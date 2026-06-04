Stony Plain daycare evacuated after van hits building, gas leak detected

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A building housing a daycare was evacuated Thursday morning west of Edmonton, after a van crashed into it.

Parkland County RCMP and the Stony Plain fire department responded just before 11 a.m. to Young Champions Daycare and OSC on 48 Street, near 50 Avenue.

RCMP said the children inside the daycare had already been evacuated and accounted for by staff when officers arrived.

The rest of the building has since been evacuated due to a gas leak.

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The Town of Stony Plain said firefighters conducted an emergency rescue operation involving one person and RCMP said a daycare employee was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP will be speaking to the media later Thursday afternoon, this story will be updated after that.

Parents of children at Young Champions Daycare were being contacted directly, the town said, adding those affected were asked to follow instructions provided by daycare staff and emergency personnel.

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Police said Mounties were also working with daycare staff to reunite the children with their families.

The man driving the vehicle was taken into custody and police said he was undergoing medical examinations.

As of noon Thursday, there were a few road closures around the daycare to be mindful of.

The town said 48 Street was closed in the northbound direction between 50 Avenue and 52 Avenue and southbound traffic on 48 Street is reduced to a single lane between 49 Avenue and 53 Avenue, while 50 Avenue was closed between the Public Works Building and 48 Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. See the Town of Stony Plain’s website for further updates.