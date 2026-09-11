Leafs winger Max Domi to miss the start of camp

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Max Domi will not be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs open training camp next week.

General manager John Chayka told The Canadian Press in an interview Friday the 31-year-old winger will be evaluated when the club officially reconvenes, but remains “out indefinitely” due to complications from off-season surgery.

Chayka added Domi would address the situation publicly “at the right time in the near future.”

Toronto announced May 25 an issue arose after Domi underwent a procedure to deal with an injury that hampered him throughout the 2025-26 campaign. The team did not reveal the nature of the injury or surgery.

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The veteran forward — set to enter the third season of a four-year, US$15-million contract — is coming off another disappointing campaign that saw him register just 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 80 games.

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Chayka, however, did have some good news on the injury front with regards to heart-and-soul defenceman Chris Tanev. The executive hired in the spring after Toronto missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016 said the 36-year-old blueliner “looks great” after being limited to just 11 games in 2025-26 due to various ailments.

“We never clear a player until the medicals,” Chayka said on a video conference call alongside senior executive adviser of hockey operations Mats Sundin. “(Tanev) will come and get his medical and be cleared to play at that point, is our expectation.

“Feels great. Ready to get started.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.