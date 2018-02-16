Entertainment
February 16, 2018 1:55 pm

Elton John struck in the face by Mardi Gras beads during Las Vegas show

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: Elton John was struck in the face by a necklace during a performance in Caesar’s Palace.

A A

Music legend Sir Elton John was hit by a necklace of Mardi Gras beads while performing his hit song Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Feb. 14.

While the singer was performing, the beaded necklace came flying at his mouth, causing him to stop singing and playing the piano.

Footage shows John stop performing momentarily and checking his teeth for any damage.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Elton John announces retirement, launches one last 300-date world tour

John reportedly invited the front row of fans to join him on stage for the song.

A fan posted a video singing along with John, 70, and stopped the clip when the beads came flying towards the singer’s face.

“A very stupid man strikes Elton with a necklace, he could throw away anything,” the fan wrote, along with video of the encounter.

On Jan. 24, the Tiny Dancer singer announced that he would be retiring after his next tour, a 300-concert world tour beginning in September and running the course of the next three years.

Watch the incident in the video above.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Elton John
elton john 2018
elton john beads
elton john beads onstage
elton john caesar's palace
elton john hit
elton john hit with beads
elton john las vegas
elton john performance
elton john struck
Elton John Tour

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News