twisted after rolling

Other, of free-cutting steel

Of rectangular (other than square) cross-section

Other bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel

Of free-cutting steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished

Other, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished

Other

Angles, shapes and sections of iron or non-alloy steel

U, I or H sections, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm

L or T sections, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm: L sections

L or T sections, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm: T sections

U, I or H sections, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm: U sections

U, I or H or T sections, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm: I sections

U, I or H or T sections, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm: H sections

L or T sections, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of 80 mm or more

Other angles, shapes and sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded

Other

Wire of iron or non-alloy steel

Not plated or coated, whether or not polished

Plated or coated with zinc

Plated or coated with other base metals

Other

Stainless steel in ingots or other primary forms; semi-finished products of stainless steel

Ingots and other primary forms

Of rectangular (other than square) cross-section

Other

2:15 Tariffs may impact grocery prices

Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of 600 mm or more

Not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils: Of a thickness exceeding 10 mm

Not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils: Of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more but not exceeding 10 mm

Not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils: Of a thickness of three mm or more but less than 4.75mm, of a thickness of less than three mm, of a thickness exceeding 10mm, thickness of three mm or more but less than 4.75 mm, of a thickness of less than three mm, of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more, of a thickness of three mm or more but less than 4.75 mm, of a thickness exceeding one mm but less than three mm, of a thickness of 0.5 mm or more but not exceeding one mm

Not further worked than hot-rolled: Of a thickness of 4.75 mm or more, of a thickness of less than 4.75 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled (cold

reduced)

reduced) Other

Bars and rods, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils, of stainless steel

Other bars and rods of stainless steel; angles, shapes and sections of stainless steel

Bars and rods, not further worked than hot rolled, hot-drawn or extruded: Of circular cross-section, other

Bars and rods, not further worked than cold formed or cold-finished

Other bars and rods

Angles, shapes and sections

Wire of stainless steel

Other alloy steel in ingots or other primary forms; semi-finished products of other alloy steel

Ingots and other primary forms, other

Flat-rolled products of other alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more

Of silicon-electrical steel: Grain-oriented

Of silicon-electrical steel: Other

Other, not further worked than hot-rolled, in and not in coils

Other, not further worked than hot-rolled, (cold-reduced)

Other: Electrolytically plated or coated with zinc

Otherwise plated or coated with zinc

Bars and rods, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils, of other alloy steel

Of high speed steel

Other

Other bars and rods of other alloy steel; angles, shapes and sections, of other alloy steel; hollow drill bars and rods, of alloy or non-alloy steel

Bars and rods of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel

Other bars and rods, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded

Other bars and rods, not further worked than forged

Other bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished

Other bars and rods

Angles, shapes and sections

Hollow drill bars and rods

Wire of other alloy steel

Silico-manganese steel

Other

Sheet piling of iron or steel, whether or not drilled, punched or made from assembled elements; welded angles, shapes and sections, of iron or steel

Sheet piling

Angles, shapes and sections

Railway or tramway track construction material of iron or steel, the following: rails, check-rails and rack rails, switch blades, crossing frogs, point rods and other crossing pieces, sleepers (cross-ties), fish plates, chairs, chair wedges, sole plates (base plates), rail clips, bedplates, ties and other material specialized for jointing or fixing rails

Rails

Switch blades, crossing frogs, point rods and other crossing pieces: For use with grooved or girder guard rail

Switch blades, crossing frogs, point rods and other crossing pieces: Other

Fish-plates and sole plates

Other

Tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, seamless, of iron (other than cast iron) or steel

Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Of stainless steel

Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other

Casing, tubing and drill pipe, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Drill pipe of stainless steel

Casing, tubing and drill pipe, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Other drill pipe

Casing, tubing and drill pipe, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Other, of stainless steel, oil or gas: Other

Other, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel: Cold-drawn or cold-rolled (cold-reduced)

Other, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel: Other

Other, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel: Cold-drawn or cold-rolled (cold-reduced)

Other, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel: other

Other, of circular cross-section, of other alloy steel: Cold-drawn or cold-rolled (cold-reduced)

Other, of circular cross-section, of other alloy

steel: Other

steel: Other Other

Other tubes and pipes (for example, welded, riveted or similarly closed), having circular cross-sections, the external diameter of which exceeds 406.4 mm, of iron or steel

Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Longitudinally submerged arc

welded

welded Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Longitudinally welded

Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other

Casing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas

Other, welded: Longitudinally welded

Other, welded: Other

Other

Other tubes, pipes and hollow profiles (for example, open seam or welded, riveted or similarly closed), of iron or steel

Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Welded, of stainless steel

Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other

Casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Welded, of stainless steel

Casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Other

Other, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel, of stainless steel, other alloy steel, of square or rectangular cross-section, other non-circular cross- section

Other

Tube or pipe fittings (for example, couplings, elbows, sleeves), of iron or steel

Other, of stainless steel: Flanges, threaded elbows, bends and sleeves, butt welding fittings, to be employed stainless steel: Other: To be employed in pneumatically breaking down the working face of a mine in mining, quarrying or developing mineral deposits, for installation between the wellhead assembly or surface oil pumping unit and the field marketing valve at oil or natural gas wells, not

further worked than forged or bent to shape

further worked than forged or bent to shape Other: Flanges, threaded elbows, bends and sleeves, butt welding fittings

Structures (excluding prefabricated buildings of heading 94.06) and parts of structures (for example, bridges and bridge-sections, lock-gates, towers, lattice masts, roofs, roofing frame-works, doors and windows and their frames and thresholds for doors, shutters, balustrades, pillars and columns), of iron or steel; plates, rods, angles, shapes, sections, tubes and the like, prepared for use in structures, of iron or steel

Bridges and bridge-sections

Towers and lattice masts

Doors, windows and their frames and thresholds for doors

Equipment for scaffolding, shuttering, propping or pit-propping

Other

Reservoirs, tanks, vats and similar containers for any material (other than compressed or liquefied gas), of iron or steel, of a capacity exceeding 300 litres, whether or not lined or heat-insulated, but not fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment

Tanks, casks, drums, cans, boxes and similar containers, for any material (other than compressed or liquefied gas), of iron or steel, of a capacity not exceeding 300 litres, whether or not lined or heat insulated, but not fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment

Of a capacity of 50 litres or more, cans which are to be closed by soldering or crimping, other

Containers for compressed or liquefied gas, of iron or steel

Stranded wire, ropes, cables, plaited bands, slings and the like, of iron or steel, not electrically insulated

Stranded wire, ropes and cables

Other

Barbed wire of iron or steel; twisted hoop or single flat wire, barbed or not, and loosely twisted double wire, of a kind used for fencing, of iron or steel

Cloth (including endless bands), grill, netting and fencing, of iron or steel wire; expanded metal of iron or steel

Woven cloth: Endless bands for machinery, of stainless steel, other woven cloth, of stainless steel other

Grill, netting and fencing, welded at the intersection, of wire with a maximum cross sectional dimension of three mm or more and having a mesh size of 100 cm² or more

Other grill, netting and fencing, welded at the intersection: Plated or coated with zinc, other

Other cloth, grill, netting and fencing: Plated or coated with zinc, coated with plastics

Other cloth, grill, netting and fencing

Expanded metal

Chain and parts thereof, of iron or steel

Articulated link chain and parts thereof: Roller chain, other chain, parts

Skid chain, stud-link, welded link, other

Anchors, grapnels and parts thereof, of iron or steel

Of a weight of 18 kg or more of less

Nails, tacks, drawing pins, corrugated nails, staples (other than those of heading 83.05) and similar articles, of iron or steel, whether or not with heads of other material, but excluding such articles with heads of copper

Screws, bolts, nuts, coach screws, screw hooks, rivets, cotters, cotter-pins, washers (including spring washers) and similar articles, of iron or steel

Threaded articles: coach screws, other wood screws, screw hooks and screw rings, self-tapping screws, other screws and bolts, whether or not with their nuts or washers

Nuts

Spring washers and other lock washers, other washers, rivets, cotters and cotter-pins

Sewing needles, knitting needles, bodkins, crochet hooks, embroidery stilettos and similar articles, for use in the hand, of iron or steel; safety pins and other pins of iron or steel, not elsewhere specified or included

Safety pins and other pins: specially designed for marking systems

Safety pins and other pins

Sewing, darning or embroidery needles

Springs and leaves for springs, of iron or steel

Leaf-springs and leaves thereof

Helical springs

Other

Other cast articles or iron or steel

Non-malleable cast iron

Grinding balls and similar articles for mills

The following, to be employed in the exploration, discovery, development, maintenance, testing, depletion or production of oil or natural gas wells or potash or rock salt deposits:

Flanged casing heads; Screwed casing heads for surface casings of an external diameter exceeding 273 mm, or rated for service in working pressures exceeding 14

MPa W.O.G. (water, oil, gas)

MPa W.O.G. (water, oil, gas) Other: In the rough

Forged or stamped, but not further worked: Grinding balls and similar articles for mills

Forged or stamped, but not further worked: Other: Flanged wellhead tubing heads and flanged casing head spools, in the rough, for use in the manufacture of wellhead tubing heads or casing head spools, rated for service in working pressures exceeding 14 MPa W.O.G. (water, oil, gas), to be employed in the exploration, discovery, development, maintenance, testing, depletion or production of oil or natural gas wells;

Wick sustainers for use in the manufacture of

candles

candles Forged or stamped, but not further worked

Articles of iron or steel wire

Couplings for sucker rods, pony rods or polished rods for oilfield related pumps;

Fishing tools and parts thereof to be employed in the exploration, discovery, development, maintenance, testing, depletion or production of oil or natural gas wells or for drilling machinery employed in the exploration, discovery, development or operation of potash or rock salt deposits;

For climbing or mountaineering; For keeping nets open and swivels, to be employed in commercial fishing or in the commercial harvesting of marine plants;

For use in the manufacture of detectors for propane or other toxic fumes;

For use in the manufacture of fire fighting vehicles;

For use in the manufacture of goods of Section XVI or of Chapter 73, such goods being used in the recovery or production of crude oil from shales, oil-sands or tar-sands;

For use in the manufacture or repair of engines or parts thereof for commercial fishing vessels;

Forged steel clevis hooks and eye hooks for use in the manufacture of debris chutes;

Identification bands for migratory birds;

Pitless well heads and parts thereof;

Reusable containers, specially designed to be employed in the transportation of motor vehicle components which are free of customs duties, presented with the goods therein;

Seat post clamps and cable hangers for use in the manufacture of unicycles, bicycles or tricycles;

Semi-elliptical heads, of an external diameter of either 609.6 mm or 762 mm, to specification ASTM A455, for use in air compressor tanks;

Snap hooks of forged steel, zinc plated, 12.5 cm to 23 cm in length, for use in the manufacture of debris chutes and chute hoists;

Steel stanchions for confining livestock either in pens or individually;

The following to be employed in the exploration, discovery, development, maintenance, testing, depletion or production of oil or natural gas wells or potash or rock salt deposits:

Flanged casing heads;

Screwed casing heads for surface casings of an external diameter exceeding 273 mm, or rated for service in working pressures exceeding 14 MPa W.O.G. (water, oil, gas);

Well packers and parts thereof;

To be employed in the processing, storing or insemination of animal semen; Tracks for use in the manufacture of skid steer loaders;

Vacuum evaporator masks, of stainless steel, having a 90 per cent front etch and 10 per cent back etch, for the production of photo cells;

Wick sustainers for use in the manufacture of candles

Unwrought aluminum

Aluminum, not alloyed

Aluminum alloys

Of aluminum, not alloyed

Of aluminum alloys, hollow profiles

Of aluminum alloys, other

Aluminum wire

Of aluminum, not alloyed: Of which the maximum cross-sectional dimension exceeds seven mm

Of aluminum, not alloyed: Other

Of aluminum alloys: Of which the maximum cross-sectional dimension exceeds seven mm

Aluminum plates, sheets and strip, of a thickness exceeding 0.2 mm

Rectangular (including square): Of aluminum, not alloyed

Rectangular (including square): Of aluminum alloys

Other: Of aluminum, not alloyed, alloyed

Aluminum foil (whether or not printed or backed with paper, paperboard, plastics or similar backing materials) of a thickness (excluding any backing) not exceeding 0.2 mm

Not backed: Rolled but not further worked

Not backed: Other

Backed

Aluminum tubes and pipes

Of aluminum, alloyed and not alloyed

Aluminum structures (excluding prefabricated buildings of heading 94.06) and parts of structures (for example, bridges and bridge-sections, towers, lattice masts, roofs, roofing frameworks, doors and windows and their frames and thresholds for doors, balustrades, pillars and columns); aluminum plates, rods, profiles, tubes and the like, prepared for use in structures

Doors, windows and their frames and thresholds for doors

For use in Canadian manufactures

Other

Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks

Other hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds): Other: For climbing or mountaineering; Heads for use in the manufacture or production of other hand tools; Livestock branding irons

Other hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds): Other: Stapling or tacking guns, and hammer tackers not operated by an independent hammer

Other hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds): Other: Other

Other furniture (chests, cabinets, display counters, showcases and the like) for storage and display, incorporating refrigerating or freezing equipment: Refrigerating or refrigerating-freezing type

Telephone sets, including smartphones and other telephones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks; other apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data, including apparatus for communication in a wired or wireless network (such as a local or wide area network), other than transmission or reception apparatus of heading 84.43, 85.25, 85.27 or 85.28

Telephone sets, including smartphones and other telephones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks: Smartphones

Other apparatus for transmission or reception of voice, images or other data, including apparatus for communication in a wired or wireless network (such as a local or wide area network): Machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data, including switching and routing apparatus

Monitors and projectors, not incorporating television reception apparatus; reception apparatus for television, whether or not incorporating radio-broadcast receivers or sound or video recording or reproducing apparatus

Electro-mechanical domestic appliances, with self-contained electric motor, other than vacuum cleaners of heading

Ultrasonic vaporizers

Other appliances

Containers (including containers for the transport of fluids) specially designed and equipped for carriage by one or more modes of transport. – Reusable, specially designed to be employed in the transportation of motor vehicle components which are free of customs duties, presented with the goods therein

Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars. – With internal combustion piston engine

Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof

Swivel seats with variable height adjustment: Other: For domestic purposes

Swivel seats with variable height adjustment: Other: Other

Other seats, with wooden frames: Upholstered: For domestic purposes (25 per cent)

Other seats, with wooden frames: Upholstered: Other (25 per cent)

Other seats, with wooden frames: Other: For domestic purposes

Other seats, with metal frames: Other: Other

Other furniture and parts thereof

Other metal furniture

Wooden furniture of a kind used in the kitchen (25 per cent)

Wooden furniture of a kind used in the bedroom

Other wooden furniture: For domestic purposes

Furniture of plastics: For domestic purposes

Furniture of plastics: Other

Parts: Of wood (25 per cent)

Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified