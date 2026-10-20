Lions to start QB Salter vs. Blue Bombers

Send this page to someone via email

SURREY – The B.C. Lions will start Kaidon Salter at quarterback for their regular-season finale against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.

Head coach Buck Pierce says he’s giving regular starter Nathan Rourke the night off.

B.C. (10-7) has already locked up second place in the CFL’s West Division and the right to host the divisional semifinal on Oct. 31, while Winnipeg (8-9) needs a victory to secure a post-season berth.

Story continues below advertisement

Rourke has put up 4,614 passing yards for the Lions this season with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 28-year-old Canadian has also rushed for 356 yards with three majors.

Salter has already made one start this season, stepping in for the injured Rourke and leading the Lions to a 35-19 road victory in Winnipeg on July 30. He also came in for Rourke in the second half of B.C.’s 32-13 loss to the Stampeders in Calgary on Saturday.

The 23-year-old American has 330 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception this season, his first CFL campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2026.