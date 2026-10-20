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Sports

Raptors exercise options on Murray-Boyles, Walter

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2026 3:26 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have exercised team options on the contracts of forward Collin Murray-Boyles and guard Ja’Kobe Walter, keeping them signed through the 2027-28 NBA season.

The Raptors exercised the third-year team option on Murray-Boyles after he averaged 8.5 points, five rebounds and 1.9 assists in 57 games last season and was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team.

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Murray-Boyles ranked second among rookies with a .579 field goal percentage and was one of only three first-year players to record at least 50 blocks and 50 steals.

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The Raptors selected the six-foot-seven Murray-Boyles ninth overall in the 2025 NBA draft.

Toronto exercised the fourth-year team option on Walter, who averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 72 games last season.

The Raptors drafted Walter 19th overall in 2024.

Toronto opens its 2026-27 season Wednesday night against the visiting Chicago Bulls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2026.

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