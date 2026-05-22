Goldie Boutilier, Maggie Andrew among big winners at East Coast Music Awards

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Cape Breton artists cleaned up at the East Coast Music Awards on Thursday night in Sydney, N.S., led by singer-songwriter Goldie Boutilier.

Boutilier took home the awards for breakthrough artist of the year and album of the year, for her recording, “Goldie Boutilier Presents … Goldie Montana.”

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Boutilier was emotional as she accepted the latter prize, saying Cape Breton gave her the grit and stubbornness to persevere.

The Barra MacNeils, also from Cape Breton, were honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

Maggie Andrew of Nova Scotia won pop release of the year, and Kellie Loder, from Newfoundland and Labrador, won songwriter of the year.

La Famille LeBlanc of New Brunswick won francophone artist of the year.

The five-day East Coast Music Awards festival and conference runs until Sunday.