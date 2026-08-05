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2 young adults dead, 1 critically injured after crash in Laval

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 5, 2026 2:18 pm
1 min read
The wreckage of a vehicle remains outside Atlantis Gym after a car crashed into the building while it was fleeing from police. View image in full screen
The wreckage of a vehicle remains outside Atlantis Gym after a car crashed into the building while it was fleeing from police. Global News
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Two young adults are dead and one is in critical condition after a crash in Laval, Que., early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., patrol officers said they saw a vehicle without a licence plate driving on Ouimet Street.

The officers attempted to intercept the vehicle but ended their attempt after the driver “allegedly accelerated significantly,” police said in an email.

“They tried to pull them over but as soon as they lit up their car the vehicle fled,” said Laurent Arsenault, spokesperson for Laval police. “The officer decided to not start the pursuit because they judged it too dangerous for the public and themselves.”

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The same vehicle then lost control along its route and crashed into Atlantis Gym, a training centre located at 1201 Blvd. des Laurentides.

According to police, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and two 19-year-old passengers were transported to hospital.

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One of the passengers, a woman, was later pronounced dead, while the man remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Boulevard des Laurentides remains closed in both directions between Saint-Martin East Boulevard and Richard Street.

Investigators were on site on Wednesday morning, including collision reconstruction specialists and crime scene technicians, to determine the causes and circumstances of the collision.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes, the province’s police watchdog, says after looking over the incident, it will not be investigating.

— with files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines

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