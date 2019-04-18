Justin Bieber joins chorus against Laura Ingraham: ‘You should be fired’

Laura Ingraham remains under fire after making insensitive comments about the late-Nipsey Hussle during an episode of The Ingraham Angle last Friday.

The Fox News anchor sarcastically poked fun at not only the rapper, but his memorial service, too — which took place in L.A. last Thursday.

Now, a week after the memorial, Justin Bieber has targeted Ingraham with a lengthy Instagram post, scolding her for her actions and claiming that she “should be fired.”

During the episode, Ingraham, 55, referenced fellow rapper YG’s song, FDT — which only featured Hussle. “This dear artist recently released a song called FDT, F[**k] Donald Trump,” she inaccurately claimed before laughing and joking with her co-host, Raymond Arroyo.

She proceeded to play a series of clips from YG’s video — none of which actually featured Hussle. “That’s a very catchy refrain,” she said to Arroyo, who also laughed and responded, “Very catchy.”

Here's Laura Ingraham mocking a murder victim, just hours after he was laid to rest, because he opposed Trump 3 years ago. (Also, the man rapping in that video is YG, a person who is not Nipsey Hussle.) For shame.pic.twitter.com/02iBYdr5wo — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) April 13, 2019

“The chorus goes on and on… Is that related to the lowest unemployment ever basically for African Americans?” Ingraham asked.

The broadcast resulted in major controversy among the hip-hop community at large, with many individuals calling for the host to be fired from Fox News.

READ MORE: Rappers want Fox News’ Laura Ingraham fired for laughing during Nipsey Hussle segment

Both T.I. and The Game have already spoke out against Ingraham along with a number of other musicians, calling her “disgusting,” but now Bieber, the 25-year-old pop sensation, isn’t holding back against the host and her inconsiderate remarks.

“Laura Ingraham,” he wrote. “[It’s] absolutely disgusting what you did on national television. How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. [It] doesn’t matter who it is.”

“But disrespecting someone who was a pillar in the community and did right by people?” he asked rhetorically. “Did you not think about the family who just lost a loved one and now have to see you mock him on national television?”

“It’s absurd,” he continued, “and you should be fired. Period.”

Toronto hip-hop artist Tory Lanez echoed T.I. and The Game’s messages. “F**K YOU LAURA FROM @foxnews LIKE SINCERELY FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART, F**K YOU,” he captioned a photo on Instagram.

R&B artist Tank has also shared a link to a petition calling for Ingraham to be fired. As of this wring, the petition has over 44,000 signatures with a goal of 1,000.

Since the initial backlash, Ingraham has not addressed her wrong-doing or the influx of hate messages she has received online.

READ MORE: Kodak Black arrested at U.S.-Canada border for gun, drug possession

Hussle was shot and killed on March 31, outside of his clothing store in South L.A.

The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to rename that intersection “Nipsey Hussle Square.”

Hussle’s memorial service was attended by not only his close friends and family, but thousands of his dedicated fans.

WATCH: Nipsey Hussle funeral: Thousands of fans attend rapper’s memorial

Ingraham is no stranger to making controversial comments. You can read more of them here.

— With files from Katie Scott

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis