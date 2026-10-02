Veteran linebacker Pickett shines again with Argos

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TORONTO – There’s something about playing with the Toronto Argonauts that agrees with Adarius Pickett.

The five-foot-11, 195-pound linebacker leads the CFL in defensive tackles (92), total tackles (103, with 11 on special teams) and defensive plays (120). Pickett also has three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six tackles for a loss.

Back in 2023 during his first stint in Toronto, Pickett was the East Division’s top defensive player after establishing career highs in defensive tackles (105), special-teams tackles (19), total tackles (124) and sacks (six).

“I’m just doing what I’m coached to do, enjoying myself in the process and trying to be the same sparkplug for my teammates,” Pickett said Friday. “Just come out there with the energy for the defence and lead them guys.

“I really enjoy playing here. I have a great time.”

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Toronto (9-6) hosts the B.C. Lions (8-6) on Saturday afternoon. The Argos have clinched a home playoff game and remain — mathematically at least — in contention for first in the East Division.

But the Montreal Alouettes (11-3) would clinch top spot — and host the East final Nov. 7 — with a Toronto loss to B.C. and a home win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-7) on Saturday night.

Pickett, 30, isn’t the only Argos defensive player enjoying a solid campaign.

Middle linebacker Isaac Darkangelo — given the unenviable task of replacing veteran Wynton McManis (now in Hamilton) — is second overall in defensive tackles (90) and total tackles (96) and third in defensive plays (100). Defensive lineman Shawn Lemon, 38, is tied for third in sacks (eight in nine games) just ahead of teammates Ralph Holley (six) and Jonathan Kongbo (five).

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Defensive back Benjie Franklin is tied for fifth in takeaways (five) and sixth in interceptions (four). Toronto also leads the CFL in sacks (37) and fewest TD passes allowed (21).

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“I feel like we have a tremendous team at every level,” Pickett said. “I’m just trying to do my part to make sure I can help those guys keep playing well.”

One reason why Pickett returned to Toronto following two seasons in Ottawa was to reunite with defensive co-ordinator Greg Quick. The gregarious Pickett, affectionately dubbed The Party Starter, began his CFL career with Montreal (2021-22), and Quick was his position coach there.

“Coach Quick understands how to utilize me,” Pickett said. “He moves me around and puts me in different positions, so I can’t be keyed on in one spot.”

But Pickett said the ability of Toronto’s defensive front to pressure opposing quarterbacks also helps.

“That impacts the game in a major way,” he said. “You’ve got guys who’re getting to the ball, getting to the quarterback, and that makes my job easier.

“Now they can’t just key on me. When they do, someone else is free.”

Pickett’s play has put him squarely in the conversation for the CFL’s top defensive player award. Predictably, though, he dismissed any talk regarding individual achievements.

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“People talk about them (awards) but my job, and why they brought me here, is to help lead the team,” Pickett said. “That’s more important than anything else.

“I think individual accolades come with team success.”

A fact not lost upon Toronto head coach Mike Miller.

“For him, it’s all about winning and that next play,” Miller said. “He’s definitely a process-driven guy, and we’re blessed to have him.

“He’s just an experienced veteran leader who plays this game in a very physical way and just wears his passion to play this game on his sleeve.”

Of more importance to Pickett is helping Toronto finish its regular season strong and maintain that in the playoffs.

“Continue getting better as we head into the playoffs and just win,” he said. “That’s the biggest goal from the team’s perspective.

“I know if I’m playing how I’ve been playing, I can contribute to winning.”

On Saturday, Toronto faces B.C. for the second time this season. Back in August, the Argos earned a 26-12 victory in Vancouver.

Lions starter Nathan Rourke didn’t play then, but the CFL’s outstanding player and top Canadian last season will suit up Saturday. B.C. comes in leading the CFL in total offence (428.5 yards per game) and second in both rushing (117.6 yards) and passing (326.3 yards).

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“He does a good job of going through his reads quickly, getting the ball out of his hands pretty fast,” Pickett said of Rourke. “He extends plays; he’s a dual-threat quarterback.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.