Kodak Black arrested at U.S.-Canada border for gun, drug possession

Kodak Black (born Bill Kapri) was arrested along with three other individuals on Wednesday night at the U.S.-Canada border in Lewiston, N.Y.

The 21-year-old rapper and his associates were reportedly attempting to re-enter the U.S. from Canada. New York state troopers were called to investigate after the group was detained by American border patrol officers.

Kapri was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana at the Lewiston-Queenston international bridge, according to Buffalo news network WIVB.

He was reportedly driving a Cadillac Escalade with a temporary California registration. Upon inspection, authorities found marijuana and an undeclared Glock 9mm pistol.

One of Kapri’s cohorts was reportedly driving a Porsche that also held a gun, two additional handguns — which were loaded — and a stash of marijuana hidden in its trunk, according to USA Today.

Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during the ‘Dying to Live’ tour at Hollywood Palladium on March 20, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Zeze rapper was set to perform two shows at the House of Blues in Boston on Wednesday night before being arrested.

As a result of being thrown in Niagara County Jail, Kapri was forced to postpone his appearances.

“With sincere apologies, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Kodak Black shows have been postponed,” wrote the venue’s representative on Twitter.

“New dates will be announced as soon as possible,” they concluded.

Many fans were so furious with Kapri’s unexplained last-minute decision that they began chanting “F**k Kodak,” outside of the venue for a number of hours until it was confirmed that the rapper was unable to make it.

As of this writing, details for Kapri’s rescheduled performances in Boston have not yet been revealed.

The rapper is also set to play shows in Montreal and Toronto this week; however, it’s unclear if they will still proceed as planned.

Three associated men in addition to Kapri are now facing charges: Madarrow Smith, 20, and Stetson President, 24, for criminal possession of a weapon, and Jeantony Saintmelus, 22, for criminal possession of a weapon as well as unlawful possession of marijuana.

The group was arraigned in Lewiston and taken to the Niagara County Jail in on a US$20,000 cash bond or a $40,000 bond, according to Pitchfork.

Their court dates are currently scheduled for May.

