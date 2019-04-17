Beyoncé drops surprise live album, ‘Homecoming’

Not only did Beyoncé just drop her highly anticipated Netflix special, Homecoming, she also revealed a surprise album under the same name.

Homecoming: The Live Album dropped early Wednesday morning and has caused a stir of excitement across the world among the “Bey-hive”.

This isn’t the first time the Single Ladies star has released an unexpected record though. She did the same with her last two studio albums, Beyoncé (2013) and Lemonade (2016).

The best part? Homecoming: The Live Album features 40 individual tracks — performances of all her biggest hits and some of the hidden gems recorded live in concert, including Crazy in Love, Baby Boy, and Deja Vu.

That’s not all though: the album highlights three studio tracks which have never been heard before. Her 2013 demo for I Been On gets an update, suggesting to fans it could be part of an upcoming album. There’s also a groundbreaking cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s Before I Let Go.

Blue Ivy — daughter of Beyoncé, 37, and husband, Jay Z — is also captured singing the timeless Lift Every Voice and Sing.

In the album’s Netflix counterpart, Beyoncé can also be seen singing this song during her massive 2018 Coachella performance.

Homecoming is a two-hour special which not only captures her explosive set, but it takes a deeper and more intimate look into the singer’s life, featuring interviews and candid footage of her journey leading up to it.

After hearing about Beyoncé’s fifth and biggest live album yet, the Bey-hive went berserk with excitement across social media platforms.

They reached out to the singer with gratitude and support, thanking her for her contributions to music over the last couple of decades.

Here’s what some of the diehard fans had to say:

Beyoncé really dropped a love letter to Black culture. A damn brand new rendition of “Before I Let You Go” and a touch of “Candy” on the beat. She was in her summer electric slide bag. #BeyonceHomeComing pic.twitter.com/eqlnnn9vRj — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 17, 2019

Okay!! So she just released a WHOLE LIVE ALBUM!! She done did it again!! I’m Dead! #Homecoming #beyoncehomecoming #HOMECOMINGTHELIVEALBUM 🐝 — TevinWashington💫 (@MR_F1ASCO) April 17, 2019

Nobody: Beyoncé at 2am : *Dropping the live album we were 99.9998% sure was coming after the #HOMECOMING documentary* Us this morning: pic.twitter.com/MNj1qg5Jgp — Neysha (@La_Ney_sha) April 17, 2019

trying to get this essay done but beyonce decided to drop a FULL ALBUM the audacity — die, go (@NODIEGOSTOP) April 17, 2019

BEYONCÉ WITH HER TWINS I CAN'T TAKE IT #BeyoncéHomecoming pic.twitter.com/6XIqPZaJmv — nariél (@divinevenstar) April 17, 2019

Beyoncé dropped this live album and my shower concerts just got 1000x better pic.twitter.com/KWhIR6j8u7 — kaya (@trulykaya) April 17, 2019

Y’all don’t know what it means to me 😭 Thank you Beyoncé thank you #BeyoncéHomecoming — ✨λslı (@AsliYonce) April 17, 2019

Beyoncé really starved herself and gave us the best performance of our lifetime yet u want to be in denial that she's not the greatest performer. Tell the truth and shame the devil.#BeyoncéHomecoming pic.twitter.com/Ij0Nef2GM9 — P (@phonecallryan) April 17, 2019

Beyoncé so you just gonna break the innanet like this today…. pic.twitter.com/ixIrKrjTbD — How To Make Lemonade 🍋🔥 (@itsmrwarren) April 17, 2019

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Beyoncé is working on a follow-up album to Lemonade.

Currently, she has no scheduled tour dates.

Homecoming and Homecoming: The Live Album are now available to stream worldwide.

