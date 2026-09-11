Zach Collaros hopes Winnipeg Blue Bombers bounce back against Roughriders

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Zach Collaros was so frustrated after last weekend’s 32-26 overtime loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders that he forced himself to hold his emotions in check.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers veteran quarterback only talked for less than 50 seconds in his post-game media interview, with most of his answers being that he had to look at the film before commenting.

Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris was asked earlier this week whether he had seen the footage. He hadn’t, but said he’d heard about it and understood Collaros’s frustration as he’s been in his shoes after a loss.

Harris said it could make for an interesting clash in Saturday afternoon’s Banjo Bowl rematch in Winnipeg in front of a sold-out crowd at Princess Auto Stadium.

“It’s on us as a leadership group to set the tone, and he’s probably setting the tone of anger and coming back with a vengeance mindset,” Harris said of Collaros to reporters in Regina.

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Collaros was asked after Friday’s walk-through practice whether Harris’s assessment was accurate.

He acknowledged he had been frustrated by lost opportunities, and said he later apologized to a reporter for his short answers.

“I think any time you lose a football game you come back hungrier,” said Collaros, who was sacked three times in the Labour Day Classic. “That shouldn’t be something that needs to drive you, but it is a driving force, for sure.”

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“I think just the fact you’re able to play an opponent that just took it to you, that’s a lot of motivation right there.”

The Blue Bombers (6-6) tied the game as time expired in regulation on Dorian Singer’s five-yard touchdown catch. Instead of going for the two-point convert, head coach Mike O’Shea sent Sergio Castillo out to boot the tying convert.

Saskatchewan (8-4) got the ball first in extra time and scored on backup quarterback Tommy Stevens’ third TD of the game, but Harris failed to connect on the two-point attempt. Winnipeg sputtered with its possession.

Collaros completed 27 of 40 pass attempts for 279 yards with two TDs and no interceptions. Harris was 23-of-33 passing for 362 yards with a pair of TDs and no picks.

One thing that’s boosted Collaros’s spirits this week is the return of reliable receiver Nic Demski, who missed the last game with an ankle injury.

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Collaros gave Demski a bear hug and said, “Just happy he’s around,” when he walked by Demski Friday as he was being interviewed.

Demski smiled after the embrace, saying he’s feeling good and ready to return to action. He watched last Sunday’s game from the sideline and said he felt a range of emotions.

“It was a good hard-fought battle,” Demski said. “We just didn’t play up to our standard and Saskatchewan played a good game.”

Winnipeg took a time-count violation in the match, thanks to the loud sold-out crowd at Mosaic Stadium. Demski believes Bomber fans will reciprocate.

“I’m sure the noise will be a huge factor,” Demski said. “The fans always do a great job coming out here and supporting us and just making sure to make it as tough as possible on the other team.”

Harris isn’t worried about the hostile crowd.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “I feel like the more chaotic an environment is, the more calm I get.”

The Bombers have four changes to last week’s roster, including Demski returning and receiver Ontaria Wilson out with a hand injury from the last game. Safety Redha Kramdi is back after missing six games with a hand injury suffered July 19, while linebacker Jaiden Woodbey is sitting with a hamstring injury.

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Saskatchewan has one key change, swapping placekicker Alex Hale for Dawson Hodge. Hale was one-for-three on field goals last game, while Castillo connected on all four of his tries for the Bombers.

Kramdi is considered the quarterback of Winnipeg’s defence. The six-year veteran was on the sideline last game giving the defensive signals.

“It feels like I haven’t played football this year, it’s been so long. Super happy to be back,” he said.

Some of Kramdi’s observations have included the defence’s missed tackles. He said part of the reason might be “fatigue” as some of the players also play special teams.

He hopes his presence on the field will change the atmosphere a bit.

“Just bring some calmness to my teammates on defence,” Kramdi said. “If they look at me and they can feel some sort of comfort that we’re going to find a solution regardless of what the offence throws at us.”