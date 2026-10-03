Oilers top Kraken 3-1 for second straight win

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EDMONTON – Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist to give him nine points through three games as the Edmonton Oilers won their second game in a row, defeating the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Saturday.

Owen Michaels and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (2-0-1).

Devon Levi made 19 stops to earn the win in the Oilers’ net.

Bobby McMann replied for the Kraken (1-1-0) who continued to struggle in Edmonton. Philipp Grubauer recorded 22 saves for Seattle.

After McMann made it a 1-1 game 9:06 into the second period, it was Draisaitl who eventually broke the deadlock.

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Draisaitl scored with 2:27 left in regulation, with McDavid adding an empty-netter with 1:05 remaining.

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TAKEAWAYS

Kraken: Since joining Seattle last season, McMann has 11 goals in 20 games.

Oilers: Michaels, a 24-year-old Michigan native, went undrafted before helping Western Michigan win their first national championship in program history in 2025. He signed as a free agent with Edmonton and surprised many by making the team out of camp. He now has two goals in his first three pro games at the NHL level.

KEY MOMENT

Edmonton went up 2-1 with just 2:27 to play in the third after a puck caromed off of McDavid to Draisaitl out front and he buried his third of the campaign.

KEY STAT

Edmonton has owned Seattle, entering the contest with a 15-4-1 overall record against the Kraken and sitting at 8-1-0 all-time at home against them with seven consecutive wins. The Oilers have four of the top five scorers all-time against Seattle, with Draisaitl first with 34 points in 15 games, Connor McDavid second, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins third and Zach Hyman fifth.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Have their home-opener against the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

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Oilers: Head to Anaheim to play the Ducks in a first-round rematch on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026.