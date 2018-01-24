Elton John announces retirement, launches one last 300-date world tour

Elton John announced on Wednesday that he’s retiring from touring, but not before he embarks on one last global tour.

The legendary musician made the announcement in an elaborate YouTube livestream, using the hashtag #EltonEvent.

The livestream video started off with a virtual John performing at the West Hollywood venue Troubador in 1970, his American debut, widely considered his breakthrough performance. Then the virtual John was onstage at his famous 1975 Dodger Stadium performance.

Up next was a video montage, showcasing John’s most iconic images, clothes and achievements, set along to his songs Rocket Man and Yellow Brick Road.

The livestream switched to real life as John, 70, performed Tiny Dancer and I’m Still Standing live to a New York City audience. Journalist Anderson Cooper interviewed John.

“I am not going to be touring anymore, apart from the last tour, which is going to start this September,” said John. “It will be a global tour.”

John estimates the upcoming 300-date Farewell, Yellow Brick Road tour will take approximately three years to complete. He denied earlier British tabloid reports that he is ill.

“My priorities have changed in my life, we had children,” he continued. “I’ve had an amazing life, I’ve had an amazing career, and my life and priorities have changed. My priorities now are my children, my husband and my family.”

“That doesn’t mean I won’t still be creative,” he continued. “But I won’t travel anymore… I don’t want to go out with a whimper. I want to go out with a bang. It’ll be the most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done.”

John and his husband, David Furnish, have two children together: seven-year-old Zachary and four-year-old Elijah.

“I’ve had a good run, you’d have to admit, I’ve had a good run,” he said to Cooper, adding that he’s been touring since he was 17 years old. He said he has no plans to stop making music, but jokingly added that he will be doing more family-related activities like “[taking his] kid to soccer academy.”

“I’m not one of those people who says I’m retiring and then does loads more shows. I’m not Cher, although I do like wearing her clothes,” he joked. “After this tour, that’s it.”

He didn’t rule out, however, the possibility of a future residency.

“I haven’t had much time off in my life,” he said. “I definitely want to make a couple more albums, but that will be easy since I can do that at home. I want to see friends. I want to spend time at my house and with my photography collection. I’m really looking forward to this tour and I’m really looking forward to the 300th date.”

Full tour information can be found on his official website.

The five Canadian dates on the tour are:

September 25, 2018 — Toronto, Air Canada Centre

September 26, 2018 — Toronto, Air Canada Centre

September 28, 2018 — Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre

September 29, 2018 — Quebec City, Videotron Center

October 4, 2018 — Montreal, Bell Centre

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 2.