Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    June 4, 2026 at 3:35 pm

    Good.Should have executed them on the spot. They will just start dealing again

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cochrane RCMP seize nearly $500,000 in drugs, arrest 4

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 3:00 pm
1 min read
A cache of cocaine, fentanyl, counterfeit Xanax and a semi-automatic rifle are displayed by Cochrane RCMP after a pair of separate busts in May. View image in full screen
A cache of cocaine, fentanyl, counterfeit Xanax and a semi-automatic rifle are displayed by Cochrane RCMP after a pair of separate busts in May. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A two-month investigation by Cochrane RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) has resulted in nearly half a million dollars in drugs being taken off the street and charges against four people.

In March, Mounties say they became aware of a person suspected of trafficking drugs between Cochrane and Canmore, Alta.

The investigation led officers to believe the suspect was picking up “wholesale-level drugs” in Calgary and moving them throughout the Bow Valley.

“The production side of this, that’s kind of a broader-scale investigation to start looking at,” explained Const. SJ with Cochrane RCMP. “The fentanyl slabs [are] of pretty significant amounts, the counterfeit Xanax is proving to be a higher quality of fentanyl.”
Slabs of fentanyl with images inscribed on them were part of a cache of drugs seized by the RCMP in May. View image in full screen
Slabs of fentanyl with images inscribed on them were part of a cache of drugs seized by the RCMP in May. Drew Stremick / Global News

SJ says fentanyl slabs like the ones seized in this investigation are becoming more common.

Story continues below advertisement

On May 14, officers seized 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine, along with 2,000 counterfeit Xanax pills that mounties say are commonly composed of synthetic opioids stronger than fentanyl.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two Canmore residents were charged in that raid and one 30-year-old faces 10 additional charges for failing to apply with conditions.

Then on May 27, two residences in Calgary were searched by officers, resulting in the seizure of 500 grams of cocaine and fentanyl and 1,100 synthetic opioid tablets as well as a prohibited firearm.

Two Calgary residents, both in their 30s, were charged with drug trafficking and weapons-related offences.

Police estimate the street value of the seized drugs at roughly $490,000.

“The opioid epidemic that’s happening right now … we’ve seen it affect our cities,” the constable said. “We’re watching these overdoses happen. Units that are taking seizures like this off the streets … it’s imperative to the harm reduction of our small communities.”

RCMP say further investigations will stem from the pair of seizures announced on Thursday.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices