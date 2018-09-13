Calpurnia’s Finn Wolfhard, Jack Anderson on new EP, ‘Scout’

Jack Anderson and Finn Wolfhard from Vancouver-based Indie band Calpurnia sat down with Tom Schenck to discuss their brand new EP, Scout.

Calpurnia has been very successful since its quick stint with fellow indie-rockers Hollerado last year. Shortly after that release came the much-anticipated debut single City Boy.

The four-piece bonded initially by sharing the same influences: rock n’ roll and punk. The Beatles were the band that brought them together, and since then they’ve transitioned and evolved with indie music and bring a fresh of breath air to modern music.

READ MORE: Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody talks with Alan Cross

Wolfhard, Netflix star and frontman, ascribes their atmospheric rise to his massive following from the Stranger Things fans. But that was only the beginning. The talented quartet really earned their place on Toronto-based record label, Royal Mountain, which was actually founded by Hollerado.

They were signed in November of last year and worked with producer Cadien Lake James — from their favourite band Twin Peaks — to record and release Scout in June.

“It’s so gratifying that the four of us worked so hard on this project together and now everyone can hear it,” said Anderson, who holds bass duties, “If you told me a year ago that we’d have a 7″ and a vinyl out, I probably wouldn’t believe you.”

READ MORE: Stranger Things season 3 teaser trailer

The band has already appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and will soon be making their way to Japan for the first time.

About their success, Anderson exclaimed, “Honestly for me, it’s already happened…” He was quickly interrupted by Wolfhard, who joked, “It’s all downhill from here.”

Calpurnia has a couple of Canadian shows before the end of the year. You can buy tickets here.

Canadian Tour Dates 2018:

Oct. 21 – The Phoenix Toronto, ON

Dec. 21 – The Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis