Dallas Green talks new live album and how City and Colour celebrates Canada

Dallas Green, City and Colour mastermind and Alexisonfire co-founder, dropped by Corus Quay on Friday morning to chat with Carly Meyers about all things Canada and the new City and Colour live album, Guide Me Back Home.

This September, Green launched a brand new label, Still Records, something he plans to use as a new home for small projects. It’s an imprint of the indie label Dine Alone Records, which he’s been signed to since 2005.

In a press release from Dine Alone, Green detailed his new brand:

“I see Still Records as a way to draw attention to projects that are important to me. Dine Alone was started to put out my first album, and it’s been very successful and grown into something really special since then. Still Records is an extension on those ideals and a place where I’m able to curate a collection of things that I think deserve to be heard and enjoyed.”

Green revealed that rather than just record one gig on the cross-Canada tour, he wanted to make an album of the entire tour and have a song from each of the small-town shows for an intimate sound.

He shared the connections between certain songs and cities and described each track as “a snapshot of beautiful moments, we [the band] had. Hopefully, the fans hear them, too, and everyone that was at a show remembers that [particular] moment.”

Meyers asked him what it meant to be a Canadian musician and the importance of “home.” Green reiterated how that shines through Guide Me Back Home and how Canadian audiences really make him feel at home:

“The thing that makes me so happy is that I can go home and feel appreciated. I feel like the first people who started listening to me are still listening to me. That’s why I wanted to do this tour: to go and play all the towns that I haven’t played yet.”

Green credits much of his early success with Alexisonfire to one of Canada’s music grants programs.

“There’s a good chance that I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you. It was only that which allowed us to get out on tour and try to make a living. I’m a product of that,” he admitted.

Green is looking to give back, with one dollar from each album sold going towards MusiCounts.

Guide Me Back Home is available digitally on all streaming platforms right now. The physical release is scheduled for Nov. 23. It will be available on CD and LP.

