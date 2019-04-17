View Full Results
April 17, 2019 12:27 pm

Beyoncé drops surprise live album, ‘Homecoming’

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

After teasing fans and being away from the spotlight for so long, Beyoncé released a brand new music exclusive, entitled 'Homecoming.' The album features 40 live performances while the fillm dives deeper into her Coachella 2018 concert.

Not only did Beyoncé just drop her highly anticipated Netflix special, Homecoming, she also revealed a surprise album under the same name.

Homecoming: The Live Album dropped early Wednesday morning and has caused a stir of excitement across the world among the “Bey-hive”.

This isn’t the first time the Single Ladies star has released an unexpected record though. She did the same with her last two studio albums, Beyoncé (2013) and Lemonade (2016).

The best part? Homecoming: The Live Album features 40 individual tracks — performances of all her biggest hits and some of the hidden gems recorded live in concert, including Crazy in Love, Baby Boy, and Deja Vu.

Beyonce performs onstage during the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala 2018 at Barker Hangar on Oct. 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope

That’s not all though: the album highlights three studio tracks which have never been heard before. Her 2013 demo for I Been On gets an update, suggesting to fans it could be part of an upcoming album. There’s also a groundbreaking cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s Before I Let Go.

Blue Ivy — daughter of Beyoncé, 37, and husband, Jay Z — is also captured singing the timeless Lift Every Voice and Sing.

In the album’s Netflix counterpart, Beyoncé can also be seen singing this song during her massive 2018 Coachella performance.

Homecoming is a two-hour special which not only captures her explosive set, but it takes a deeper and more intimate look into the singer’s life, featuring interviews and candid footage of her journey leading up to it.

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform onstage during the ‘On The Run II’ tour – New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 2, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

After hearing about Beyoncé’s fifth and biggest live album yet, the Bey-hive went berserk with excitement across social media platforms.

They reached out to the singer with gratitude and support, thanking her for her contributions to music over the last couple of decades.

Here’s what some of the diehard fans had to say:

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Beyoncé is working on a follow-up album to Lemonade.

Currently, she has no scheduled tour dates.

Homecoming and Homecoming: The Live Album are now available to stream worldwide.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

