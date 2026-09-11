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Sports

Goaltender Connor Ingram retires from NHL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2026 9:51 pm
1 min read
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Connor Ingram has called it a career.

The 29-year-old goaltender made the announcement on his Instagram page on Friday saying, “Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Thanks hockey, I owe ya.” He last played for the Edmonton Oilers in 2025-26 after being traded by the Utah Mammoth.

Last season was the final year on his three-year, US$5.85 million contract, making him an unrestricted free agent this off-season.

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Ingram worked his way from the Oilers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, to becoming the team’s go-to guy between the pipes. He had a 16-10-3 record with a 2.60 GAA and .899 save percentage in 32 regular-season games (30 starts) for the Oilers, and also appeared in five playoff contests.

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The Saskatoon native was a third-round pick (88th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL draft.

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In 134 career games across five seasons spent with the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes/Utah Mammoth and Oilers, he went 55-54-18 with nine shutouts, a 3.01 goals-against average .901 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.

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