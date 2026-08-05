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Politics

LCBO, Metrolinx among 8 public agencies being reviewed by Ford government

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2026 2:07 pm
1 min read
Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy watches as Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to media at a press conference at the Cool Beer Brewing Company in Toronto, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy watches as Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to media at a press conference at the Cool Beer Brewing Company in Toronto, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
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The Ontario government is putting several large public agencies under the microscope, launching reviews that will look at efficiency and productivity.

The announcement today from Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy comes as government spending has been under increased scrutiny recently, due to Toronto-area Progressive Conservative caucus members billing thousands in Toronto hotel stays.

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Premier Doug Ford has said he told them to pay back “every single penny,” but Bethlenfalvy today could not say if that has happened.

Bethlenfalvy says the province is reviewing eight agencies starting this summer with an eye to ensuring their spending is sustainable.

He suggested the government has given the agencies some figures of savings it would like to see, but he did not share those publicly.

The agencies being reviewed are: Metrolinx, Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, Supply Ontario, Liquor Control Board of Ontario, Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, Legal Aid Ontario, Agricorp, and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

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