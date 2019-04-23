Justin Bieber breaks music hiatus, joins Ariana Grande on Coachella stage

During the closing night of the annual Coachella festival, Ariana Grande had something special in store for not only her fans, but the Beliebers of the world too.

That’s right, Justin Bieber — in the midst of his indefinite hiatus from music — joined the Thank U, Next singer onstage for an explosive performance of his 2015 hit, Sorry.

“I haven’t been onstage in like two years,” said Bieber, 25. “I came out here and had no idea I was going to be on this stage tonight.”

“I wore this fly outfit not knowing that I was going to be onstage. I had to get my groove back, I had to get my swag back,” he continued. “Thank you so much Coachella, thank you so much to Ariana Grande. We love you so much. Thank you so much.”

It wasn’t only Bieber’s surprise and supposedly “unplanned” appearance that had thousands of pop fans screaming at the top of their lungs, but his unexpected announcement which followed.

“Album coming soon,” he said, before leaving the stage.

Since his last album, Purpose (2015), Bieber’s released no new original material, however, he’s been featured on a variety of different singles, including David Guetta‘s 2U (2017) and more recently, DJ Khaled‘s No Brainer (2018).

Bieber’s last full performance was in the summer of 2017 during the Purpose world tour. Fans might be able to expect another show before the end of the year.

The Canadian idol announced a break from his music career only last month. He was set on focusing on both his family and mental health — something he’s struggled with in the past.

“Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health,” said Bieber in a lengthy Instagram post. While pushing his musical career aside, the Love Yourself singer promised that he will eventually return with a “kick**s album, ASAP.”

Towards the end of the lengthy Purpose world tour, Bieber cancelled 14 remaining shows across Asia and North America due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Two shows in his home turf of Toronto were also cancelled. They were never rescheduled. A later Instagram post revealed that the singer was suffering from exhaustion and depression.

Bieber’s recent promise of new music has left many of his longtime fans in utter shock and excitement.

Thousands of dedicated listeners took the time to share their reaction to the news over Twitter.

Here’s what some of the Beliebers had to say:

It’s currently 3:13 am and I can’t gts. EVERYONE WAKE UP, Justin Bieber just announced a new album at Arichella. pic.twitter.com/rCCZ7E6XPo — sae (@yellowlego_) April 22, 2019

JUSTIN BIEBER IS COMING BACK WITH A NEW ALBUM Y’ALL BETTER HIDE YOUR FAVS https://t.co/e0leu1COUR — ✞ (@estherwuff) April 22, 2019

justin bieber really said “new album coming soon” pic.twitter.com/yBW7pCIQ9k — nat (@bicbersrhode) April 22, 2019

In case you missed it:

1. On April 19th Justin Bieber teased a new song with Poo Bear which is an R&B

2. On April 21st Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance with Ariana Grande on her #Coachella set and announced he is coming back with a new album

3. He’s officially back — koko 🍃 (@jvkejams) April 22, 2019

me: nah, will be calm when justin releases his new album justin bieber: *teases unreleased song* also me: pic.twitter.com/JQbf1S10xa — 🦁 (@kvbzy) April 22, 2019

From everything that transpired this weekend, the only thing I care about is that…….@justinbieber is coming out with a new album!!! #GoatIsBack — Will Carter (@MyDude_Will) April 23, 2019

Me waiting for @justinbieber new album, 5 min after he announced its coming #Coachella2019 #arichella pic.twitter.com/IFWYpR1Eyo — That Harvard Girl (@amberawade) April 22, 2019

It’s currently unclear when Bieber will release his fifth studio album, however, fans are speculating it will come before the end of the year.

Thank you Ariana Grande,” wrote Bieber on Twitter in wake of the performance. “Thank you Coachella. That felt right. Love you.”

Thanks to Grande, 25, it seems Bieber is well on his way back to the music scene with a positive mind-frame and lifted spirits.

As of this writing, neither Bieber nor his manager, Scooter Braun, have made further comment regarding the singer’s comeback.

