Osheaga attendee drowns in Montreal’s Olympic Basin after leaving music festival

A 20-year-old concertgoer is dead after drowning in the Olympic Basin at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Osheaga festival organizer Evenko confirmed in a statement that the victim attended the music festival and died after leaving the site.

Friends of the victim called 911 at about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday after he disappeared in the waters of the basin, a rowing, canoe-kayak and dragon boat venue on Île Notre-Dame that was built for the 1976 Montreal Summer Games.

Police and a firefighter nautical unit were deployed, and the young man’s body was found in the water at about 9 p.m.

Two islands make up Parc Jean-Drapeau and the other — Île Sainte-Hélène — was the site of the popular Osheaga music festival that ran over the weekend.

Evenko said in an emailed statement it is deeply saddened by the death and offered condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim.

Montreal police Const. Julien Levesque says the investigation has been transferred to the Quebec’s coroner’s office, who will determine the circumstances of the death.