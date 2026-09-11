One game, one addition: Marina Rubina paints her way through Rider season

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A Saskatchewan content creator is documenting the Roughriders season one home game, and one addition to her canvas, at a time.

Marina Rubina has only lived in Saskatchewan for about a year, but going to Saskatchewan Roughriders games has helped her learn about the community and find a sense of belonging in her new home.

“Time by time I started to learn about the community, about football itself, about the CFL, how it works, and I felt that the community is welcoming me. They see my content online; they are supporting me, and it actually feels like I finally found my community,” Rubina told Global News.

That connection, combined with her need for a creative outlet, sparked the idea for a unique season-long project blending art and Riders football.

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“I matched those two things together: my want to go to the Riders game and be present there, and also my need to do something creative, so I kind of mixed those two thoughts and thought I’d just bring my painting there,” said Rubina.

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Rubina began working on a single Roughriders painting that continues to evolve throughout the season. At every home game, she adds a new element to the same work of art, often inspired by the theme surrounding that week’s matchup.

But Rubina isn’t deciding what goes on the canvas alone.

“Every Rider game has a theme, and they started suggesting to match those little drawings to the theme,” said Rubina.

As she began sharing the project online, fans started leaving suggestions in the comments about what she should add next. Rubina has incorporated some of those ideas, turning the painting into a collaborative tribute to both the season and Rider Nation.

The project has continued to gain attention as the canvas fills up, catching the eye of one Rider in particular.

“I had A.J. (Ouellette) comment that he loves my painting and he would love something special for him, so I have a project coming up that is just for him,” said Rubina.

With more football still to come, Rubina hopes there is one major addition left to make: something commemorating a 2026 Roughriders Grey Cup championship.

As for what happens to the completed painting once the season is over, Rubina hasn’t decided yet. But just like the artwork itself, she’s open to suggestions.