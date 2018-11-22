Nicki Minaj gives away 500 Thanksgiving turkeys in Queens
Nicki Minaj is no stranger to generosity.
The Queen returned home to Queens on Wednesday afternoon so she could share the joy of Thanksgiving. Minaj wanted to give back to the community and did so by handing out 500 turkeys to families and residents of South Jamaica.
Hundreds of New Yorkers gathered to celebrate the Anaconda rapper. There were screams and shouts of excitement echoing through the streets. Minaj even took the time to converse with her fans, take pictures and sign autographs.
“On my way to the Boulevard,” she wrote on Twitter with “#Queens” attached. Her fans were confused, but those in the area rushed out to see what was going on. The neighbourhood was fenced off and she was escorted by the NYPD.
She brought along her mother and two friends to help distribute the gigantic turkeys.
Ironically, a lot of the residents just wanted a picture with Minaj rather than a turkey. Regardless, the police department was out to control the situation. They shared their utmost gratitude following the event.
“Who says rappers don’t give back to the neighbourhood they come from?” they wrote on Twitter.
After a couple of hours, Minaj posted a photo to Instagram thanking the residents for coming out to meet her.
“Mommy and I had a great time with y’all today,” she wrote. “Love all of you for coming out. Thank you so much. Queens, love you for life!”
Loyal members of her fan club, known as, The Kingdom, swooned from across the world. “Thank you for the turkey, generous queen,” a girl in attendance said.
This isn’t the first time Minaj’s giving spirit really shone.
She vowed to pay for the tuition of students in need last year in a short Twitter campaign asking that they both must be in financial need and provide her with good grades.
A number of Twitter interactions show her kindheartedness and generosity.
Minaj is another musician using her power as a role model to induce ambition and promote good morale overall.
Happy Thanksgiving to our neighbours in the United States.
