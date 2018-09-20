Justin Bieber serenades Hailey Baldwin outside Buckingham Palace

Justin Bieber surprised onlookers by busking outside Buckingham Palace, with his fiancée Hailey Baldwin and surprised fans watching his acoustic performances on Tuesday.

The Canadian singer played a short acoustic set in London, U.K., featuring Tracy Chapman’s 1998 hit song Fast Car and Cold Water, his 2016 collaboration with Major Lazer and MØ.

The 24-year-old pop star’s fiancée, Baldwin, 21, filmed his performance as people gathered to watch.

Bieber strummed his guitar and said, “That girl right there is the love of my life.”

Earlier that day, Baldwin and Bieber were sightseeing around London’s popular tourist spots. The couple was in the U.K. for London Fashion Week.

Baldwin, a 21-year-old model, walked at the JD and Adidas Falcon fashion show.

Beiber and Baldwin got engaged in July in the Bahamas.

The couple dated in 2016 before splitting, and have known each other for some time (they met as young teenagers in 2009). They have been spotted in recent months packing on the PDA in New York City parks, and each of them has been photographed crying.

Baldwin said her engagement was one of the “most adventurous” things she has done lately. “Well, I got engaged,” she told Coveteur magazine. “I think that’s probably the biggest OMG [oh my god] moment of the year for me, of my life. So that’s probably top.”

On Sept. 14, multiple celebrity news outlets reported that Bieber and Baldwin got married in New York City.

Bieber and Baldwin were spotted at the city’s courthouse marriage bureau, but it was unclear if they tied the knot. Publications People and E! News, among others, claimed to have verified through sources that the pair were indeed married.

Baldwin denied the reports and she posted to Twitter in a now-deleted tweet.

She wrote, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

