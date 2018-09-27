Childish Gambino cuts final tour short due to injury

Donald Glover‘s rapper alter-ego, Childish Gambino, has delayed the rest of his This is America tour. He says he sustained a foot injury while onstage in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 23. Gambino cut his set short before the encore.

The rescheduled dates for the final tour were confirmed Wednesday evening. The Redbone singer is scheduled to return in December for eight final shows; the North American stops include Vancouver as the sole Canadian gig.

There have been no official details on the Grammy winner’s injury, but rumours and reports are flying around the internet. TMZ recently reported that Gambino was seen in a foot brace prior to his show in Dallas, hinting at the possibility the rapper had a pre-existing problem with his foot.

Fans at the show claimed he tried dancing around onstage and doing the splits, but he seemed to be in visible pain while doing so. Gambino left the stage numerous times before walking off altogether.

Texas fans at the show were outraged by the lack of communication. Some were upset that he didn’t say goodbye or play the hits. His backup dancers stormed the stage before the encore, when Glover walked off and said, “I love you, Texas. I’ll see you soon.”

The first official statement came from the venue L.A. Forum, which confirmed the Gambino show was to be rescheduled.

Tomorrow’s Childish Gambino show at the Forum has been postponed. Tickets will be valid at the newly scheduled date when announced. Thank you. — The Forum (@theforum) September 25, 2018

After heavy fan speculation over the tour’s cancellation, a businessman who works closely with Glover — Fam Rothstein — shot down any truth of scrapping the tour by claiming it was just postponed. He backed up Glover on Twitter saying, “My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out.”

This is America tour is postponed, not cancelled. My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over. — Fam Rothstein (@famlikefamily) September 26, 2018

Tickets previously purchased for original dates will be honoured at all rescheduled shows. Unfortunately, the show at Seattle’s KeyArena had to be cancelled outright because of venue upgrades. Full refunds were offered by Live Nation.

“Childish Gambino has been forced to postpone his remaining This Is America Tour stops until later this year due to an injury. Tickets will be honored for the newly scheduled dates. The Seattle show is cancelled due to venue renovations and refunds for that date are available at point of purchase.”

No comment has been made by Glover’s representatives on whether he will return to finish the gig in Dallas or reschedule a future Seattle date.

During the only Canadian show that took place, prior to his injury, Glover told the Toronto crowd, “If you bought a ticket to this concert, that means you bought a ticket to the last Childish Gambino tour ever.”

Gambino will complete his final tour, This is America, in December. He visits Vancouver on Dec. 7, and tickets are still available. You can find all ticket details on the official Childish Gambino website.

Rescheduled This is America tour dates:

Dec. 2 – Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena

Dec. 4 – Denver, Colo., Pepsi Center

Dec. 7 – Vancouver, B.C. Rogers Arena

Dec. 11 – Oakland, Calif., Oracle Arena

Dec. 12 – San Jose, Calif., SAP Center

Dec. 15 – Phoenix, Ariz., Gila River Arena

Dec. 16 – Los Angeles, Calif., The Forum

Dec. 17 – Los Angeles, Calif., The Forum

