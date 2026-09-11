Leafs keep top pick McKenna out of prospect event

TORONTO – Top prospect Gavin McKenna won’t be making his Toronto Maple Leafs debut this weekend after all.
Media reports say the forward won’t participate in the four-team NHL Prospect Challenge in Gatineau, Que.
Toronto Marlies head coach Steve Sullivan, the bench boss for the Maple Leafs’ American Hockey League affiliate, told reporters about the decision Friday afternoon.
McKenna had been named to the Maple Leafs’ roster for the event on Thursday.
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The 18-year-old from Whitehorse was selected first overall by Toronto in this summer’s NHL draft.
Prospects from the Maple Leafs organization will face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday and the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.
Sullivan is coaching the prospects team along with the Marlies coaching staff, including Mark Giordano, Denver Manderson, Greg Moore, Hannu Toivonen and Nick Biamonte.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.
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