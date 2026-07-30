Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Afrofest 2026 cancelled due to capacity concerns

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted July 30, 2026 1:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Celebrate African music, dance and food at Afrofest this weekend'
Celebrate African music, dance and food at Afrofest this weekend
Afrofest returns this weekend to Woodbine Park for its 37th year. It’s a three-day celebration of African music, dance, food and culture. Kibra, one of this year’s performers, joins Megan King to discuss her new album and how her heritage continues to influence her music – Jul 4, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto’s annual celebration of African music and culture will not take place this year, with organizers blaming the City of Toronto for a slow response time on new capacity restrictions at Woodbine Park.

Afrofest was preparing to celebrate its 38th year of festivities, but said communication with the city was slow from the beginning, with organizers only hearing back on their permit request two months before the festival’s scheduled opening date in August.

In past years, the festival has featured musical acts and vendors representing different cultures from across the continent.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The response came with bad news for the festival. This year, the city reduced the operational capacity limit of Woodbine Park from 17,000 to 5,000. Organizers say the festival regularly attracts up to 40,000 people over the course of a single day.

Music Africa, the organizers of the event, said in a statement that it had planned to implement improved safety initiatives, including ticketing, fencing and controlled entry. However, they also acknowledged that thousands of people would still travel to the park expecting to get in, which presented “a public safety risk outside the festival gates that could not be responsibly managed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers say the mayor’s office did get involved, and that members of both parties had travelled to multiple other venues around Toronto to scout out a replacement, but time ran out to save this year’s celebrations.

In a statement, Music Africa said it will “use the additional lead time to work with the City of Toronto and partners to secure a larger, more suitable venue” for next year’s festival.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices