Cochrane RCMP seize nearly $500,000 in drugs, arrest 4

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A two-month investigation by Cochrane RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) has resulted in nearly half a million dollars in drugs being taken off the street and charges against four people.

In March, Mounties say they became aware of a person suspected of trafficking drugs between Cochrane and Canmore, Alta.

The investigation led officers to believe the suspect was picking up “wholesale-level drugs” in Calgary and moving them throughout the Bow Valley.

“The production side of this, that’s kind of a broader-scale investigation to start looking at,” explained Const. SJ with Cochrane RCMP. “The fentanyl slabs [are] of pretty significant amounts, the counterfeit Xanax is proving to be a higher quality of fentanyl.”

View image in full screen Slabs of fentanyl with images inscribed on them were part of a cache of drugs seized by the RCMP in May. Drew Stremick / Global News

SJ says fentanyl slabs like the ones seized in this investigation are becoming more common.

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On May 14, officers seized 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine, along with 2,000 counterfeit Xanax pills that mounties say are commonly composed of synthetic opioids stronger than fentanyl.

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Two Canmore residents were charged in that raid and one 30-year-old faces 10 additional charges for failing to apply with conditions.

Then on May 27, two residences in Calgary were searched by officers, resulting in the seizure of 500 grams of cocaine and fentanyl and 1,100 synthetic opioid tablets as well as a prohibited firearm.

Two Calgary residents, both in their 30s, were charged with drug trafficking and weapons-related offences.

Police estimate the street value of the seized drugs at roughly $490,000.

“The opioid epidemic that’s happening right now … we’ve seen it affect our cities,” the constable said. “We’re watching these overdoses happen. Units that are taking seizures like this off the streets … it’s imperative to the harm reduction of our small communities.”

RCMP say further investigations will stem from the pair of seizures announced on Thursday.