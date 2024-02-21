Osheaga 2024: Green Day, SZA and Noah Kahan to top star-studded music festival

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has officially unveiled its complete lineup for 2024, including headliners Noah Kahan, Green Day and SZA.

The 17th edition of the highly anticipated summer event will run for three days in early August at the city’s Parc Jean-Drapeau.

So, who exactly is going to perform this year? Organizers released the star-studded list Wednesday, saying the goal was to appeal to “fans of every genre, style, and generation.”

Noah Kahan will headline the opening day of Osheaga, with TikTok favourite Teddy Swims and Two Door Cinema Club also scheduled for Friday, Aug. 2.

Those looking for a taste of the ’90s will be pleased to know Green Day will be the top act for the next day, with Rancid also set to hit the stage. The Smashing Pumpkins will make their second appearance at the festival since they first performed back in 2007.

Aside from rock and grunge, there is still quite the mix planned for Saturday. T-Pain is set to make his Osheaga debut and Broadway musical Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp is also slated to sing.

R&B superstar SZA — the most nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys — will headline Sunday, the final day at Osheaga. Attendees can also see Take me to church singer Hozier and French electronic duo Justice.

Osheaga runs from Aug. 2 to 4. Three-day tickets, which start at $395, are available to purchase on the festival’s website.

Single-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, starting at $165.