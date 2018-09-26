Entertainment
September 26, 2018 1:34 pm

Elton John adds 10 Canadian dates to final tour

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

WATCH: The music legend is embarking on an epic 300-city world tour before retiring from the music business

Elton John announced on Wednesday morning that his 2019 final world tour will run an additional leg of shows in the U.S. and Canada.

Twenty-five dates were added to The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour — 10 of which are Canadian. The Rocket Man will return for two nights in Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Toronto.

Sept. 21, 2018 — Elton John performs on stage at Capitol One Arena during his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” retirement tour.

Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images

John tweeted the news with a video, and he included a link to an exclusive presale for fans.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began Sept. 8, in Allentown, Pa. It’s a global tour, his most “extensive” and “fabulous” yet.

“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe. I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour,” he said on the official Elton John website.

He’s scheduled to play a total of 300 shows all the way through to 2020. However, not all shows have been confirmed as of this writing.

Elton John and David Furnish attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

The Crocodile Rocker announced his retirement from touring at the beginning of 2018. He has been touring the world for almost five decades now.

He admitted he wanted to spend his time focusing on his husband and two children:

“I came to fatherhood late in the day, but it’s been one of the miracles of my life. Having had children and seeing how much joy they brought to us, I thought, ‘Do you know what? I want to spend more time with them. I’m their father, David is their father. They give us so much joy. I don’t want to miss too much.”

He didn’t rule out, however, the possibility of a future residency.

“I haven’t had much time off in my life,” he said. “I definitely want to make a couple more albums, but that will be easy since I can do that at home. I want to see friends. I want to spend time at home with my photography collection. I’m really looking forward to this tour and I’m really looking forward to the 300th date.”

As of this writing, John has sold out multiple venues on the tour.

Elton John will return to Canada in 2019 with 10 additional tour dates in the fall.

The verified fan presale begins Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Sign up while you have a chance. Public ticket sales begin Oct. 6.

Elton John performs onstage during his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour at PPL Center on Sept. 8, 2018 in Allentown, Pa.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Farewell Yellow Brick Road Canadian 2019 tour dates:

Sept. 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept. 28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Oct. 1 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
Oct. 2 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
Oct. 4 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
Oct. 5- Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
Oct. 22- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

— With files from Chris Jancelewicz

