Hozier talks brand new EP, ‘Nina Cried Power’

Irish songwriter Andrew Hozier-Byrne (a.k.a. Hozier) recently stopped by the Corus studio to chat with Tom Schenck about what’s going on with him, and what’s to come in 2019.

Hozier is celebrating the release of his third studio EP, Nina Cried Power, along with the commencement of a North American tour featuring several Canadian gigs.

Nina Cried Power was inspired by the likes of the legendary civil rights movement activist and songwriter Nina Simone, among other musicians. Hozier drops names from B.B. King to Billie Holiday on the tune as a tribute. He described them as individuals who spoke and sang honestly in very uncertain and difficult times.

The singer-songwriter collaborated with a few of his longtime idols on the EP, including Booker T. Jones from Booker T & the MGs, as well as blues legend Mavis Staples, who performed on the title track.

He recollected about their collaboration and how it came to fruition.

“She’s someone who’s just a joy to be around… a total legend. I had shown the track to her and she dug it. She was really up for it.”

Hozier shared his excitement about his studio comeback after four years away.

“I’m glad to be releasing music. I’ve been working on this stuff for a while. It’s a nice re-introduction. It’s a bit of a sample of some of the stuff I’ve been working on. Although it’s kind of tip of the iceberg for what’s to come”

The Take Me to Church singer says we should expect his sophomore album “within the first few months of 2019.” He also revealed that he’ll be dropping a brand new single from the forthcoming album “in a couple of weeks.”

WATCH BELOW: Hozier’s powerful tune, Nina Cried Power, featuring gospel queen, Mavis Staples

You can catch Hozier on his final Canadian show on the Nina Cried Power tour at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver on Oct. 22. You can find tickets here.

Nina Cried Power is available on iTunes and all streaming platforms now.

