Elton John struck in the face by Mardi Gras beads during Las Vegas show

Music legend Sir Elton John was hit by a necklace of Mardi Gras beads while performing his hit song Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Feb. 14.

While the singer was performing, the beaded necklace came flying at his mouth, causing him to stop singing and playing the piano.

Footage shows John stop performing momentarily and checking his teeth for any damage.

John reportedly invited the front row of fans to join him on stage for the song.

A fan posted a video singing along with John, 70, and stopped the clip when the beads came flying towards the singer’s face.

“A very stupid man strikes Elton with a necklace, he could throw away anything,” the fan wrote, along with video of the encounter.

On Jan. 24, the Tiny Dancer singer announced that he would be retiring after his next tour, a 300-concert world tour beginning in September and running the course of the next three years.

