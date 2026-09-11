Winnipeg Goldeyes eliminated from playoffs in two-game sweep

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The Winnipeg Goldeyes season came to a stunning conclusion on Friday night at Blue Cross Park.

The Goldeyes blew a two-run lead in the ninth inning in a 6-5 Game 2 loss to get swept by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

The RedHawks won the best-of-three West Division semifinal series 2-0.

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The Fish were just two outs away from forcing a deciding Game 3, up 5-3 in the ninth inning. But Matt Kroon hit a three-run homer to give Fargo the lead for good.

Goldeyes closer Derrick Cherry surrendered the game-winning home run for just his second blown save all season long.

Ray-Patrick Didder had just hit a solo homer in the eighth to give the Goldeyes some insurance. Roby Enríquez also hit a dinger in the season-ending loss.

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Goldeyes starting pitcher Kevin Vaupel took a no-decision after allowing three runs in five innings. Sage Ferguson tossed three scoreless innings in relief.

Fargo will face either the Kansas City Monarchs or the Sioux Falls Canaries in the next round with that series going to a third and deciding game on Saturday.