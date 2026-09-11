Goaltender Connor Ingram retires from NHL

Send this page to someone via email

Connor Ingram has called it a career.

The 29-year-old goaltender made the announcement on his Instagram page on Friday saying, “Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Thanks hockey, I owe ya.” He last played for the Edmonton Oilers in 2025-26 after being traded by the Utah Mammoth.

Last season was the final year on his three-year, US$5.85 million contract, making him an unrestricted free agent this off-season.

Story continues below advertisement

Ingram worked his way from the Oilers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, to becoming the team’s go-to guy between the pipes. He had a 16-10-3 record with a 2.60 GAA and .899 save percentage in 32 regular-season games (30 starts) for the Oilers, and also appeared in five playoff contests.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Saskatoon native was a third-round pick (88th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL draft.

In 134 career games across five seasons spent with the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes/Utah Mammoth and Oilers, he went 55-54-18 with nine shutouts, a 3.01 goals-against average .901 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.