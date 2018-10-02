Kanye West says he’s heading to Africa to record new album

Kanye West was supposed to release his ninth studio album, Yandhi, on Saturday but there was a change of plans.

Following his Saturday Night Live (SNL) appearance on the weekend and his call for the abolition of the 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution — which ended slavery — West says “he didn’t finish” the album yet.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on West’s SNL appearance

On Monday, the Ye rapper told Harvey Levin on TMZ Live that a member of his management staff suggested pushing back the release date.

READ MORE: Kanye West faces immense backlash after ‘SNL’ pro-Trump rant

Yandhi is pushed back to Black Friday, Nov. 23 and West revealed that he “started incorporating sounds that you never heard before.”

Nov 23 Black Friday YANDHI TRUST ME it is worth the wait 😱😘💦💰👑🔥🎥💋👅👏🏼💕😍🔌🤩 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 1, 2018

“I started incorporating sounds that you never heard before and pushing and having concepts that people don’t talk about,” West said of the project.

He continued: “We have concepts talking about body-shaming and women being looked down upon for how many people that they slept with. It’s just a full Ye album and those five albums I dropped earlier were like superhero rehabilitation and now the alien Ye is fully back in mode … We’re going to Africa in two weeks to record. I felt this energy when I was in Chicago. I felt the roots. We have to go to what is known as Africa.”

“I just need to go and grab the soil … and have the mic in the open, so you can hear nature while we’re recording.”

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg criticizes Kanye West on-air for supporting Trump

“When I say I’m being myself, that doesn’t mean I’m being Donald Trump, it means I’m being me and I’m punk and I can wear whatever I want ‘cause I’m a god,” he said.

“This is the way I look like at this time in this planet,” he continued. “Other times, maybe have a robe on. Next time, maybe I’ll have a full electrical suit and we just have our chakras here and everything else is mechanical. This is the type of energy we’re putting into the album.”

The Fade rapper also clarified a tweet which he posted Sunday, calling for the 13th Amendment to be abolished.

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

READ MORE: Kanye West claims he was not ‘stumped’ by Jimmy Kimmel’s Donald Trump question

Many fellow musicians, including Lana Del Rey, Questlove and actor Chris Evens, criticized West for his comments.

West explained his intentions saying, “Abolish was the wrong language.”

He continued: “I misspoke by saying abolish. Amend is the right language … What’s beautiful about our constitution is we can amend it.”

READ MORE: Kanye West debuts new album ‘Ye,’ cites #MeToo, Kim Kardashian, bipolar disorder

He went on to explain that he was referring to what’s called the 13th Amendment’s “exception clause” — which allows forced labour to continue inside America’s prisons.

“There’s people getting paid eight cents a week working for companies that are privately owned,” he continued. “A lot of them are first-time offenders. A lot of them are non-violent crimes. And then also, we’re not dealing with the mental health and the therapy, because I’m gonna say that, I stand on the majority of people that are in prison are there due to a reaction to a situation that they are in.”

Levin and West discussed the rapper’s endorsement of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“As an American, I support our president,” he said.

West said he would offer “my support and brilliance to whoever is up in the office.”

WATCH BELOW: The latest on West and Trump

He also discussed that he’s trying to set up a meeting between Colin Kaepernick and Trump.

READ MORE: Kanye West shocks with slavery remark: ‘400 years? That sounds like a choice’

“I’ve been calling Colin this morning, reaching him, so I can bring Colin to the White House and we can remove that ‘son’s of b*tches’ statement. We can be on the same page.”

West said he believed dialogue could help.

“We keep having the conversation until the conversation turns to love,” he said. “We can be on the same page.”

Last September, Trump criticized NFL players at a rally in Alabama for kneeling in solidarity to combat police violence against African-Americans.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Kaepernick and Trump

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired,’” Trump said at a rally.

READ MORE: Kanye West backlash continues after rapper posts text messages with John Legend

Last week West had previously tweeted “We’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night. We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely. The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time.”

we’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time — ye (@kanyewest) September 27, 2018

Many West fans were disappointed with the sudden delay of the album release date.

I had a feeling this was going to happen. #Yandhi 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kfp8SIeiSj — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) September 30, 2018

When Yandhi didnt drop pic.twitter.com/g29ma0DtGz — Oh It's Teddy (@OhItsTeddy) September 30, 2018

Waiting for Yandhi to drop like… pic.twitter.com/kVDMB9SOJt — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 30, 2018