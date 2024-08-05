Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Osheaga attendee drowns in Montreal’s Olympic Basin after leaving music festival

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Osheaga festival organizer Evenko confirmed in a statement that the victim attended the music festival and died after leaving the site.. View image in full screen
Osheaga festival organizer Evenko confirmed in a statement that the victim attended the music festival and died after leaving the site.. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 20-year-old concertgoer is dead after drowning in the Olympic Basin at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Osheaga festival organizer Evenko confirmed in a statement that the victim attended the music festival and died after leaving the site.

Friends of the victim called 911 at about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday after he disappeared in the waters of the basin, a rowing, canoe-kayak and dragon boat venue on Île Notre-Dame that was built for the 1976 Montreal Summer Games.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police and a firefighter nautical unit were deployed, and the young man’s body was found in the water at about 9 p.m.

Two islands make up Parc Jean-Drapeau and the other — Île Sainte-Hélène — was the site of the popular Osheaga music festival that ran over the weekend.

Trending Now

Evenko said in an emailed statement it is deeply saddened by the death and offered condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal police Const. Julien Levesque says the investigation has been transferred to the Quebec’s coroner’s office, who will determine the circumstances of the death.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices