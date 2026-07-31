Strict bag policy among new changes at Osheaga fest. Here’s what you need to know

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As festival-goers get ready to take on Montreal this weekend, Osheaga is reminding attendees of a new and stricter bag policy.

The festival announced on social media earlier this month that large bags, including backpacks and other bags up to a maximum size of 30 x 30 x 23 cm, must be transparent. Smaller bags, including fanny packs, may be opaque.

“To speed up traffic flow at entrances and to promote the safety of employees, artists and festivalgoers, the size and type of bag that can be brought onto the site is limited,” the festival said on the FAQ page of its website.

Any bag larger than 30 x 30 x 23 cm is not permitted.

The new policy puts Osheaga in line with other festivals like Veld in Toronto and Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Fla., which also require bags to be transparent.

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In an effort to make the festival more sustainable, Osheaga said it will have water filling stations available throughout the festival grounds. Reusable and plastic water bottles, as well as hydration packs, can be brought on to the grounds provided they are empty while passing through security.

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Attendees are also permitted to bring baby strollers, binoculars, cameras, sunscreen in non-aerosol containers and naloxone or Narcan. Aerosol containers, coolers, recording equipment, speakers, drones, and outside food are forbidden.

Artists to see

Osheaga said this year “reflects the festival’s continued evolution” with pop at the forefront, inspired by roots of rock and hip-hop.

Festival headliners include Twenty One Pilots (July 31), Tate McRae (Aug. 1) and Lorde (Aug. 2).

Other performers include Zara Larsson, Empire of the Sun, Wolf Parade, The xx and breakout act Sombr.

Osheaga said it is “committed to showcasing and supporting incredible Canadian talent.”

This year the festival features 26 Canadian artists, including 14 from Quebec.

Safety first

Osheaga says it is a safe space for women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as other people in vulnerable positions.

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The festival said it trains staff in vigilance and procedures for security, reception and operations staff.

A truck from Grip, a Montreal-based organization, will also be available on site to “help people make informed decisions about drug use.”

According to the organization’s website, it works in harm reduction and prevention with “the aim of informing and intervening in festive environments.”

Illegal substances are forbidden on Osheaga grounds, according to the festival’s website. All cannabis products must be sealed in SQDC packaging.

“No sale or consumption of cannabis is allowed on the site,” the festival said.

Possession of cannabis is only legal for people age 21 and over.