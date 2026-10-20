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Sports

Lions to start QB Salter vs. Blue Bombers

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2026 4:51 pm
1 min read
B.C. Lions quarterback Kaidon Salter (19) passes during the second half of a CFL football game against the Toronto Argonauts, in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions quarterback Kaidon Salter (19) passes during the second half of a CFL football game against the Toronto Argonauts, in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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SURREY – The B.C. Lions will start Kaidon Salter at quarterback for their regular-season finale against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.

Head coach Buck Pierce says he’s giving regular starter Nathan Rourke the night off.

B.C. (10-7) has already locked up second place in the CFL’s West Division and the right to host the divisional semifinal on Oct. 31, while Winnipeg (8-9) needs a victory to secure a post-season berth.

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Rourke has put up 4,614 passing yards for the Lions this season with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

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The 28-year-old Canadian has also rushed for 356 yards with three majors.

Salter has already made one start this season, stepping in for the injured Rourke and leading the Lions to a 35-19 road victory in Winnipeg on July 30. He also came in for Rourke in the second half of B.C.’s 32-13 loss to the Stampeders in Calgary on Saturday.

The 23-year-old American has 330 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception this season, his first CFL campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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