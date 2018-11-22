Nicki Minaj gives away 500 Thanksgiving turkeys in Queens

Nicki Minaj is no stranger to generosity.

The Queen returned home to Queens on Wednesday afternoon so she could share the joy of Thanksgiving. Minaj wanted to give back to the community and did so by handing out 500 turkeys to families and residents of South Jamaica.

Hundreds of New Yorkers gathered to celebrate the Anaconda rapper. There were screams and shouts of excitement echoing through the streets. Minaj even took the time to converse with her fans, take pictures and sign autographs.

“On my way to the Boulevard,” she wrote on Twitter with “#Queens” attached. Her fans were confused, but those in the area rushed out to see what was going on. The neighbourhood was fenced off and she was escorted by the NYPD.

On my way to the Boulevard #Queens — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) November 21, 2018

She brought along her mother and two friends to help distribute the gigantic turkeys.

Who says rappers don't give back to the neighborhood they come from? @NICKIMINAJ came out and gave over 500 turkeys to the residence of South Jamaica. @NYPDCommAffairs @NYPDnews @NYPDQueensSouth pic.twitter.com/sItzqN1jY8 — NYPD 113th Precinct (@NYPD113Pct) November 22, 2018

Ironically, a lot of the residents just wanted a picture with Minaj rather than a turkey. Regardless, the police department was out to control the situation. They shared their utmost gratitude following the event.

“Who says rappers don’t give back to the neighbourhood they come from?” they wrote on Twitter.

After a couple of hours, Minaj posted a photo to Instagram thanking the residents for coming out to meet her.

“Mommy and I had a great time with y’all today,” she wrote. “Love all of you for coming out. Thank you so much. Queens, love you for life!”

Loyal members of her fan club, known as, The Kingdom, swooned from across the world. “Thank you for the turkey, generous queen,” a girl in attendance said.

thank u for the turkey generous queen 😘💕💘 @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/6B2PFyExan — Anazsa (@anazsaa) November 21, 2018

I think the Commanding Officer was negotiating to become Nicki minaj's new manager. Im pulling for you Inspector. #nikiminajturkeygiveaway pic.twitter.com/9ZDNLRvbVp — NYPD 113th Precinct (@NYPD113Pct) November 22, 2018

This isn’t the first time Minaj’s giving spirit really shone.

She vowed to pay for the tuition of students in need last year in a short Twitter campaign asking that they both must be in financial need and provide her with good grades.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

A number of Twitter interactions show her kindheartedness and generosity.

U want to go to college but can't? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? https://t.co/A3mYQHgPNX — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much do u need? Would this be ur tuition? https://t.co/bsbdUXKtAC — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I'll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Minaj is another musician using her power as a role model to induce ambition and promote good morale overall.

Happy Thanksgiving to our neighbours in the United States.

