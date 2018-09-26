Elton John adds 10 Canadian dates to final tour

Elton John announced on Wednesday morning that his 2019 final world tour will run an additional leg of shows in the U.S. and Canada.

Twenty-five dates were added to The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour — 10 of which are Canadian. The Rocket Man will return for two nights in Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Toronto.

John tweeted the news with a video, and he included a link to an exclusive presale for fans.

America and Canada, we've added 25 NEW #EltonFarewellTour dates! Make sure you fan verify below to access the ticket pre-sale. 👇https://t.co/P55Ev2frNP pic.twitter.com/1AvJv4aEDf — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 26, 2018

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began Sept. 8, in Allentown, Pa. It’s a global tour, his most “extensive” and “fabulous” yet.

“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe. I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour,” he said on the official Elton John website.

He’s scheduled to play a total of 300 shows all the way through to 2020. However, not all shows have been confirmed as of this writing.

The Crocodile Rocker announced his retirement from touring at the beginning of 2018. He has been touring the world for almost five decades now.

He admitted he wanted to spend his time focusing on his husband and two children:

“I came to fatherhood late in the day, but it’s been one of the miracles of my life. Having had children and seeing how much joy they brought to us, I thought, ‘Do you know what? I want to spend more time with them. I’m their father, David is their father. They give us so much joy. I don’t want to miss too much.”

He didn’t rule out, however, the possibility of a future residency.

“I haven’t had much time off in my life,” he said. “I definitely want to make a couple more albums, but that will be easy since I can do that at home. I want to see friends. I want to spend time at home with my photography collection. I’m really looking forward to this tour and I’m really looking forward to the 300th date.”

As of this writing, John has sold out multiple venues on the tour.

All the hits tonight. Thank you, @eltonofficial. See you tomorrow for Night 2 of #FarewellYellowBrickRoadTour! (Photo by: Tom Pandi) pic.twitter.com/j9PVJXJkuE — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) September 26, 2018

Elton John will return to Canada in 2019 with 10 additional tour dates in the fall.

The verified fan presale begins Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Sign up while you have a chance. Public ticket sales begin Oct. 6.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road Canadian 2019 tour dates:

Sept. 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Oct. 1 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

Oct. 2 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

Oct. 4 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

Oct. 5- Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

Oct. 22- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

— With files from Chris Jancelewicz

