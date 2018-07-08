Canada
July 8, 2018 4:53 pm
Updated: July 8, 2018 5:02 pm

Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin: reports

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seen in New York City, July 6, 2018.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
A A

Justin Bieber got engaged to model Hailey Baldwin over the weekend, according to U.S. media reports.

Bieber popped the question to Baldwin at a resort in The Bahamas, TMZ reported.

Story continues below

CNN confirmed Bieber’s engagement to Baldwin, the 21-year-old daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec, citing a source close to the Stratford, Ont. native.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber was a groomsman at father’s wedding in Jamaica

The couple dated in 2016 before splitting, but appeared together in recent weeks, prompting speculation that they got back together, according to CNN.

A Saturday tweet from Bieber’s mother, reading simply, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love,” was taken by many fans as a sign of the singer’s engagement.

Neither Bieber nor Baldwin have confirmed the reported engagement.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alec Baldwin
Beebs
Beliebers
Bieber
Bieber Baldwin
Bieber engaged
hailey baldwin
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber engaged
Stephen Baldwin

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News