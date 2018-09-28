Lil Wayne’s long-awaited album, ‘Tha Carter V,’ is wowing fans

Lil Wayne’s long-awaited 12th studio album is finally here. The fifth installment of Tha Carter series dropped at midnight on Thursday.

The album was originally announced in 2012. After undying legal troubles and conflict with the label, this became Lil Wayne’s first album not to be released under Cash Money. Tha Carter V was put out under his own label, Young Money Entertainment.

Tha Carter series began in 2004, and the most recent album, The Carter IV, dropped in 2011. Years of money disputes between Weezy and famed rapper Birdman (Bryan Christopher Williams) caused a series of lengthy delays.

Birdman discovered Lil Wayne at a young age and helped launch his career; he mentored him as well, not unlike a father figure. They even collaborated on the 2006 album, Like Father, Like Son. Their relationship dwindled between the releases of Tha Carter IV and V.

Tha Carter V was initially set for a 2014 release — sticking with the trend of leaving three years between each record. However, fans knew something was up when they hadn’t heard anything about the project all year. Lil Wayne blamed Cash Money Records for its delay at the end of 2014 .

To all my fans, I want u to know that my album won't and hasn't been released bekuz Baby & Cash Money Rec. refuse to release it. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 4, 2014

Birdman reportedly forced Lil Wayne to delay the album several times. He admitted in another tweet that, “I want off this label and nothing to do with these people but unfortunately it ain’t that easy. I am a prisoner and so is my creativity.”

Lil Wayne’s manager, Cortez Bryant, assured fans that everything was OK between both parties and the album would be released soon.

Shortly after, Lil Wayne launched a US$51 million lawsuit against Birdman and Cash Money Records for violating their contract by withholding his music. He also requested to cut ties with the label. This resulted in the elongated feud between the rappers.

Both parties eventually came to an agreement on an undisclosed sum earlier this year. Weezy and Birdman finally buried the hatchet, but will his transition to Young Money Entertainment have an affect om that?

Tuesday afternoon, Lil Wayne dropped a brand new YouTube video. He thanked his fans for their patience, explained the situation and announced the release of the album. He followed up by featuring a countdown clock on his website. It counted down to the release of Tha Carter V.

It is unclear when each song was recorded, but Lil Wayne spent the last six years in the studio working on it. In a radio interview with New Orleans’ Q93, he claimed he could have released the album whenever he wanted to, but he wanted to do it right.

“You’re going to see Tha Carter V. I just don’t want to put it out the wrong way. I can do what I want at any time. The fans deserve it to be right.”

The Carter V features tracks recorded with Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar and the late XXXTentacion, among many others. Lil Wayne collaborated with different producers for each song giving the album a wide variety of sounds.

Weezy fans are in a frenzy after hearing the album. Thousands have shared their positive thoughts on the long-awaited comeback:

Lil wayne the real GOAT period — Foreign (@ForeignBreed_) September 28, 2018

Mona Lisa by Lil Wayne is better than the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci don’t @ me — Ali (@Princeali4125) September 28, 2018

All tracks from Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V' are top 30 on US Apple Music. — chart data (@chartdata) September 28, 2018

Lil Wayne is back and I’m crying — LR (@leannarosss) September 28, 2018

If you haven't listened to Lil Wayne's Carter V album, you don't know what you are missing… This guy is a f****g Legend. pic.twitter.com/UeY2NhXKh1 — King 👑 Legacy 🇬🇧🇳🇬 ❁ (@ItsLegacyfied) September 28, 2018

Lil Wayne was overwhelmed with the support he received over the past half decade. He graciously thanked his fans in his new video:

“I would like for y’all to know that since y’all stuck with me for like the last four or five years, through all of this, y’all got me feeling like Tiger Woods with this comeback.”

After six years of waiting, Tha Carter V, is finally here. You can listen to the album on all streaming platforms now.

Lil Wayne has no tour planned for now, but it’s expected he’ll hit the road for his album.

