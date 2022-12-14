SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar among headliners for Osheaga 2023 in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 10:45 am
The headliners are officially out for the 2023 edition of Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival.

A news release issued by organizers Wednesday unveiled the big names for the annual summer event, which will run from Aug. 4 to 6.

Australian trio Rüfüs Du Sol will take to the stage Friday, the first day of the three-day show. Los Angeles native and award-winning musician Billie Eilish has been tapped as the headliner for the following day.

California rapper Kendrick Lamar will close out Osheaga on Sunday. The star is a familiar face for festival goers and was supposed to be among a handful of headliners in 2020, but the event was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full festival program will be announced at a later date, but hopeful attendees can snag three-day tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

The 16th edition of Osheaga will take place at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau.

with files from The Canadian Press

 

