Hailey Baldwin denies that she and Justin Bieber married in New York City

UPDATE: Hailey Baldwin has denied reports that she married Canadian musician Justin Bieber in New York City on Thursday. She posted to her Twitter account Friday afternoon.

I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) September 14, 2018

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Multiple celebrity news outlets have reported that Justin Bieber and his girlfriend of several months, Hailey Baldwin, got married Thursday in New York City.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, were spotted at the city’s courthouse marriage bureau, but it was unclear if they tied the knot. Publications People and E! News, among others, claimed to have verified through sources that the pair were indeed married.

READ MORE: Julie Chen supports husband Les Moonves with 1 word on ‘Big Brother’

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” said a source close to People.

The source went on to say that the couple is now legally married, but they plan on holding a larger, more elaborate ceremony with family and friends in the near future. Apparently, Bieber and Baldwin want to have a religious ceremony.

“They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” said the source.

TMZ published a photo allegedly showing the twosome walking up the stairs of the courthouse Thursday, and Bieber was reportedly overheard saying, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.”

WATCH BELOW: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin engaged

The outlet also reported that Bieber said, “Thanks for keeping it on the DL [the down-low]” to one of the court officials.

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged in early July after the world-famous singer proposed in The Bahamas.

The couple dated in 2016 before splitting, and have known each other for some time (they met as young teenagers in 2009). They have been spotted in recent months packing on the PDA in New York City parks, and each of them has been photographed crying.

E! News reports that the couple plans to marry outside of the country, which has led some to speculate that it could take place in Bieber’s home, Canada.

As of this writing, neither Bieber nor Baldwin’s reps have publicly confirmed any nuptials took place.