Canada
September 18, 2018 6:10 pm

Elton John stops by Toronto record store while on farewell tour

By Staff The Canadian Press

Elton John poses with Sonic Boom record store employees Lauren Mayer, left, and Ali Haberstroh in Toronto in this photo from Sonic Boom's twitter page.

@SonicBoomMusic/Twitter
TORONTO – Elton John surprised employees at Toronto record shop Sonic Boom on Tuesday when he strolled into the store and bought a number of vinyl albums.

Manager Christopher Dufton says he instantly recognized the legendary performer, who was dressed in black Adidas gear and black-rimmed shades.

“I didn’t have to ask,” he said of spotting John’s famous face. “You would know, too.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee agreed to snap a photo with two employees.

On Instagram, the store wrote that John might be “the only knight we’ll ever have in Sonic Boom history.”

John is in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which rolls into Toronto next week. His husband, David Furnish, is also from the city.

The musician has fostered a reputation for collecting vinyl in recent years.

In March 2017, he stopped by a small Vancouver record shop where the store’s owner said he spent about $1,400.

Dufton declined to say how much John spent in Toronto or which albums he purchased.

“We’re happy when anybody walks through the door,” he said. “And it’s always cool when it’s somebody whose records we sell.”

Sonic Boom has welcomed a number of famous faces at its store in recent months. Others include “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard and Smashing Pumpkins lead Billy Corgan.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

