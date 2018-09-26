Elton John adds 10 Canadian dates to final tour

Elton John announced on Wednesday morning that his 2019 final world tour will run an additional leg of shows in the U.S. and Canada.
Twenty-five dates were added to The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour — 10 of which are Canadian. The Rocket Man will return for two nights in Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Toronto.
READ MORE: Elton John announces retirement, launches one last 300-date world tour
John tweeted the news with a video, and he included a link to an exclusive presale for fans.
READ MORE: Elton John stops by Toronto record store while on farewell tour
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began Sept. 8, in Allentown, Pa. It’s a global tour, his most “extensive” and “fabulous” yet.
“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe. I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour,” he said on the official Elton John website.
He’s scheduled to play a total of 300 shows all the way through to 2020. However, not all shows have been confirmed as of this writing.
The Crocodile Rocker announced his retirement from touring at the beginning of 2018. He has been touring the world for almost five decades now.
He admitted he wanted to spend his time focusing on his husband and two children:
“I came to fatherhood late in the day, but it’s been one of the miracles of my life. Having had children and seeing how much joy they brought to us, I thought, ‘Do you know what? I want to spend more time with them. I’m their father, David is their father. They give us so much joy. I don’t want to miss too much.”
READ MORE: Elton John struck in the face by Mardi Gras beads during Las Vegas show
He didn’t rule out, however, the possibility of a future residency.
“I haven’t had much time off in my life,” he said. “I definitely want to make a couple more albums, but that will be easy since I can do that at home. I want to see friends. I want to spend time at home with my photography collection. I’m really looking forward to this tour and I’m really looking forward to the 300th date.”
As of this writing, John has sold out multiple venues on the tour.
Elton John will return to Canada in 2019 with 10 additional tour dates in the fall.
The verified fan presale begins Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Sign up while you have a chance. Public ticket sales begin Oct. 6.
READ MORE: Sir Elton John drops over $1,400 on record shopping in Vancouver
Sept. 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept. 28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Oct. 1 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
Oct. 2 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
Oct. 4 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
Oct. 5- Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
Oct. 22- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
—
— With files from Chris Jancelewicz
adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
Follow @adamrwallis
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.