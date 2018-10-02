Justin Bieber calls Hailey Baldwin his ‘wife’ during Stratford exhibit visit

Justin Bieber joined Hailey Baldwin on Sunday as they visited an exhibit dedicated to his career in his hometown of Statford, Ont.

Organizers at the Stratford Perth Museum wrote on Instagram that Bieber “very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife” during the visit.

“Perhaps just a term of endearment?” the museum added in the comments section of the post.

John Kastner, general manager of the Stratford Perth Museum, said the Sorry singer and the model spent about 45 minutes mingling with fans at the exhibit, which showcases memorabilia from 24-year-old singer’s tours and early years in Stratford.

Baldwin signed “I (heart) you forever” on a blackboard reserved for fan messages.

It’s not the first time Bieber has visited the museum.

Since the Steps to Stardom exhibit opened Feb. 18, Kastner says he’s stopped by numerous times, both alone and with his grandparents.

Bieber and Baldwin have been travelling the globe together. Last week he surprised onlookers by busking outside Buckingham Palace, with his fiancée and surprised fans watching his acoustic performances.

The Canadian singer played a short acoustic set in London, U.K., featuring Tracy Chapman’s 1998 hit song Fast Car and Cold Water, his 2016 collaboration with Major Lazer and MØ.

The 24-year-old pop star’s fiancée, Baldwin, 21, filmed his performance as people gathered to watch.

Bieber strummed his guitar and said, “That girl right there is the love of my life.”

Beiber and Baldwin got engaged in July in the Bahamas.

The couple dated in 2016 before splitting, and have known each other for some time (they met as young teenagers in 2009). They have been spotted in recent months being very affectionate in New York City parks, and each of them has been photographed crying.

On Sept. 14, multiple celebrity news outlets reported that Bieber and Baldwin got married in New York City.

Bieber and Baldwin were spotted at the city’s courthouse marriage bureau, but it was unclear if they tied the knot. Publications People and E! News, among others, claimed to have verified through sources that the pair were indeed married.

Baldwin denied the reports and she posted to Twitter in a now-deleted tweet.

She wrote, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

—With files from the Canadian Press

