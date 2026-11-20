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TORONTO – William Nylander found Dakota Joshua off the rush with a pinpoint pass.

The Maple Leafs had just stretched their lead to 3-0 and it looked — at least in the moment — like a scuffling, frustrated group was poised for a much-needed return to the win column.

Toronto head coach Jim Hiller could only watch from the bench as issues that have peppered an ugly losing streak once again bubbled to the surface Thursday.

The Los Angeles Kings scored on the next shift before mistakes and miscues saw that three-goal cushion evaporate in what wound up as a 4-3 shootout victory for the visitors following an overtime where the Maple Leafs had three terrific chances to end proceedings.

“It’s on us again,” said Hiller, whose team salvaged a point for the first time in eight games. “We should be able to clean that up and not allow them to come back.”

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Toronto captain Auston Matthews said the Kings seized momentum in the second and never really wobbled again until OT.

“I’m not sure why,” he said. “A game we have to have.”

The Maple Leafs now sport a 8-13-3 record and have dropped 10 of their last 11 games, with six regulation defeats coming on a disastrous recent homestand before Tuesday’s disappointing 6-3 setback in Chicago against the Blackhawks.

“I thought at 3-0 we just took our foot off the gas a little bit,” Hiller said. “We just didn’t have as much energy or play with as much urgency, and it’s just been too many times where we’ve scored, and the next shift, they’ve scored. That’s probably on me. I gotta find a better combination of players.

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“It’s happened too many times … depends on who’s fresh and who isn’t. But get a group out there that’s not going to get scored on. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

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Matthews, who buried his team-leading 13th goal and added an assist in Thurday’s opening period, reflected on a winless streak now sitting at eight.

“It’s definitely not easy,” he said. “Very frustrating. It’s hard to lose, it’s hard to go on a stretch like this. Especially the last couple games where, I thought, we come out playing well and are doing a lot of good things.

“Then it just falls apart.”

Toronto made a number of changes in the off-season after enduring the franchise’s first playoff-less campaign in a decade last spring. Hiller, general manager John Chayka and a host of free-agent additions joined No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna in what was supposed to be a reinvigorated Original Six outfit.

The Maple Leafs instead look a lot like the 2025-26 model, sitting 27th in the NHL’s overall standings, last in the Atlantic Division and already eight points out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.

“We’re just going to have to dig down,” said goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who made 25 saves against the Kings. “And ask ourselves if the juice is worth the squeeze?”

Hiller hasn’t been able to get much out of this roster over the last three weeks.

Toronto, which has dealt with significant injuries, owns a goal differential of minus-17 along with a team save percentage of .868 and a pair of special-teams units not getting the job done during this 0-7-1 journey.

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“There’s no excuses around here,” Joshua said after bagging his first goal of the season. “We know that the group in here has gotta be the ones to pull us out of this. There’s still a lot of hope, but we gotta turn it around here fast.”

The Maple Leafs haven’t won at home since picking up a 5-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Oct. 22.

“We’re a lot better than the product that we’ve put out there lately,” Joshua added. “That maybe makes it most frustrating. We know we’re a lot better in here … (it’s) tough.”

Hiller, as he has many times throughout a deep rut, did his best to look for silver linings.

“Sometimes when you’re trying to dig yourself out, it doesn’t just happen,” he said. “At least a positive step in the right direction, despite not winning the shootout. The shootout is the shootout, and certainly counts for two points. We would have loved to have won it, but I thought we played well enough through the overtime to get the win.

“We didn’t, so here we are again. But to me, it’s a step.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.