Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin: reports

Justin Bieber got engaged to model Hailey Baldwin over the weekend, according to U.S. media reports.

Bieber popped the question to Baldwin at a resort in The Bahamas, TMZ reported.

CNN confirmed Bieber’s engagement to Baldwin, the 21-year-old daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec, citing a source close to the Stratford, Ont. native.

The couple dated in 2016 before splitting, but appeared together in recent weeks, prompting speculation that they got back together, according to CNN.

A Saturday tweet from Bieber’s mother, reading simply, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love,” was taken by many fans as a sign of the singer’s engagement.

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 7, 2018

Neither Bieber nor Baldwin have confirmed the reported engagement.

