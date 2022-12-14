Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar among headliners for Osheaga 2023 in Montreal

See more sharing options

The headliners are officially out for the 2023 edition of Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival.

A news release issued by organizers Wednesday unveiled the big names for the annual summer event, which will run from Aug. 4 to 6.

Australian trio Rüfüs Du Sol will take to the stage Friday, the first day of the three-day show. Los Angeles native and award-winning musician Billie Eilish has been tapped as the headliner for the following day.

California rapper Kendrick Lamar will close out Osheaga on Sunday. The star is a familiar face for festival goers and was supposed to be among a handful of headliners in 2020, but the event was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full festival program will be announced at a later date, but hopeful attendees can snag three-day tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

The 16th edition of Osheaga will take place at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau.

— with files from The Canadian Press