Barbra Streisand releases politically charged anti-Trump single, ‘Don’t Lie to Me’

Barbra Streisand is back with her first new music in more than 13 years. On Thursday morning, she released a politically charged new single Don‘t Lie to Me. The legendary Streisand admitted the song was inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“This collection of songs reflects what’s been on my mind lately, and I look forward to sharing that with you,” she wrote as she unveiled her upcoming 36th studio album, Walls, which comes out on Nov. 2.

Streisand spoke to Time about the political relevancy of Walls, suggesting it’s all about Trump and what she says are constant lies:

“They’re very troubling times. The leader of the free world doesn’t seem to care much about truth, and he’s chipping away at the pillars of democracy, like freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press. I believe in the power of the truth, and I can’t stand being lied to.”

Streisand is clearly not a Trump fan, and she threatened to move to Canada before the election if he won.

She admits her new album is a personal form of respite. She added, “It’s easy to feel powerless, but we’re not,” in hopes it inspires her listeners to speak out and make a change.

Streisand didn’t hold back when it came to describing her thoughts on Trump’s behaviour.

“He upsets my stomach, he upsets my mind, he upsets my whole physiology. The stress is crippling; it gives me a headache. I don’t like the way I feel. But when you hear this warped view of reality, it’s all the more frustrating. And who’s going to speak up?”

Streisand has been releasing music since the 1960s and charts on Billboard as the female artist with the most No. 1 albums.

She teased her return to the studio on Instagram with some lighthearted and hilariously infectious videos.

The Woman in Love singer was quick to reveal her album details after teasing her fans. After tweeting out the debut single, she revealed the artwork for Walls under the hashtag #BarbraWalls.

The title of the album came from her comparison to the president’s idea to build a border wall. She described Walls as a double entendre. “Walls can be structural, and walls can be emotional; walls between people.”

Thrilled to announce that my new album WALLS is coming out Nov 2nd including a song I co-wrote, “Don’t Lie To Me,” which is out now. This collection of songs reflects what’s been on my mind lately, and I look forward to sharing that with you. #BarbraWalls https://t.co/WXGXXBlchp pic.twitter.com/tmAdIYcBgm — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 27, 2018

Walls will be available under the Columbia label. You can pre-order the album here.

Barbra Streisand’s powerful new single, Don’t Lie to Me, is now available on all streaming platforms.

