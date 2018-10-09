Katy Perry taking a break from making music: ‘I’m just going to chill’

Following the conclusion of Witness: The Tour, Katy Perry has revealed that she’s ready to step away from making music after 10 years on the road.

In a recent interview with Footwear News, Perry said she had no plans to return to the studio for another album and admitted, “I feel like I’ve done a lot. I feel like I’ve rung the bell of being a pop star very loudly, and I’m very grateful for that.”

“I’ve been on the road for like 10 years, so I’m just going to chill,” she added.

The 33-year old singer revealed why she thought it was time to step back from her pop-star life for a while.

“I didn’t really pay attention to anything besides my craft — which is great, and I love it. I love making music, I love writing. But I don’t feel like I’m a part of a game anymore; I just feel like I’m an artist.” She added, “I don’t feel like I have to prove anything [anymore], which is a freeing feeling.”

Successful or not, being a musician was something that she always wanted to pursue, something she wanted since she was nine years old. For Perry, music was always first and foremost.

She gained huge success in 2008 with her sophomore album One of the Boys. It was actually the first under the moniker Katy Perry (her birth name is Katheryn Hudson). She released Hot n’ Cold and I Kissed a Girl, singles that immediately made her a household name worldwide.

In regard to her new look, sound and attitude, the Last Friday Night singer has begun to incorporate fearlessness into her life:

“I’ve done a lot of work lately in the past year on my mental health, on my spiritual and emotional side. Now I’ve been trying to find the balance and not overindulging, just trying to stay grounded.”

Perry released her fifth album, Witness, in 2017. Although it featured a handful of breakthrough singles, Swish Swish, Chained to the Rhythm and Hey, Hey, Hey, the album received many harsh and critical reviews.

Some claimed it was mostly filler, while others said it was generic and radio-friendly, insinuating it strayed away from her previously unique sound.

You can listen to Witness now on all streaming platforms.

As of this writing, Perry and her publicists have made no public comment on whether she’ll be retiring permanently or if this is just a hiatus.

